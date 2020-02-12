robot-supports-micro-ors

To what extent will algorithms decide on therapies in the future? And will robots increasingly perform operations? If so, will all of this replace or only complement human doctors? These questions arise in connection with the increasing digitalization of medicine.

So far – at least good – doctors have been considered superior to these techniques and applications. But there are areas in which human surgeons can hardly penetrate without massive technical help. This includes interventions on extremely thin vessels.

In the Netherlands, a study has now been carried out for the first time on patients in this area, which is now known as “super microsurgery”. An experienced surgeon performed lymphatic-venous anastomoses on vessels up to 0.3 millimeters in diameter. In other words, he used surgery to connect lymphatic and venous vessels to improve lymph flow in 20 patients who had developed lymphedema as a result of breast cancer surgery.

Sometimes operated twice as fast with robots

Twelve were operated manually using the conventional methods, eight using a robot system. It supports the movements of the microsurgeon and filters its trembling movements. Neither the patients nor the doctors were told which method was being used. This was possible for the doctors because incisions and sutures are also mediated using special devices, so-called micromanipulators, even with the methods previously used.

The surgeons achieved comparable results with the robot-assisted method called “MUSA” like with the conventional one. The time required for the operation of a single anastomosis even fell to about half, according to Tom van Mulken and his colleagues from the Maastricht University Hospital in the journal “Nature Communications”. In some areas, however, the study physicians also measured the superiority of the conventional method.

“A disadvantage of this study is that the operations were performed by a very experienced microsurgeon, so that the results are currently not so easy transferred to others who are less experienced, ”says Raymund Horch, Director of the Plastic and Hand Surgery Clinic, University Hospital Erlangen. In fact, one of the possible advantages of both such systems and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is that less trained doctors might get significantly better results than without.

Hans-Günther Machens, director of the clinic and polyclinic for plastic surgery and hand surgery, Klinikum rechts der Isar in Munich, does not believe that the technology will soon be used in many clinics. Rather, she will initially be reserved for experts in special centers “who should honestly and critically publish their experiences in multicenter studies.”

“No clinical relevance at the moment”

Christian Taeger, plastic surgeon at Regensburg University Hospital, is even more skeptical. The results showed that the very complex method had no advantage over the conventional technology if it was used by experts. In order to achieve such advantages, the equipment would have to be supplemented with other, such as microscopic and AI technologies, at great expense. “At this point in time,” said Taeger, “I therefore see no clinical relevance for such systems.” However, future generations could benefit from it, which would justify the high costs. (with smc)