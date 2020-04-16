robert-koch-institute-reports-falling-infection-rate

Bolsonaro dismisses Minister of Health

Due to Disagreement about measures in the fight against that Coronavirus has the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta released. Mandetta even posted this on Twitter Thursday announced. “I just got the message from President Jair Bolsonaro heard about my release, ”he wrote after meeting Bolsonaro on Government seat in Brasília. “I want to thank you for the opportunity Dealing with the pandemic to plan the big challenge ahead of ours Health system stands. “

Demonstrated upon announcement Brazilians in different cities in the country. In so-called panelaços, for example in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, people hit pots and pans in protest Pans, even “Bolsonaro out” calls were made from open windows. How often Solidarity among people is great in Latin America, who can follow the international recommendations and stays at home. Just had of it Bolsonaro and Mandetta have different opinions. The president played down the corona virus as “gripezinha”, triggered mass accumulations and called to Return to normality on.

The Minister of Health, since the beginning of Government in January 2019 in office, represented restrictions on public life and social distancing . Both made their positions public Press conferences and television interviews clearly show what their relationship is worsened in recent weeks. “The Brazilians don't know if they should listen to the president or the minister, ”said Mandetta in the popular TV show “Fantástico” on Sunday.

Bolsonaro had Mandetta “lack of modesty” accused. The health minister surpassed that President's popularity. A poll by the polling institute According to Datafolha from last week, there were 33 percent of respondents Bolsonaro's handling of the corona crisis for good, 76 percent that of Mandetta. His release had been expected in political Brasília for some time. Cancer doctor Nelson Teich was traded as the successor. (dpa)