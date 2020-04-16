Science
Robert Koch Institute reports falling infection rate
According to the numbers of According to the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, new infections also decrease the infection rate the targeted brand . Statistically speaking, an infected person is now less infected than another person, the RKI announced on Thursday evening in the daily camp report. The so-called reproduction rate (R) is about 0.7 . The fluctuation range of the estimate is between 0.5 and 0.8. In the past few days the value had been one or slightly above, on Wednesday just below 0.9 for the first time.
RKI boss Lothar Wieler had repeatedly emphasized that the goal was to reduce the value to one and, if possible, below it. Chancellor Angela Merkel also emphasized in her press conference on Wednesday that this brand was also an important criterion in terms of relaxing the corona requirements . (Reuters)
An infected person is currently infecting another person in Germany. Even a small increase in this number can have bad consequences, Merkel calculates.
Emergency aid payment stopped in Saxony
Also in Saxony are fraudulent websites surfaced for applying for Corona emergency aid for businesses. “The payment of the federal relief grants will be stopped until the matter is clarified,” said the Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) on Thursday evening With. “The loans from the Free State of Saxony are not affected.” The bank has “taken all necessary measures to avoid misdirection of public funds.”
Applications for both programs could continue to be made, the bank said. In order to avoid damage, applicants should ensure that the SAB Internet address is spelled correctly when accessing the application website: https://www.sab.sachsen.de/.
Previously, in North Rhine-Westphalia n after fraud, the emergency aid program for small businesses was in the Corona crisis has been temporarily stopped. This Friday it should start again and then be better protected against fraud. (dpa)
France: No rents for small businesses
France's economy minister Bruno Le Maire expects large real estate companies to cut the rent for small businesses in the corona virus crisis . He had met with all the major real estate companies and asked for one, he said on Thursday night on French television. “For the very small companies that have been forced to close, those with fewer than ten employees, I do not ask them to postpone the rent: I ask them to cut three months' rent . “In France, all non-basic stores have been closed since mid-March. (dpa)
Boeing production should start again
The ailing US aviation giant Boeing wants the due to the Corona crisis stopped aircraft production start again in the coming week . Operations in the factories in the Puget Sound region of Washington State are said to be 20. April will be gradually ramped up again, announced the Airbus rival on Thursday in Seattle. Boeing's share reacted after the exchange with a price jump of over eight percent. (dpa)
Media reports: Trump with three-point plan to relax
US President Donald Trump Media reports suggest a three-step plan for relaxation of restrictions in the coronavirus epidemic . Shortly before a much awaited statement from the Republican on Thursday evening (0. 00 hrs CEST), the Reuters news agency has a document on the recommendations.
Accordingly, large facilities such as restaurants and cinemas should open first, which could guarantee a sufficient distance between the customers. In phase two schools could open and also not absolutely necessary trips be allowed. In the third phase, especially vulnerable people could move around in public again. The phased plan should then be initiated by the respective states if the number of cases has been in decline for two weeks.
Trump had previously been on Twitter announced a press conference for the evening at the White House. State governors should welcome the recommendations, he later said. Government officials said it would be flexible recommendations based on the data on the course of the disease. Medical experts on the government's Corona crisis team agreed to the recommendations. The previous government guidelines in Washington apply until 31. April. (Reuters)
First figures for intensive care beds in Germany
It was long unclear how many intensive care beds are free in Germany. Now there are figures for the first time.
Altmaier suggests further easing for business
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier has indicated further cautious easing for the economy. “What we can be responsible for, we will also do”, says the CDU politician in the ARD. But this could only be done gradually. It would be catastrophic if loosening had to be withdrawn later because the number of infections rose again very sharply. The limit in individual hands l with 800 square meters of retail space was not chosen arbitrarily, but rather the right between the border between large and small shops. (Reuters)
Bolsonaro dismisses Minister of Health
Due to Disagreement about measures in the fight against that Coronavirus has the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta released. Mandetta even posted this on Twitter Thursday announced. “I just got the message from President Jair Bolsonaro heard about my release, ”he wrote after meeting Bolsonaro on Government seat in Brasília. “I want to thank you for the opportunity Dealing with the pandemic to plan the big challenge ahead of ours Health system stands. “
Demonstrated upon announcement Brazilians in different cities in the country. In so-called panelaços, for example in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, people hit pots and pans in protest Pans, even “Bolsonaro out” calls were made from open windows. How often Solidarity among people is great in Latin America, who can follow the international recommendations and stays at home. Just had of it Bolsonaro and Mandetta have different opinions. The president played down the corona virus as “gripezinha”, triggered mass accumulations and called to Return to normality on.
The Minister of Health, since the beginning of Government in January 2019 in office, represented restrictions on public life and social distancing . Both made their positions public Press conferences and television interviews clearly show what their relationship is worsened in recent weeks. “The Brazilians don't know if they should listen to the president or the minister, ”said Mandetta in the popular TV show “Fantástico” on Sunday.
Bolsonaro had Mandetta “lack of modesty” accused. The health minister surpassed that President's popularity. A poll by the polling institute According to Datafolha from last week, there were 33 percent of respondents Bolsonaro's handling of the corona crisis for good, 76 percent that of Mandetta. His release had been expected in political Brasília for some time. Cancer doctor Nelson Teich was traded as the successor. (dpa)
Corona apps should work across the EU
When introducing Corona apps to contain Covid – 19 the EU countries rely on cooperation and common standards. The different smartphone apps should work across borders , so that citizens are also protected when crossing national borders, according to a concept published on Thursday the EU Commission and the EU countries.
In addition, it is emphasized that the apps should be compatible with the EU regulations on data protection and privacy protection are in line. “While we should be innovative and make the best use of technology to fight the pandemic, we will not jeopardize our privacy values and requirements,” said Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.
In addition, the apps should be installed voluntarily and deactivated as soon as they are no longer necessary. “Since they are likely to be based on Bluetooth-based proximity technology , they do not allow any determination of the location of the users.” In addition, the Programs are introduced in close coordination with the health authorities and are based on anonymized data.
Germany is also planning to introduce a Corona app . When it is ready, it is not yet clear, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Some EU countries already use such apps. (dpa)
Laschet wants to open church services
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) penetrates the Corona crisis on a opening of services to the general public . “Together, the state government and religious communities in North Rhine-Westphalia want to show a way under which conditions public services can be possible again in the future,” said the NRW State Chancellery on Thursday evening in Düsseldorf. This path could become a model for all of Germany. ” The Prime Minister had previously consulted with religious representatives on how to proceed in the crisis. (KNA)
Czech Republic resolves debt moratorium
Companies and individuals in the Czech Republic can Suspend credit and mortgage payments once for up to six months n. The reason is the coronavirus pandemic. After the House of Representatives, the Senate also voted on Thursday for a corresponding bill. The missing installments including interest must be repaid at a later date. (dpa)
Number of new infections in Italy increases again
Last it got 3786 new cases given after 2667 the day before, reports the civil defense. So there are just under 169. 00 0 confirmed infections . The number of dead is around 525 increased, after 578 the day before. It is now a total of 22. 170. The number of patients in intensive care units is the 13. Sunk in a day and is currently at 2936. (Reuters)
Read You here how the Lombardy government wants to return to normal – and thereby provokes outrage in the rest of Italy.
The Lega government in Milan is embarrassing itself with the demand for a return to normal soon. The judiciary is investigating possible wrong decisions.
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
Hard times for German grill masters
The Germans planned for early August in Fulda Grill championships of the “German Barbecue Association” have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic . The event, which was originally supposed to take place on August 1st and 2nd, will be canceled without replacement due to the spread of the virus, the organizers announced on Thursday evening. (dpa)
Macron sees the corona crisis as a “moment of truth” for Europe
in France President Emmanuel Macron sees the coronavirus crisis as a threat to the European Union if richer countries fail to show solidarity. For Europe, the crisis was a “moment of truth,” Macron told the Financial Times on Thursday. The richer countries had a special responsibility. “ We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only to keep Europe going.”
He warned that lack of solidarity could help populists in Italy, Spain and maybe France to win. It is now a matter of “deciding whether the European Union is a political project or just a market project. I think it's a political project , ”he said. Macron also believes that the corona crisis will also change the fight against climate change .
If we get out of this crisis, people will no longer accept breathing in dirty air.
Emmanuel Macron in the Fincancial Times
Fraud with immediate help in the Corona crisis
The NRW state government wants to release the online form for needy small businesses again on Friday. But fraudsters continue to act. With 120 websites.
Daily mirror | Frank Jansen
Police dissolve poker tournament in allotment garden restaurant
Poker tournament despite Corona: The police in a Dortmund allotment area according to a witness reference a forbidden meeting of 15 people dissolved. In a restaurant on the premises, several guests had played poker on Thursday night, the police reported. “There was a croupier at two poker tables. Cards and tokens were also ready. Lowered blinds should block views of the closed society, ”said the police report. The guests not only played poker, but also used the “fully functional counter” . The officials sent them away. In addition, they expect regulatory violations due to violations of the Corona Protection Ordinance. (dpa)
Trump announces press release on easing measures at
US President Donald Trump wants his much anticipated plans to relax restrictions 18. 00 o'clock (local time US East Coast; midnight from Thursday on Fr. present day CEST). There will be a press conference on this from the White House, he writes on Twitter. (Reuters)
UN warns: Hundreds of thousands of children threatened by death due to economic crisis
The global economic downturn due to the epidemic could lead to the death of hundreds of thousands of children this year, according to the United Nations (UN). Nearly 369 million children in 143 countries no more access to school lunches, millions of minors are also at risk of falling into extreme poverty . “We now have to act against each of these threats to our children,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
EU finance ministers urge banks not to pay dividends
The finance ministers of the EU countries have complied with the European Central Bank's demands on the banks connected to refrain from paying dividends due to the Corona crisis . Available capital and profits should be used in such a way that they “help to maintain economic activity,” said the Council of Member States after a video conference of finance ministers on Thursday. “We call the banking sector, from the Covid – 19 – Outbreak to support affected households and businesses. ”
The ECB had already asked the financial institutions at the end of March until at least October 1 for 2019 and also for 2020 not to pay a dividend . The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin), under its supervision, then urged the banks to comply with the request. Several European banks also announced this, but not all.
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) introduced the banks the conversation with the EU colleagues “the necessary flexibility” in prospect “to help their customers with loans”. However, this flexibility does not mean that all the rules for lending that have occurred since the financial crisis 2008 have been thrown overboard Scholz warned. (AFP)
Italy's budget deficit could be as high as ten percent
Italy expects an insider because of the coronavirus epidemic the biggest budget deficit since the beginning of the 90 years . A value of around ten percent of economic output is now expected, said a high-ranking government official from the Reuters news agency. “The deficit is already heading towards around eight percent of GDP, and the new aid program will increase it by at least another two percentage points,” said the person who did not want to be named. The Ministry of Economic Affairs declined to comment. (Reuters)
A weak person, a poor manager does not take over Responsibility. A weak person blames others.
The Democratic frontwoman, the chairwoman of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, on Thursday about US President Donald Trump's “incompetent” handling of the corona pandemic and the allegations he made against the World Health Organization WHO and China.