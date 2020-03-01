Science
Robert Koch Institute reports 129 infections
RKI reports 129 Cases of coronavirus infections in Germany
According to the Robert-Koch Institutes were nationwide until Sunday afternoon in all in all 129 cases confirmed an infection. 68 of these infections were counted only in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, as the district administration announced. The virus was also detected in four kindergarten children.
Louvre remains closed due to work stoppages
The Paris Louvre was closed on Sunday because the employees had given up their work due to concern about the coronavirus epidemic .
Despite the discussions with the employees about the preventive measures ordered by the Louvre, the museum could not open, said the press office. There will be more talks tomorrow. The art museum was opened in the year 2019 visited by 9.6 million people. (AP)
Two female police officers infected in NRW
Of the Coronavirus infections in North Rhine-Westphalia are also two police officers affected. As the district police authority Viersen announced, the two tested positive for the virus. Accordingly, the officers who work for the district police but do not live in the Viersen district currently show no symptoms of illness and are in domestic isolation .
“We take the situation seriously, but there is currently no cause for concern,” said the head of the police department, Manfred Krühen. All necessary precautionary measures against the spread of the virus would be strengthened.
The authorities according to all employees who were in contact with the officials were informed. As a precautionary measure, several employees now remained in isolation . Citizens who were known to be in contact with the two had also been informed.
Also two firefighters infected
At the same time it was announced that z white members of the Cologne Fire Brigade positive that corona virus were tested. One of the two infected fire fighters comes from the district of Heinsberg , the other from the district Düren , as the city of Cologne announced.
Both are therefore in domestic quarantine, as well 21 further contact persons from the fire and rescue station concerned in Cologne. “ The operational readiness of the fire brigade and rescue service of the city of Cologne is guaranteed “, it said in a message from the city administration.
51 – One-year-old admitted to university hospital after Iran vacation
For the first time in North Rhine-Westphalia there is a proven infection with the new coronavirus , in which there is none Relation to the district of Heinsberg. After a two-week vacation in Iran, a 51 – Year-old man from Münster symptoms of the disease and reported to the University Hospital Münster, how the city announced on Sunday. The positive test result has been available since Saturday evening. According to the city, the Münster native is treated in hospital and in isolation from other patients in the university clinic. The wife voluntarily went into quarantine. According to the clinic, the man shows “slight symptoms and is in good condition.”
The city has set up a crisis team in accordance with the rules. The man had flown from Tehran to Frankfurt and from there had traveled by train and car via Cologne to Münster. (AP)
Waiting for the virus – Berlin clinics are preparing
The state-owned clinic group Vivantes and the Charité are large Berlin hospital providers and are prepared for patients with the new corona virus. There are around in the nine Vivantes houses Isolatable rooms , the group announced on request.
For the Senate Health Administration, however, all 38 Berlin emergency hospitals and emergency centers are suitable for patients suffering from the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The Vivantes and Charité laboratory will take over the verification procedures for all clinics.
According to the health administration, there was still no confirmed case of infection in Berlin until Sunday afternoon with the novel virus. Nationwide, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), more than 100 People. Affected are 9 of the 16 Federal states.
Leipzig Book Fair takes place despite corona virus
The Leipzig Book Fair , even after the cancellation of various trade fairs in the federal territory, is sticking to its planned date in a few days due to the spread of the corona virus. “The Leipzig Book Fair is taking place!”, the responsible parties announced on Sunday via their Twitter account. You are in contact with the responsible health authorities. So far there have been no conditions for the fair.
The Pope is ill – but probably not Corona
Pope Francis has canceled his participation in a multi-day exam with the Roman Curia because of a cold. “Unfortunately, a cold makes me unable to participate this year,” said the 83 – yearlings on Sunday at the end of the Angelus prayer in Rome. The Vatican, however, rejected speculation about a coronavirus disease of the Pope.
in his speech to the faithful gathered on St. Peter's Square, Francis was shaken by several coughing fits . “There are no signs that will lead us to diagnose anything other than a minor illness,” a Vatican spokesman told journalists when asked about a possible link with the coronavirus epidemic. (AFP)
Olaf Scholz plans to launch economic stimulus program if necessary
Germany is in the opinion of Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) prepared for the fight against the new corona virus – even if the economy should get into trouble. “If the situation required such an impulse to be necessary, we also have the means to launch an economic stimulus package ,” said Scholz the “World on Sunday”.
“Our budgetary policy is precisely designed to operate soundly, even in the event of a severe economic crisis to be able to provide financial support, “said the SPD politician.
The fear of the economic consequences of the corona virus in the past few days Stock exchanges sent down worldwide. Investors fear the effects of the virus on economic growth. (AFP)
New case in the quarantine hotel in Tenerife
In the since Tuesday in Tenerife quarantined hotel, another guest has been confirmed to be infected with the new corona virus. The number of infected people on the Spanish holiday island has increased to five , the Canary Islands health authorities said. In Spain as a whole, the number of people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus has so far exceeded 70 increased, said the head of the Authority for Health Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón , With. As in the previously confirmed four cases, the patient was an Italian from the same travel group. The man had been isolated in his hotel room all the time.
The vacationers not belonging to the group of Italians – including many Germans – have been allowed to move freely around the hotel grounds in the southwest of Tenerife for a few days now. The quarantine is expected to be on 10. March to end. Several dozen guests have been allowed to leave the hotel in the past few days for various reasons. (AP)
This is my big concern: This panic, this herd behavior from Financial investors. There is something like that with companies and Consumers. This is sometimes very irrational. A downward whirlpool is possible. The biggest danger would be panic
Economist Marcel Fratzscher
Italy plans billion dollar program for the economy
The Italian government is planning an aid package for the additional economy of 3.6 billion euros hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Minister of Economics Roberto Gualtieri gave this sum today in an interview with “La Repubblica”. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed Rome's wish in the newspaper “Il Fatto Quotidiano” that the heavily indebted country wanted to increase the deficit ratio for the state budget .
Minister of Economic Affairs Gualtieri said that by the end of the week the cabinet wants to adopt the measures: “It will be a package of additional and extraordinary resources in the amount of 3.6 billion euros, which corresponds to a share of 0.2 percent of the gross domestic product. ”For this, the consent of the parliament will be obtained. He was optimistic that Rome could also convince the EU: “I have no reason to fear that Brussels will contest our request.”
On Friday evening Rome had help in a first step for around 900 million euros. They are primarily intended for the eleven restricted areas in Lombardy and Veneto . In Italy, the Sars CoV-2 wave means more than 1100 people infected and 29 died. (AP)
The key question for the US election year is no longer: Biden, Sanders or Bloomberg? But: does the virus bring the US economy to its knees? A comment.
Daily mirror | Christoph von Marschall
Infections in Iran rise sharply
In Iran, the Revolutionary Guards are used to fight the epidemic , A commander of the elite unit tells Press TV that buildings are being made available across the country. In Iran, the number of infections increases according to official information 978, these are 385 more than 24 Hours before. The number of deaths is calculated with 54 specified. (Reuters)
RKI reports 117 Coronavirus evidence in Germany
According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI ) 117 Coronavirus infections have been detected. On Friday it was only 53 Proof. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, according to the current list, there are now 66 cases in Bavaria 19 and in Baden-Württemberg 15. The actual number of cases is likely to be slightly higher because of new evidence. According to a dpa evaluation in Rhineland-Palatinate, there are now three cases instead of two as reported by the RKI. No cases of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 have been reported in Saarland and the eastern states, including Berlin. According to RKI there are worldwide 85. 207 Cases, the majority of them in China. Most cases outside of China are with 2931 proven infections in South Korea. (dpa)
Coronavirus leads to better air in China
The Outbreak of the corona virus in China apparently led to better air over parts of the giant empire. This suggests satellite data from NASA . Accordingly, the pollution of the air with nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which is caused by exhaust gases from engines and factories, among others, is between January and February dropped significantly. The reason for this may be that China quarantined entire cities, people were not allowed to go to work and industrial production was severely reduced .
On maps created by NASA, deep brown spots can still be seen for January in the Wuhan region, where the virus broke out during the Maps for February show the air over the area as significantly cleaner.
“There is evidence that the changes are at least partially related to the economic decline are dealing with the outbreak of the corona virus, ”write the NASA experts. (Tsp)
Now 76 confirmed infections in Germany
According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) meanwhile 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection . North Rhine-Westphalia have a total of 31 Infected. In Bavaria the number of infected is 18, including the people around the car supplier Webasto, who had been infected a few weeks ago. 16 there are cases it in Baden-Württemberg. (Reuters)
Continue life normally and keep a cool head
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) advises to be more relaxed when dealing with the corona virus.
First coronavirus case in Luxembourg
The novel coronavirus has now reached the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Sars-CoV-2 virus was detected in a 40 year old man confirmed, Minister of Health said Paulette Lenert in Luxembourg on Saturday evening. The man had been in Italy and had returned by plane to Charleroi (Belgium) earlier this week to Luxembourg. He is fine. “We are now in the process of investigating who the person was in contact with,” said Lenert. The man looked after symptoms of lung disease Covid – 19 and is now in a Luxembourg clinic. There is no reason to panic, said Lenert. (AP)
May I stay away from the office for fear of infection? Do I get my salary if the company has to close? An overview.
days mirror
Seehofer expects vaccine by the end of the year
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer does not expect the spread of the new coronavirus to end quickly. “I expect that we will have a vaccine available at the turn of the year,” said the CSU politician of the “Bild am Sonntag “. Until then, the virus had to be combated with the classic means of disease protection. “We have to consistently interrupt the infection chains.”
Seehofer does not exclude the blocking of regions or cities . “This scenario would be as the last resort .” In order to protect himself personally against the virus, the minister no longer shakes hands with people: “But I always say that it has nothing to do with rudeness.”
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) meanwhile warned of panic. “To continue life normally and to keep a cool head,” advised Laschet in the “BamS”. So far, the majority of the population has reacted prudently. “This is good because a lot of new problems arise when we lose our nerve. Therefore, now and for every crisis: keep calm.”
He himself is not afraid of being infected, said Laschet: “Meeting people or going to events is part of my job. I cannot and do not want to avoid people for weeks.” (AFP)
Seehofer expects vaccine by the end of the year
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer does not expect the spread of the new coronavirus to end quickly. “I expect that we will have a vaccine available at the turn of the year,” said the CSU politician of the “Bild am Sonntag “. Until then, the virus had to be combated with the classic means of disease protection. “We have to consistently interrupt the infection chains.”
Seehofer does not exclude the blocking of regions or cities . “This scenario would be as the last resort .” In order to protect himself personally against the virus, the minister no longer shakes hands with people: “But I always say that it has nothing to do with rudeness.”
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) meanwhile warned of panic. “To continue life normally and to keep a cool head,” advised Laschet in the “BamS”. So far, the majority of the population has reacted prudently. “This is good because a lot of new problems arise when we lose our nerve. Therefore, now and for every crisis: keep calm.”
He himself is not afraid of being infected, said Laschet: “Meeting people or going to events is part of my job. I cannot and do not want to avoid people for weeks.” (AFP)