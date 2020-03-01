robert-koch-institute-reports-129-infections

Two female police officers infected in NRW

Of the Coronavirus infections in North Rhine-Westphalia are also two police officers affected. As the district police authority Viersen announced, the two tested positive for the virus. Accordingly, the officers who work for the district police but do not live in the Viersen district currently show no symptoms of illness and are in domestic isolation .

“We take the situation seriously, but there is currently no cause for concern,” said the head of the police department, Manfred Krühen. All necessary precautionary measures against the spread of the virus would be strengthened.

The authorities according to all employees who were in contact with the officials were informed. As a precautionary measure, several employees now remained in isolation . Citizens who were known to be in contact with the two had also been informed.

Also two firefighters infected

At the same time it was announced that z white members of the Cologne Fire Brigade positive that corona virus were tested. One of the two infected fire fighters comes from the district of Heinsberg , the other from the district Düren , as the city of Cologne announced.



Both are therefore in domestic quarantine, as well 21 further contact persons from the fire and rescue station concerned in Cologne. “ The operational readiness of the fire brigade and rescue service of the city of Cologne is guaranteed “, it said in a message from the city administration.