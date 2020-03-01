robert-koch-institute-reports-117-infections

Science
RKI reports 117 Coronavirus evidence in Germany
Until Sunday morning are in Germany according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 117 Coronavirus infections have been detected. On Friday it was only 53 Proof. In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, according to the current list, there are now 66 cases in Bavaria 19 and in Baden- Württemberg 15. The actual number of cases is likely to be slightly higher because of new evidence. According to a dpa evaluation in Rhineland-Palatinate, there are now three cases instead of two as reported by the RKI. No cases of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 have been reported in Saarland and the eastern states, including Berlin. According to RKI there are worldwide 85. 207 cases, the majority of them in China. Most cases outside of China are with 2931 proven infections in South Korea. (dpa)
Olaf Scholz plans to launch economic stimulus program if necessary
Germany is in the opinion of Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) prepared for the fight against the new corona virus – even if the economy should get into trouble. “If the situation required such an impulse to be necessary, we also have the means to launch an economic stimulus package ,” said Scholz the “World on Sunday”.
“Our budgetary policy is designed to be solid economics, also in order to be able to counteract all possible financial efforts in the event of a severe economic crisis , “said the SPD politician.
The fear of the economic consequences of the corona virus in the past few days on the stock exchanges worldwide Sent downhill. Investors fear the effects of the virus on economic growth. (AFP)
New case in the quarantine hotel in Tenerife
In the since Tuesday in Tenerife quarantined hotel, another guest has been confirmed to be infected with the new corona virus. The number of infected people on the Spanish holiday island has increased to five , the Canary Islands health authorities said. In Spain as a whole, the number of people infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus has so far exceeded 70), the head of the health authority said Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, with. As in the previously confirmed four cases, the patient was an Italian from the same travel group. The man had been isolated in his hotel room all the time.
The vacationers not belonging to the group of Italians – including many Germans – have been allowed to move freely around the hotel grounds in the south west of Tenerife for a few days now. The quarantine is expected to be on 10. March to end. Several dozen guests have been allowed to leave the hotel in the past few days for various reasons. (AP)
This is my big concern: This panic, this herd behavior from Financial investors. There is something like that with companies and Consumers. This is sometimes very irrational. A downward whirlpool is possible. The biggest danger would be panic
Economist Marcel Fratzscher
Italy plans billion dollar program for the economy
The Italian government is planning an aid package for the additional economy of 3.6 billion euros hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Minister of Economics Roberto Gualtieri gave this sum today in an interview with “La Repubblica”. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed Rome's wish in the newspaper “Il Fatto Quotidiano” that the heavily indebted country wanted to increase the deficit ratio for the state budget .
Economy Minister Gualtieri said that by the end of the week the cabinet wants to adopt the measures: “There will be a package of additional and extraordinary funds amounting to 3.6 billion euros, which corresponds to 0.2 percent of the gross domestic product. ”For this purpose, the consent of Parliament will be obtained. He was optimistic that Rome could also convince the EU: “I have no reason to fear that Brussels will contest our request.”
On Friday evening Rome had help in a first step for around 900 Million euros decided. They are primarily intended for the eleven restricted areas in Lombardy and Veneto . In Italy, the Sars CoV-2 wave means more than 1100 people infected and 29 died. (AP)
Infections in Iran rise sharply
In Iran, the Revolutionary Guards are used to fight the epidemic , A commander of the elite unit tells Press TV that buildings are being made available across the country. In Iran, the number of infections increases according to official information 978, these are 385 more than 24 Hours before. The number of deaths is calculated with 54 specified. (Reuters)
Coronavirus leads to better air in China
The Outbreak of the corona virus in China apparently led to better air over parts of the giant empire. This suggests satellite data from NASA . Accordingly, the pollution of the air with nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which is caused by exhaust gases from engines and factories, among others, is between January and February dropped significantly. The reason for this may be that China quarantined entire cities, people were not allowed to go to work and industrial production was severely reduced .
On maps created by NASA, deep brown spots can still be seen for January in the Wuhan region, where the virus had broken out, while the maps for February show the air over the area as significantly cleaner.
“There is evidence that the changes are at least partially have to do with the economic decline caused by the outbreak of the corona virus, “write the NASA experts. (Tsp)
Now 76 confirmed infections in Germany
According to information there are in Germany of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) meanwhile 76 Confirmed cases a coronavirus infection . North Rhine-Westphalia have a total of 31 Infected. In Bavaria the number of infected is 18, including the people around the auto parts supplier Webasto, who had been infected a few weeks ago. 16 There are cases in Baden-Württemberg. (Reuters)
Continue life normally and keep a cool head
NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) advises to be more relaxed when dealing with the corona virus.
First coronavirus case in Luxembourg
The novel coronavirus has now reached the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Sars-CoV-2 virus was detected in a 40 Year-old man confirmed, Minister of Health Paulette Lenert announced on Saturday evening in Luxembourg. The man had been in Italy and had returned by plane to Charleroi (Belgium) earlier this week to Luxembourg. He is fine. “We are now in the process of investigating who the person was in contact with,” said Lenert. The man looked after the symptoms of lung disease Covid – 19 reported and is now in a Luxembourg clinic. There is no reason to panic, said Lenert. (AP)
Seehofer expects vaccine by the end of the year
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer does not expect the spread of the new coronavirus to end quickly. “I expect that we will have a vaccine available at the turn of the year,” said the CSU politician of the “Bild am Sonntag “. Until then, the virus had to be combated with the classic means of disease protection. “We have to break the infection chains consistently.”
Seehofer does not exclude the blocking of regions or cities . “This scenario would be as the last resort .” In order to protect himself personally against the virus, the minister no longer shakes hands with people: “But every time I say that it has nothing to do with rudeness.”
North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) meanwhile warned of panic. “To continue life normally and to keep a cool head,” advised Laschet in the “BamS”. So far, the majority of the population has reacted prudently. “This is good because a lot of new problems arise when we lose our nerve. Therefore, now and for every crisis: keep calm.”
He is not afraid of being infected, Laschet said: “Meeting people or going to events is part of my job. I cannot and do not want to avoid people for weeks.” (AFP)
Quarantine ended for hundreds in the Heinsberg district
For several hundred residents in the Heinsberg district, the Home quarantine due to the coronavirus has ended. Round 300 Carnivalists having a session on 15. February in Gangelt, and their families had been called for precautionary measures. Since Sunday, those who do not show any symptoms of the disease have been able to move again without restrictions, a district spokesman said in the morning. The 47 – year-old who is considered the first infected in NRW and still in serious State of health, had attended the carnival session. The estimated 600 to 700 Residents could now return to normal public life Participate, the spokesman said.
However, if you show symptoms, you should stay at home and contact the family doctor by phone – according to the instructions given. Approximately 1000 All in all, people in the district near the Dutch border went into domestic isolation. According to the spokesman, around a third of them will have to wait until the end of next week. Above all, it concerns children – together with their families – from the day care center, in which the infected wife is also the educator. (AP)
Australia reports first death
After the USA also Australia reported his first death from the novel corona virus. On 78 – year-old man , the passenger of the cruise ship quarantined in Japan “ Diamond Princess ” had died in a hospital in Perth on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the health agency of the state of Western Australia said.
Also his 79 – year-old woman got the virus during the cruise, it said. She will continue to be treated in a hospital in Perth.
The “Diamond Princess” with originally good 3700 Passengers and crew members on board was due to the new corona virus on February 5 in the port of Yokohama has been quarantined for two weeks. More than 700 People on board were found to be infected. In several passengers who were allowed to disembark after a negative test, the virus was only detected after they returned home. (AFP)
South Korea calls the highest crisis alarm
In the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, South Korea the highest crisis alarm level announced. This was announced by President Moon Jae In on Sunday. The government will take all necessary measures to contain the epidemic. “We will be the Covid – 19 – Survive the outbreak and revive our shrinking economy. “
The South Korean authorities reported hundreds of new infections again on Sunday. There are 376 New infections have been registered, the state health authority said. So there have been more than 3500 People infected with the new virus in South Korea.
These are by far the most cases worldwide outside of China. The number of infections is likely to increase even further, as the authorities have more than 260. 00 0 want to investigate members of a Christian sect in which the first cases in South Korea.
The Chinese government reported on Sunday 573 new infections, so the total number of Infected on almost 80. 00 0th However, the number of new infections has been relatively low for a few days, it is well below the numbers from January to mid-February. The death toll was around 35 on 2870 increased, the national health commission further announced. These are also fewer new deaths than on Saturday. (AFP)
New cases of coronavirus in several federal states
More coronavirus cases have been confirmed Saturday. Infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 are now in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate . No coronavirus infections have yet been detected in Saarland and the new federal states.
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) again emphasized that, according to current knowledge, four out of five coronavirus infections were mild or even completely symptom-free , The greater the number of infections, the higher the likelihood that it would lead to severe courses, pneumonia or death, said Spahn.
For all of Germany, the Robert Koch Institute counted until Saturday morning 66 proven infections. A number of additional cases were registered in several federal states during the day. (AP)
Train stopped in Hagen due to suspected corona – all-clear
Due to the suspicion of the corona virus in an employee, a Train in Hagen was stopped by the federal police – for about an hour and a half. The whole thing turned out to be a false alarm, said a spokeswoman for the federal police on Saturday evening. The officials had been alerted because the employee's colleagues had noticed cold symptoms.
As a result, the alarmed federal police took the personal details from
Turkey bans flights to risk areas
Turkey has banned all flights to and from Italy, South Korea and Iraq. That is part of the measures against the spread of the novel corona virus, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. Turkey had previously banned flights to Iran and China. The ban for the three other countries applies from midnight at night to Sunday. (AP)