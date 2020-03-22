rki-reports-fewer-new-infections-for-germany-than-on-the-previous-day

Previously, the Italian civil defense had almost 800 new fatalities reported. The number of people who died after being infected with the novel corona virus increased accordingly 793 on 4825. This means that 38, 3 percent of the total corona deaths worldwide from Italy reported.

The number of Daily casualties of the pandemic in the EU country reached a new sad record on Saturday, as did the number of new infections , with 6557 was specified. According to the authorities, so far 53. 578 people in Italy with the new coronavirus.

With 546 were the most deaths on Saturday in the Milan region in northern Italy region of Lombardy. In addition, half of the new infections were found there. Regional President Attilio Fontana said on Saturday evening on Sky TG 17, the situation is getting worse.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) assured given the dramatic situation in Italy via Twitter : “We are on the side of our Italian friends”. This shows Germany “also with medical protective equipment that we were able to hand over the day before yesterday”.