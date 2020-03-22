Science
RKI reports fewer new infections for Germany than on the previous day
increase in infections and deaths slowed down in Germany
In Germany the increase has been the infections and deaths caused by the virus slow down. The Robert Koch Institute reported on Sunday 18. 610 Infected, that were 1948 more than the previous day. On Saturday, the number of illnesses was still 2705 grown. The institute named the number of dead on Sunday with 55, compared to an increase reported for Saturday by 15 on 46. The institute also said that a patient had been incorrectly reported as dead on Saturday. (Reuters)
Italian government orders closure of “non-vital” companies
The Italian government has decided to close all “non-vital” companies and factories in the fight against the corona virus . Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday night in a television speech that the government had decided to stop any production nationwide for the Basic care “is not absolutely necessary, decisive and indispensable”. The death toll in Italy was previously within 24 hours at almost 800 soared.
Previously, the Italian civil defense had almost 800 new fatalities reported. The number of people who died after being infected with the novel corona virus increased accordingly 793 on 4825. This means that 38, 3 percent of the total corona deaths worldwide from Italy reported.
The number of Daily casualties of the pandemic in the EU country reached a new sad record on Saturday, as did the number of new infections , with 6557 was specified. According to the authorities, so far 53. 578 people in Italy with the new coronavirus.
With 546 were the most deaths on Saturday in the Milan region in northern Italy region of Lombardy. In addition, half of the new infections were found there. Regional President Attilio Fontana said on Saturday evening on Sky TG 17, the situation is getting worse.
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) assured given the dramatic situation in Italy via Twitter : “We are on the side of our Italian friends”. This shows Germany “also with medical protective equipment that we were able to hand over the day before yesterday”.
USA allow Corona rapid test
A rapid test has been approved in the USA which within 45 minutes of infection with new coronavirus The accelerated approval marks an important step to increase the availability and speed of tests, the US medical approval agency FDA announced.
The test is supposed to Manufacturer Cepheid according to mainly used in hospitals and a possible infection with Sars-CoV- 2 within 45 recognize minutes. The FDA release said the test allowed results to be obtained “within hours”. So far, tests in the USA have had to be sent to laboratories; Results are usually only available after several days. Cepheid plans to deliver the tests next week.
This is how the test works, according to Cepheid: In a patient, a sample is taken with a cotton swab , for example from the nose. The sample is then placed in a special solution from the manufacturer and transferred to a small cartridge – not unlike a printer cartridge. This is then analyzed in a diagnostic device that has already been approved for testing for other infections. Worldwide there are already 23 00 0 of the so-called GeneXpert machines, almost 5000 thereof in the United States, the company said. (dpa)
Advice on further measures in Germany in the afternoon
The deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU ) and the Prime Ministers of the federal states about further measures in the Corona crisis begin on Sunday at 14 Clock. The news agency AFP learned this from several federal states. The switch conference is about whether further restrictions on public life are necessary to contain the corona virus.
According to government spokesman Steffen Seibert, the Chancellor wants and the country heads conduct a “very serious, relentless analysis of the situation” of the past few days. Whether there will be further restrictions for the citizens should, above all, be made dependent on their behavior this weekend.
Bavaria and Saarland already had “basic exit restrictions” on Friday enacted what had been criticized by the SPD and the Greens as a solo attempt Merkel had appealed to citizens in a television speech last Wednesday to adhere to the requirements and to avoid social contacts. (AFP)
British health system could be overwhelmed
According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an unchecked spread of the virus in the UK would overwhelm the NHS. “If we don't work together, if we don't do the heroic and shared national effort to slow the spread, it's just too likely that our NHS will be similarly overwhelmed,” Johnson said, citing the situation in, according to several Sunday newspapers Italy. “We are only weeks – two or three – behind Italy,” he added. (Reuters)
Tens of thousands of Japanese admire the Olympic flame
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people in Japan admired the Olympic flame. More than 50. 00 0 people flocked to Sendai station in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, where the Flame was shown in a golden cauldron. According to Japanese media reports, the queue was partially 500 Meters long. Some visitors waited for hours to see the fire. Many visitors wore respirators .
The Olympic flame lit in Greece arrived in Japan on Friday. The flame was brought to the northern Matsushima Air Force Base by plane. Because of the corona virus pandemic, only a few dozen government officials and guests were present.
On Thursday the multi-month torch relay through Japan. The Olympic fire is carried by all Japanese prefectures, starting point is Fukushima. Because of the coronavirus crisis, the start is not celebrated and the reception ceremonies in the individual locations take place in camera.
The Olympic Games in Tokyo are one of the few major sporting events this year that have not yet been canceled after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, however, the pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has grown massively. (AFP)
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei calls American aid offers “strange”
Iran's spiritual and political leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected US offers of help in the corona crisis as “strange”. The Americans have offered aid to his country several times, he said in a TV speech on Sunday. He continued to the address of the United States: “ You are accused of creating the virus . I don't know whether that's true, but it's strange that you want to help Iran. ” (Reuters)
Maas promises European coordination in the Return from vacationers
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has problems with the return granted by vacationers to Germany and promised a better European vote. Unfortunately, remedies could not be created in the shortest possible time in all cases, the SPD politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group .
Often the government is facing big challenges , so that people in the respective countries could even reach the airports. Domestic travel has also come to a standstill in many places. Since the beginning of the week about 100. 00 0 German Returned home. Many more would have registered and were waiting for flight options.
First of all, all EU countries would have tried to bring their citizens back home on their own. “Now we are also registering our flights in a European system , which increases efficiency,” said Maas. “If we have the capacity, we also take citizens of other EU countries with us. The other way around, of course, Germans can also hop on return flights from other countries. This way, coordinated, we can bring all Europeans home much faster.” (AFP)
Britons with previous illnesses should stay at home for three months
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, up to 1.5 million people , who are particularly susceptible due to previous illnesses, stay at home for at least three months. The British health authorities asked people at particularly high risk of infection on Sunday to take “additional” measures to “shield themselves”.
” People should stay at home, protect our state health system and save lives “, said Robert Jenrick, State Secretary for Local Affairs . The request applies, among other things, to blood or bone cancer patients as well as to people who suffer from cystic fibrosis or patients after an organ transplant.
People belonging to one or more risk groups would be contacted by their family doctor or specialist or both and asked to stay at home for a period of “at least twelve weeks”. There will be a special hotline and delivery services for food and medicines.
Paul Johnstone, director of Public Health England, said those affected should not go shopping or shopping f Go traveling and don't go out in your free time.
In the UK there are already 177 People died of the new coronavirus. The government had been heavily criticized for its long reluctance to deal with the Corona crisis. It was only after most of the EU countries that she called on people to avoid unnecessary travel and social contacts. The schools will not be closed until next week. All restaurants, cafés, bars, clubs, theaters and leisure facilities have been closed since Friday evening. (AFP)
How Russia is dealing with the corona crisis
Russia has relatively few infected people. But there is growing criticism of how the authorities deal with the pandemic. It threatens two important events for Vladimir Putin.
Cuba sends medical team to Italy
Cuba sent a team of doctors to Italy on Sunday to support their Italian colleagues in their fight against the corona virus. The 52 Doctors and nurses should in Lombardy, the current focus of the Corona crisis, the Ministry of Health in Havana said. In Cuba itself, according to official information, are currently 20 People infected with the virus, one person died of it. (dpa)
curfew for one billion people in India
Over a billion people in India have Sunday at a national curfew spent at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had one in the face of the Corona crisis for the country on 14 Hours limited curfew from 07. 00 to 21. 00 o'clock (local time) called to curb the spread of the virus. At the same time, the time should be used to better assess India's capacity to fight the pandemic.
“Let's all become part of this curfew, the additional tremendous force in the fight against the Covid – 19 – Threat will be “, tweeted modes just before the curfew begins. “The steps we are taking now will help us in the future. Stay indoors and healthy. “
In India are currently 315 People got the virus, four people have died so far. (dpa)
“Ebola the Rich” – a wake-up call Bergamo
The catastrophe in rich Lombardy could be anywhere happen. Doctors in an epicenter hospital are demanding a long-term plan for the next pandemic.
China records increase in coronavirus imports
The health authorities in China have registered a further increase in so-called coronavirus imports. To 41 there were new cases on Saturday on Sunday 46 new cases , which are exclusively travelers who recently returned from abroad . There were six deaths in this context, according to the Beijing Health Commission. In addition, according to the official report, there was a new infection with the corona virus, which was transmitted domestically.
According to the authorities, this means that there are infections throughout the People's Republic 3261 People with Covid lung disease – 19 died.
Beijing has meanwhile measures have been started to prevent a so-called second wave of infections . Among other things, the government imposed a quarantine on anyone wishing to enter the capital from abroad. Some flights to Beijing were also diverted. (dpa)
It spreads invisibly. It spreads along the streets and train tracks, over the counters and tables, the packaging and surfaces. And it spreads above all about what makes us human: closeness to each other. Confidential conversations, joint efforts on the sports field, tender touches – all of this helps the new corona virus on its way through the world.
Wirtschaftsweiser: Germany cannot stand still for more than three months
The economy, Lars Feld, considers a high level of new government debt to be justified due to the Corona crisis. If the share of debt in the gross domestic product is now from 53 percent 80 or 90 Percent increase, so that is not the fiscal solidity of the country questioned “, said the newly elected chairman of the Expert Council of the “Welt am Sonntag” (WamS). Germany can even cope with an increase in government debt from currently two to three trillion euros.
The Federal Government plans to release the debt brake next week and a supplementary budget in the amount of more than 100 Billions of euros approved by parliament. “It is absolutely correct that the federal government uses the clause built into the law from the beginning for emergency situations and overrides the brake,” said Feld.
In the current situation it depends on quick and unbureaucratic help , said the economist of “WamS” . However, the state “cannot do everything that is necessary until Saint Nimmerleins Day, as the federal government has just promised”. Every euro had to be used as much as possible, in the next step probably for an economic stimulus program that would get the economy going again after a standstill.
The time of the hard interventions in the economic life must remain limited. He had “ great doubts that we would last for more than three months “, he said.
No later than May the medical strategy to be reconsidered . “At some point we will have to move to personalized isolation,” said Feld. Then the shops would have to open again, and only those who were infected or belonged to a risk group would remain in quarantine. (AFP)
Downward trend in South Korea continues
In South Korea the Downward trend in new infections . Be on Sunday 98 new cases have been reported, inform the health authorities. The total rose to 8897. For eleven days, new infections of a maximum of 150 or even under the brand of 100 reported. The highlight was on 29. February with 909 New infections. (Reuters)
Mike Pence not infected
US Vice President Mike Pence is not infected with the novel corona virus, according to his spokeswoman. His test and that of his wife Karen had been negative, the Vice President's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, said on Saturday evening ( Local time) via Twitter. Pence is responsible for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic for the US government.
Pence had announced on Saturday afternoon that he was suffering from the illness of Covid due to the illness of an employee – 19 would have tested. He had no symptoms , so the test was a mere precaution given his prominent position, Pence told journalists. The sick employee had not been to the White House since Monday and he had no direct contact with him, he said.
The virus Sars-CoV-2 is spreading also rapidly in the USA. By Saturday evening around 25 00 0 Cases proven, round 300 People died of Covid – 19. Trump had initially tried to reduce the risk posed by the virus. He now says the US is at “war” with an “invisible enemy”. (dpa)
We are only successful in the fight against the virus if law is enforced with sanctions. We need clear measures with severe penalties for rule breakers.
NRW country chief Armin Laschet demands harsh penalties for violations of exit restrictions