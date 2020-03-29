Science
RKI reports almost 4,000 new infections
According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday there are in Germany 52. 547 cases of infections with the corona virus. Those were 3965 more than the day before . The RKI gives the number of deaths with 389 on.
RKI boss warns of dramatic conditions in clinics
According to the assessment of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) , Lothar Wieler, threatens the German health system to its limits in the corona crisis to get. “We have to expect that the capacity will not be sufficient , of course,” said Wieler of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. With a view to the comparatively low death rate in Germany, the epidemic expert warned of illusions: This is mainly due to the fact that a lot is tested in Germany.
Conditions like in Italy are also possible in Germany, warned Wieler. “We cannot rule out the fact that we also have more patients than ventilation places in this country.”
The fact that the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is relatively mild compared to other countries is also due to those affected by the virus infection Patients, the RKI chief emphasized. “Initially, people in Germany were primarily affected who were not among the risk groups, because many transmission chains were connected to skiing holidays, for example. If more transmissions take place in old people's homes or hospitals, there is a fear that the proportion will increase.”
A quick return to normality is seen by Wieler as the wrong way out of the crisis. “From a medical point of view, I want us all to go through the spatial distance as long as possible,” he said. Germany is “still at the beginning of the wave”. People should “take the pandemic very seriously,” warned the RKI boss. (AFP)
Swiss Federal Railways cease passenger traffic with Italy
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) have the cross-border travel to and from Italy is suspended until further notice . The reasons were orders from the Italian authorities, the company said on Sunday with reference to the corona virus on Twitter. Freight traffic is not affected by the restrictions according to SBB information. (dpa)
BBC news tune becomes a social media hit as rave video
The exit restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic seem to be increasing to inspire creative actions. Now a video with the news tune of the British broadcaster BBC has become a social media hit.
The clip was viewed millions of times on the Tiktok network and other social media platforms until Sunday . In it, a young woman stages the melody of the BBC news program “BBC News” in her kitchen as a rave DJ. Utensils from the bathroom, such as vials and spray cans, serve as controls that move them to match the music. The highlight is when she lifts two large spray bottles and is enveloped in a mist of room fragrance.
Out of concern for domestic violence: Greenland introduces alcohol ban
Greenland is introducing a temporary ban on alcohol out of concern for violence against children during the Corona crisis . According to the requirements of Kielsen, no beverages with an alcohol content of more than 2, are allowed in the capital region percent will be served. It is also no longer possible to buy alcohol in the store. The measure applies immediately and until 15. April for the capital Nuuk and the nearby settlements Kapisillit and Qeqertarsuatsiaat, as the Greenland government announced at the weekend.
So far, in Greenland are According to the Danish health authority, ten people were tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Nobody has died there from Covid- 19. Greenland had its borders in parallel with Denmark on 14. March closed to foreigners, two days later the first case of infection became known. (dpa)
State epidemics see positive development in Sweden
In Sweden the number of dead on Sunday is at 110) increased, that's eight more than on Saturday. The region of the capital Stockholm is particularly affected. Alone there have died so far 68 patients. In total there are 3700 confirmed infections.
“We have had roughly the same number of cases over the past three or four days. This is a positive development,” says state epidemic Anders Tegnell, who advises the government, in Stockholm. The number of intensive care patients is almost falling. So what is being done in the country is showing effects. “Because it looks very different from what we observed in the countries that got it really bad” , says Tegnell.
Sweden continues to drive a comparatively moderate course in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Although meetings of more than 50 People prohibited. But kindergartens and primary schools up to the ninth grade – unlike high schools and universities – are still open. The same applies to restaurants, pubs and cafés, which have recently only been able to serve their guests at the table. The ski areas are also open further. Here is eagerly awaited what it will look like in the upcoming Easter holidays. However, the government repeatedly appeals to the Swedes to avoid unnecessary travel, reduce social contacts and protect older people in particular .
Bavaria admits ten corona patients from Italy
The first two Italian corona patients are expected for medical treatment in Bavaria on Sunday. “In total, we will admit ten patients within the next few days as far as possible,” wrote Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) at the short message service Twitter . The Italian patients are to be distributed to various clinics across the country, with the exception of Munich. “It is important to help in need” , emphasized Söder.
Because of the difficult situation in northern Italy and partly also in France, the Bundeswehr has been bringing Corona patients to Germany for treatment since Saturday. A total of several dozen foreign corona patients are to be treated in the Federal Republic. (dpa)
Bavaria helps Italy in the Corona crisis: Today the first two patients from Italy arrive in Bavaria. Overall, we take in the next few days 10 patients within our means. They are distributed to clinics in Bavaria. It is important to help in an emergency.
BIS: Governments and central banks urgently need to help their economies
Governments and central banks need to Assessment of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) urgently intensify their efforts to their to support economies in the face of the Corona crisis . There would be urgent solutions beyond those from the financial crisis 2008 required, writes BIS boss Agustin Carstens in one Comment. The measures after the crash 2008 would have served to prevent the banks from taking over financially. The concern today, however, is that the banks will not become active and lend money – and this in a situation in which many companies are could not provide money on the capital market. (Reuters)
Lukashenko can't see viruses “flying around” anywhere – and plays ice hockey
The sports world is largely at rest because of the corona pandemic – but Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is completely unimpressed. In the capital Minsk he played ice hockey on Saturday, as reported by the State Agency Belta. He minimized the risk of infection: “There are no viruses here.” He didn't notice that they were flying around. “This is a refrigerator. (…) Sport, especially ice sports, is the best antivirus medicine. ”
The President's team won the tournament. The pictures showed how spectators stood close together in the stands. (dpa)
Chef of Vodafone Germany cooks for his children for the first time
The Germany boss of the telecommunications provider Vodafone, Hannes Ametsreiter sees the corona crisis as “the biggest boost for digitization in Germany all the time ”. Calls had doubled in Germany, the internet traffic was around 40 percent increased.
He himself had had completely new experiences since the rapid spread of the new coronavirus . At home, he cooked his children every lunchtime. “I've never done that before.” It was a great experience. (dpa)
British Ex Health Minister praises Germany
The former British Health Minister Jeremy Hunt considers Germany's dealings with the corona pandemic to be exemplary . The conservative politician called in the “Sunday Telegraph” to test a large part of the population in Great Britain for the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. More tests – like in Germany – could help limit the spread of the virus and better protect vulnerable populations.
Hunt, once one of Boris Johnson's opponents in the race for prime minister , also referred to experiences in Taiwan and Singapore. Thanks to many tests and contact tracking, far less drastic measures against the spread of the virus should have been introduced there. “With mass tests, accompanied by rigorous persecution of every single person with a Covid – 19 – Patients came into contact, you can break the transmission chain, “wrote the ex-minister.
Hunt has been one of the government's worst critics in London since the pandemic began. He called for tougher measures early on, initially without success. Great Britain tests only a few patients compared to Germany. Therefore, a very high number of unreported infections is assumed. Up to Saturday the country had around 17. 00 0 confirmed cases and more than 1000 dead. In Germany 48. 500 infections confirmed. 325 patients have died. (dpa)
While Spain continues to restrict everyday life due to the corona virus, Germany is already debating easing. Laschet turns against Merkel.
Bundeswehr brings more patients from Bergamo
The Bundeswehr caught up on Sunday Airplane sent to northern Italy to more Covid – 19 – to pick up patients . As a spokesman for the Air Force announced, flew a Airbus A 310 MedEvac at noon from Cologne to Bergamo, to six Italians for intensive care in Germany bring to. The Bundeswehr had already picked up six patients the day before in the city badly affected by the corona pandemic and flown to Cologne.
It started on Sunday also a transport plane A 400 M of the Air Force towards Strasbourg to pick up two patients from the Bundeswehr hospital in Ulm. (dpa)
Couple in Dubai runs marathon on the balcony
2100 Running laps on the balcony against the corona blues: The South African couple Hilda and Collin Allin is on Saturday in Dubai as planned Marathon distance of almost 42, 2 kilometers walked. Your action on the 20 meters long balcony of their apartment, the two broadcast live on the Internet. According to their stopwatch, they ran the marathon in five hours, nine minutes and 39 seconds .
“We did it,” said the 41 – year-old extreme athlete Allin online -Service Instagram and congratulated his wife on her very first marathon. At the same time, he thanked the virtual viewers for cheering on. “Thanks for all the love and support for a silly action.”
The couple's ten-year-old daughter, Geena, was also at the marathon in action: she held up signs with “Start” and “Wenden” and provided her parents with water, snacks and cheering music.
The next time Allin wants to organize a “larger, more global run” in which other people can participate who want to move their legs despite the curfew. He said he wanted to make “people think of something else,” AFP said of the coronavirus pandemic. “It's about teaming up because everyone is afraid of the consequences of the corona virus.”
The United Arab Emirates, including Dubai heard have imposed strict exit restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was a curfew at night between Thursday and Sunday. In the Emirates, there have been scarce 470 infection and two deaths counted. (AFP)
Spain reports more than 800 dead in 24 hours
With 838 Deaths caused by the novel corona virus within 24 hours Spain reported a new sad record. The total number of corona victims in the country rose to 6528 as the Ministry of Health in Madrid announced on Sunday.
The number of confirmed infections rose by 9.1 percent within one day on 78. 797 Cases. With the exception of Thursday, the number of new Corona victims in Spain has increased steadily in the past few days.
At the same time, the number of already recovering patients has increased since Saturday 19, 7 percent on 14. 709, as the Ministry said.
Spain is the country with the most corona deaths worldwide after Italy. On Saturday, the government announced a further tightening of the measures against the corona virus. All “non-vital” companies have to close for two weeks. A similar regulation already applies in Italy. (AFP)
Air Force brings patients from France
The Bundeswehr gets more Covid – 19 – Patients from abroad for treatment in Germany. The Airbus A 310 MedEvac, the flying intensive care unit of the Air Force, started on Sunday from Wunstorf in the direction of Strasbourg to fly two patients from there to Stuttgart . The seriously ill French would then be cared for in the Bundeswehr hospital in Ulm, the Ministry of Defense said. “France now needs our help. And of course we stand by our friends, ”said Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU). She had therefore agreed with her French counterpart Florence Parly to take over the patients.
On Saturday the Air Force had already picked up six patients in Italy and to North Rhine-Westphalia -Westphalia brought . In contrast to Italy, German clinics currently have sufficient capacities to care for people who suffer from lung disease and who require artificial respiration. As a spokesman for the Air Force reported on Sunday, another flight to Bergamo in northern Italy is planned soon.
Klaus Wowereit's partner is dead. Jörn Kubicki died of heart failure – as a result of COPD and a Covid – 19-Illness.
Pope calls “Sunday of tears”
With a view to that The magnitude of the corona pandemic has Pope Francis called for a “Sunday of tears”. In a church service in his Santa Marta residence, he wooed sympathy for the suffering of those affected from the viral disease. Even Jesus was not ashamed to cry at the illness and death of a friend. The mass, in which only a few close Pope employees participated, was broadcast on the Internet.
Francis said he was thinking of “the many People who cry: Isolated people, people in quarantine, lonely old people, patients in hospital and in therapy, the parents who, because they are not paid a salary, foresee that they will not be able to feed their children. Many people cry, “said the Pope literally. “We want to accompany them from the heart, and it will not hurt us to cry a little, like the Lord cried for all his people.”
The Pope further said: “Today, in the face of a world that is suffering so much, in the face of so many people who are suffering from the consequences of this pandemic, I ask myself: Am I able to cry as Jesus certainly will and how he is doing it now? ”He asked for“ the grace to cry ”. For everyone, today should be “a Sunday of tears.”
On Friday evening, Francis had the blessing in an historically unprecedented gesture on the empty St. Peter's Square “Urbi et orbi” donated and thus set an example in the global corona pandemic. (KNA)
The Beatles – before and after the curfew
A nice tweet from London that the Consequences of curfews humorously depicts of Beatles record covers . The left photo is from the red album with tracks from 1962 to 1966 . The right shows the cover of the blue album with titles from 1967 to 1970 . There are a couple of years in between.
Coronavirus spreads rapidly in Moscow
In the Russian capital Moscow the number of confirmed corona infections increases rapidly. More than 1000 People had already been infected with the highly contagious virus, Mayor Sergej Sobjanin said on Sunday. “The situation in connection with the expansion has reached a new dimension .” Most of the corona cases in Russia are in the metropolis of Moscow . Nationwide, more than 1500 Cases known.
In Moscow, the virus has so far been detected in six people who have died, according to the authorities of the agency Interfax. “Please take care of yourself,” Sobjanin appealed. Among the infected are also 13 Children.
To curb the spread, Shopping centers, restaurants, bars and larger parks have been closed since Saturday. “Most Muscovites also listened to the recommendations of the authorities and stayed at home,” said the mayor. Significantly fewer passengers than usual would have sat in subways, buses, trains and taxis.
Nevertheless, many people were traveling without sufficient Keep your distance. Others would have met friends outside, Sobjanin said. Also about 20 percent of Muscovites aged over 65 years would have left their apartment contrary to the requirements. Sobjanin referred to cell phone data. “Dear friends, you are in danger.” (Dpa)