rki-recommends-coronavirus-testing-for-all-respiratory-diseases

To curb coronavirus infections, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommends general testing of respiratory diseases. The tests are no longer linked to the condition that there is sufficient test capacity, said RKI Vice President Lars Schaade on Friday.

On the one hand there are more test options, on the other hand the cold season is over and there are “more hits” for Covid – 19 – illnesses to be expected. Last but not least, after loosening the initial restrictions, it is “particularly important” to recognize coronavirus diseases even with weak symptoms, emphasized Schaade.

“We strongly recommend that everyone with a respiratory infection, whether cough or fever, should also be tested.” The RKI has “made the criteria for this increasingly sensitive”, such as Schaade said.

At the same time, the RKI expert warned of negligence given the relaxation of contact restrictions. The fact that Germany had come through the epidemic relatively well so far is thanks to the early and strict measures.

Schaade pointed out that around 5300 People suffering from the lung disease Covid caused by the coronavirus – 19 died, “and unfortunately more people will die”. There should now be “no landslide on further easing,” said Schaade.

If there are more contacts again come, there will be more infections. “In the worst case, we can quickly reach a point where the epidemic is no longer manageable,” warned Schaade. With regard to the capacities of the health authorities, he said that case numbers of a few hundred per day are necessary before one can think about a general relaxation.

Given the gradual school openings, the RKI does not rule out possible infections, however, the risk can be minimized by various measures. According to a new RKI report, several factors suggest that “as with other respiratory communicable diseases, children are relevant to the spread of Covid – 19 ”, it is written.

The gradual opening of childcare and educational facilities, adapted to the age of the children, is currently justifiable from a technical point of view. It is important to react very quickly to an outbreak in a school in order to prevent the virus from spreading further. If this happens “regularly and frequently”, one has to consider “to put the measures back on,” said Schaade.

The question of whether the spread of the coronavirus with the summer season is similar to the flu According to the RKI, it could still not be stopped. There are still no figures on whether summer makes a difference and whether the virus may be inactivated in warm air and by the sun's rays, said Schaade. And even if the effect is not great. (Tsp, AFP, dpa)

