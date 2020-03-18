rki-receives-cell-phone-data-from-deutsche-telekom

Deutsche Telekom wants to support the Robert Koch Institute in containing the coronavirus pandemic with cell phone data.

For this purpose, the company is said to have already made part of its customer data accessible to the authority in an anonymous form. A Telekom spokeswoman confirmed the project to the specialist service “Tagesspiegel Background Digitisierung & KI”.

A first data delivery with a volume of five gigabytes is said to have been handed over on Tuesday evening.



Tracking like not possible in Asia

The data are intended to provide RKI researchers with new insights into the spread and better containment of the coronavirus. “With this, flows of movement can be modeled – nationwide, broken down at the state level and down to the district-community level,” explains the spokeswoman.

Tracking individual citizens or infected people, as is currently the case in Asian countries and also in Israel, but should not be possible. Telekom wants to send the data donation to the RKI free of charge: “Corona's challenges are gigantic.

Background about the corona virus:

Follow the events related to the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2

Government Coronavirus Measures: “It's about life and death for all of us”

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Events are canceled, trips are canceled. What you need to know about refunds.

Cashier about the corona lockdown: “Today it was worse than ever!”

If anonymized mass data can contribute to the slower course of the infection curve and save lives, we are happy to comply with the request for support from the government, ”the company explains to“ Tagesspiegel Background Diegitalisierung & KI ”.



Similar procedure in Austria

As was announced yesterday, the mobile operator has A1 already passed similar data sets to the government in Austria.

This was heavily criticized by data protectionists and the opposition. RKI boss Lothar Wieler said yesterday in Berlin that despite technical and legal issues, the evaluation of personalized cell phone data by the RKI could represent a huge improvement for the work of the health authorities: “We consider this a sensible concept,” he said.