Rising Demand For Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market 2019 Growth, Demand & In-depth Analysis by 2026 Top Key Players: NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM, Google

The computer vision in the healthcare market is projected to reach USD 1,457 million by 2023 from USD 210 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, government initiatives to increase the adoption of AI-based technologies, big data in healthcare, and the use of computer vision in precision medicine are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are:

NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Xilinx Inc., IBM, Google, Basler AG, Arterys, AiCure, iCAD Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

On Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into: Medical Imaging

Surgery Others

Market by Key Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Computer Vision in Healthcare Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market.

