Right-wing terror in Hanau and imprisonment in the gold coin trial – which was important today

What happened?

Right-wing extremist terror in Hanau

In the Hessian Hanau did the 43 – year old Tobias Rathjen nine people murdered in two shisha bars and other people injured. All fatalities have a migrant background . The perpetrator apparently later also killed his mother and then oneself . You can read more and more in detail about the events in Hanau, the reactions and consequences below. You can follow the latest developments here in the news blog .

here in the news blog Grenell to become US intelligence chief

Donald Trump wants the US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell , to his intelligence chief do. In Germany, Grenell is an ambassador mainly through his undiplomatic type noticed, German politicians have not necessarily hidden their frustration in the past. What kind of Follow that could now have my colleague Malte Lehming comments here.

my colleague Malte Lehming Billionaire Bloomberg faces the debate for the first time

In the TV debate of US Democrats in Las Vegas for the first time is also the eighth richest man in the world , the billionaire and former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg , started. His message: only I can beat Trump. The debate was tough, aggressive, personal, hysterical, hurtful . How it went exactly, Malte Lehming wrote down here for you .

wrote down here for you Doping for the job

Almost two percent of employees in Germany regularly swallow performance-enhancing or mood-enhancing medications – these are about 700. 000 People . The effects are often only minimal, the consequential damage the bigger for it. My colleague Rainer Woratschka knows more about the problem .

Prison sentences in the gold coin trial

Almost three years after the theft of the heavy gold coin “Big Maple Leaf” from the Bode Museum are three men , all members of one criminal clans in Berlin, were sentenced to several years in prison. Revision is expected. Kerstin Gehrke reports about the verdict here.

What could I read?

What at night happened on Thursday in Hanau, a high-ranking security expert told my colleague Frank Jansen ” the hardest right stop since reunification “. It is also the topic that concerns us most in the editorial office today and has made us very concerned.

Tobias Rathjen killed nine people, his mother and then himself. His claiming responsibility is completely clearer racist motives . The security expert warns that the man is obviously also a supporter of conspiracy theories, shouldn't be misleading. The “ mix of xenophobia and conspiracy theories “be widespread, from” of the AfD and their voters to the neo-Nazis “. This is an “unspeakable mixture” that is spreading rapidly over the Internet.

Among the victims of Hanau are especially many people of Turkish origin . One of the injured reported to a Turkish broadcaster about the attack, that he just barely survived in a snack bar. “He came in and killed everyone on one side,” he says.

A report from Hanau of my colleague Sebastian Leber you can read in our current epaper .

According to the opinion many politicians now not “isolated” to be viewed as , “We have to fight the poison , the of the AfD and others in our company is worn, ”says for example Norbert Röttgen, who is applying for the CDU chairmanship. You can read more reactions from abroad here.

The Debate with us in the community . User Ford_perfect says: “A radical right-wing racist, someone who adheres to conspiracy theories, etc. to believe that nobody should have known anything . Has there really been no warning signal? Disqualified man from firearms and then confiscated them? ” User Daw writes: “ The” A “fD provides oil and matchstick , then points to the enemies (Turks, Muslims, Leftists), and if there is a madman who uses oil and matchstick, she has nothing to do with anything at all . ” And DerJoker criticizes: “Especially our politicians have idly watching how the right-wing radicals are strengthened , and only appeals when there has been another attack. In Thüringen they have proven again that they are more likely are ready with right-wing populists to collaborate than with center-left parties, so I feel anger at those occasional and Sunday speakers, who downplay the incredible conditions in the police and military and for a long time a right-leaning head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution such as Maassen Have tolerated. “

Where could I go?

Li you pasta? Then I have a tip from colleague Stefanie Golla from checkpoint for you: The Mani in Pasta has new doors last week with a tried and tested concept in Reichenberger Straße 125 (U-Bhf Görlitzer Bahnhof) opened – with which this is expanded to the “High End Spaghettistraße”, because that is in the immediate vicinity much praised ChungKing Noodles (Reichenberger Str. 35). Read more about the pasta heaven here .

Is there something on TV?

Today A bend will be the 70. Berlinale opened with a grand gala – and 3Sat has been broadcasting the same since 19 Clock 20. To get you in the mood, you can read here a portrait of Samuel Finzi , who is the successor to Anke Engelke moderated the gala. And of course we are also here with a live blog, expertly curated by my colleagues Inga Barthels and Christiane Peitz .

What should I know for tomorrow?

In the choice 2016 went the Iranians full of optimism: They hoped for an economic upswing after the end of international sanctions and more reform swing. The situation darkened four years later. The United States has left the nuclear deal and has imposed tough economic sanctions. Many young people are disillusioned and want the parliamentary elections this Friday boycott. Why the anger of the young Iranians continues to grow, Nina Breher wrote about it here .

Number of the day!

18, 36 – It would be the first increase since 2009: The broadcasting contribution to the financing of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio could 2021 from now 17 50 Euros for 86 cents on 18, 36 cents per month. In any case, the Commission recommends that the KEF be used to determine the financial requirements of the broadcasting corporations. Joachim Huber explains why this doesn't necessarily have to happen .

