rewe,-edeka-and-co.-assure-that-there-are-enough-goods

That the supermarket shelves are swept empty in the evening is almost a familiar sight in the corona crisis.

On Monday, however, consumers in several supermarkets in Berlin noticed that the gaps had not yet been filled in the morning .

Given the words of EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, there is growing concern about supply shortages. The CDU politician had warned on Twitter yesterday about the problem of replenishment of certain products in the supermarket with a view to the border closures.

Thousands of truck and bus drivers are already stranded at the borders. “If we don't act now, stores will have difficulty filling their stores with certain products,” she said.

“At this moment of crisis, it is of the utmost importance to keep our common internal market going to keep. “

Rewe and Edeka assure: There are enough goods

The supermarket chains themselves are however declining. Despite high demand, the supply of goods in Germany is secured , said Rewe and the associated discounter Penny on Monday.

“We had already prepared for the increased demand in the past few days,” said Rewe boss Lionel Souque. “We have increased the frequency of goods deliveries from the warehouses to the markets.” So far, there have also been no delivery problems with goods from abroad .

Edeka Nord also assured on Monday that the supply to the supermarkets would still be ensured .

Delivery through the logistics centers can still be guaranteed. Stefan Genth, General Manager of the German Trade Association (HDE), said: “There are enough products on the market. However, with one or the other product, bottlenecks will temporarily not be avoidable .”

Fake news of shorter opening times

At the weekend, false reports had also circulated, according to which the retailers were opening hours due to the shortage of goods limited.

The companies also strongly opposed this. The Handelsverband Deutschland (HDE) assured in a message that the food supply was guaranteed and denied rumors about restricted opening times in the food trade.

Even individual chains such as Kaufland tried to counter the rumors with their own posts in the social networks, in which they emphasized that they continued to open as usual.

Hamster purchases not only in Germany: Many shelves are also empty in Great Britain. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA Wire / dpa

A look at Bavaria shows how wrong such reports are. There supermarkets, grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks and a few other shops may not be open any longer because of the declared disaster, but even longer; on weekdays until 22 and on Sundays until 18 Clock. Corresponding recommendations from the Federal Government for the further course of the crisis include extended shop opening hours for the food trade.

Rewe shows that retail chains still face major challenges.

Due to the high demand, the supermarket chain is increasingly looking for temporary workers. “If you want to work as a temporary worker in our markets, you can apply easily,” Souque said to the public. “Students, for example, who are interested in helping with Rewe or Penny because of the current university closings.”

Anyone interested could apply directly in the market in which they would like to operate.

Federal policy wants to calm down

Federal policy also sees no danger of supply shortages. Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun (CDU) reiterated in the “Bild” that despite partial border closings, the inflows of goods were “not at risk.” “Pork or cheese well positioned”, Federal Food Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) had already told the tabloid at the weekend. The degree of self-sufficiency here is over 100 percent. The President of the German Farmers' Association, Joachim Rukwied, agreed with her on Monday: “Germany is well supplied with local food so that hamster purchases are not necessary . “

Rewe admitted, however, that sometimes it could take longer because of border controls until individual goods were refilled. From the Italian-Austrian border, however, the police said that the transportation of goods via the Brenner pass without any major problems.

Despite the border control on the Austrian side, a traffic jam of one or two kilometers only forms now and then, said the head of the regional traffic department in Tyrol, Markus Widmann. (with dpa)