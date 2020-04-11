RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY MARKET – INDUSTRY TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2027 | DENTSPLY SIRONA, 3M, INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG, ZIMMER BIOMET, GC INDIA DENTAL

Global Restorative Dentistry Market By Product (Restorative Material, Implants, Prosthetics, Restorative Equipment), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Schools & Research Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Restorative Dentistry Market

Restorative dentistry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 29.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.55% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising dental tourism worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Restorative dentistry is that part of the dentistry which is used to prevent the oral health issues. Some of the common restorative dentistry options are crowns, fillings, implants and bridges.

Increasing number of tooth repair procedures is expected to enhance the demand for the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growing demand for advanced cosmetics dental procedure, rising dental expenditure, rising dental practices and technological advancement in the restorative industry is the factor for the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Some of the factors such as unfavourable reimbursement policy and high cost of the product is the factor hampering the growth of this market.

This restorative dentistry market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research restorative dentistry market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Scope and Market Size

Restorative dentistry market is segmented of the basis of product and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative material, implants, prosthetics and restorative equipment. The restorative material segment is divided into direct restorative materials, indirect restorative materials, biomaterials, bonding agents/adhesives and dental impression materials. The direct restorative material segment is divided into Amalgam, composites, glass ionomers and other direct restorative material. Indirect restorative material is segmented into metal-ceramic, ceramic and other indirect restorative materials. Restorative equipment is segmented into CAD/CAM systems, hand pieces, rotary instruments, light curing equipment, casting devices, mixing devices, furnaces and articulating equipment.

End-users segment is divided into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories and dental schools & research institutes.

Restorative Dentistry Market Country Level Analysis

Restorative dentistry market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end-users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the restorative dentistry market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising ageing population, increasing awareness about oral health and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The country section of the restorative dentistry market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Restorative dentistry market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for restorative dentistry market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the restorative dentistry market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Restorative Dentistry Market Share Analysis

Restorative dentistry market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Restorative dentistry market.

The major players covered in the restorative dentistry market report are Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, GC India Dental, Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH, COLTENE Group, Zhermack SpA, Keystone Dental Inc, Kerr Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

