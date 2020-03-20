restaurants-have-to-close-in-bavaria-and-hesse

RKI boss Wieler: Corona provides Health crisis so far unknown

According to Robert, the corona pandemic is in Germany -Koch-Institut (RKI) represents a disease occurrence of previously unknown dimensions . “We are all in a crisis that has an extent that I could never have imagined myself, “warned RKI President Lothar Wieler on Friday in Berlin when he assessed the situation to journalists. The seriousness of the situation must now be completely clear to all citizens and decision-makers. “ Everyone has to understand this .”

Wieler made an urgent appeal to the population who Implement measures to reduce social contacts , keep a distance in everyday life and quarantine yourself in the event of symptoms of illness. He emphasized this because he was “convinced” that this was absolutely necessary now. “So far we have not had the situation of a epidemic of this magnitude in Germany .”

At the same time, Wieler urged those responsible in the hospitals to prepare for an unstoppable increase in the number of seriously ill corona patients. “ We need as much as possible ventilation beds in the hospitals , we need as much intensive care beds as possible.” For weeks he had been calling for no time to be lost. “I now expect the hospitals to be prepared,” said the RKI boss.

According to the latest registration figures, there are in Germany Authorities scarce 14. 000 Corona infections registered – with a further upward trend. Compared to the previous day, according to the RKI, this was an increase of just under 3000. 31 people infected with the new pathogen have so far died. “We are growing exponentially,” emphasized Wieler.

The regional spread of corona was still different. The infection rate per 100. 000 According to data, residents fluctuated for the infection – and epidemic protection competent supreme federal authority between 32 in Hamburg and only seven in Thuringia n. Most patients in absolute numbers were around 3500 in North Rhine-Westphalia and about 2750 in Baden-Württemberg.

According to Wieler, the properties of the corona virus have the ideal prerequisites to trigger a serious pandemic. The “worst imagination” of every infectious medical doctor was always a pathogen that spreads through the respiratory tract and droplet infections and causes many pneumonia. “That has happened now.” The experts always assumed that this would be a mutated flu virus . Now it is a corona virus with “particularly ill properties”. The consequences are the same.

The RKI boss warned again of the danger by Corona to compare with that of the flu. The flu is also dangerous, but the so-called disease burden of the novel pathogen is much higher. Corona is much easier to transmit and leads to much more severe cases and deaths, especially in the risk groups. It should be feared that the ventilation places in the clinics were not sufficient. Everyone had to “open their eyes to this reality”. (AFP)