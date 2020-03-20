restaurants-have-to-close-in-bavaria-and-hesse

Science
In Bavaria and Hesse restaurants must close
To contain the corona virus in Bavaria from Saturday also close restaurants and beer gardens . The German press agency learned this on Friday from government circles, the “Nürnberger Nachrichten” reported about it. Take-away offers should therefore still be possible. It was therefore still open whether there would be further exit restrictions for people – it is still being discussed in the cabinet, it said.
In Hessen restaurants and pubs are to be closed from Saturday noon. The State Chancellery announced on Friday in Wiesbaden. (dpa)
RKI boss Wieler: Corona provides Health crisis so far unknown
According to Robert, the corona pandemic is in Germany -Koch-Institut (RKI) represents a disease occurrence of previously unknown dimensions . “We are all in a crisis that has an extent that I could never have imagined myself, “warned RKI President Lothar Wieler on Friday in Berlin when he assessed the situation to journalists. The seriousness of the situation must now be completely clear to all citizens and decision-makers. “ Everyone has to understand this .”
Wieler made an urgent appeal to the population who Implement measures to reduce social contacts , keep a distance in everyday life and quarantine yourself in the event of symptoms of illness. He emphasized this because he was “convinced” that this was absolutely necessary now. “So far we have not had the situation of a epidemic of this magnitude in Germany .”
At the same time, Wieler urged those responsible in the hospitals to prepare for an unstoppable increase in the number of seriously ill corona patients. “ We need as much as possible ventilation beds in the hospitals , we need as much intensive care beds as possible.” For weeks he had been calling for no time to be lost. “I now expect the hospitals to be prepared,” said the RKI boss.
According to the latest registration figures, there are in Germany Authorities scarce 14. 000 Corona infections registered – with a further upward trend. Compared to the previous day, according to the RKI, this was an increase of just under 3000. 31 people infected with the new pathogen have so far died. “We are growing exponentially,” emphasized Wieler.
The regional spread of corona was still different. The infection rate per 100. 000 According to data, residents fluctuated for the infection – and epidemic protection competent supreme federal authority between 32 in Hamburg and only seven in Thuringia n. Most patients in absolute numbers were around 3500 in North Rhine-Westphalia and about 2750 in Baden-Württemberg.
According to Wieler, the properties of the corona virus have the ideal prerequisites to trigger a serious pandemic. The “worst imagination” of every infectious medical doctor was always a pathogen that spreads through the respiratory tract and droplet infections and causes many pneumonia. “That has happened now.” The experts always assumed that this would be a mutated flu virus . Now it is a corona virus with “particularly ill properties”. The consequences are the same.
The RKI boss warned again of the danger by Corona to compare with that of the flu. The flu is also dangerous, but the so-called disease burden of the novel pathogen is much higher. Corona is much easier to transmit and leads to much more severe cases and deaths, especially in the risk groups. It should be feared that the ventilation places in the clinics were not sufficient. Everyone had to “open their eyes to this reality”. (AFP)
Leverkusen imposes far-reaching restrictions in the corona crisis
The North Rhine-Westphalian city of Leverkusen has decided drastic restrictions . From now on, people can only be out in groups in certain cases, as is clear from the regulations decided on Thursday evening. Accordingly, gatherings of two or more as people under the open sky are prohibited – unless the group of people lives “in a constant domestic community”.
As examples, the city cited members of families or permanent communities. Meetings for errands for daily needs – for example in queues while shopping – or for “compelling professional reasons” are also excluded from the regulation.
At the same time in Leverkusen is the consumption of food and drinks in restaurants, Dining restaurants, beer gardens, canteens, bakeries, butchers, snacks and ice cream parlors prohibited. Counter sales, for example for fast food and ice cream parlors, are still allowed. (AFP)
Bavaria imposes curfews
Bavaria's Prime Minister announces from Friday afternoon for two weeks: Basic exit restrictions. Bavaria will not be closed, but public life will be shut down.
Government spokesman: Situation is “relentlessly analyzed” with countries
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will discuss with the federal states on Sunday about further restrictions in public life to curb corona infections. The effect of the previous measures will be analyzed relentlessly, government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced on Friday in Berlin. At the same time, it was important to maintain proportionality. “We act as democracy” , he said. “That applies now, and it will continue to apply.”
In response to a Carelessness of many people in the Corona crisis, calls for a curfew or entry bans for the public space were heard. “Even the restrictions that we have now adopted in the federal and state governments are very serious restrictions,” said Seibert, reflecting the position of the Chancellor.
The spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Steve Alter, said it would be “dubious” to speculate now which possible measures could still be pending in two or three days. All orders should respect the principle of proportionality.
To clarify the various terms in the public discussion – such as curfew and ban on entry – said he, there are no uniform, legally defined terms for the different requirements. A public order must be understandable and described in such a way that it can be clearly understood by everyone.
To the question of a Emergency said Seibert: “The term did not fall and there are reasons.” (Dpa)
No more changes of guard at Buckingham Palace
At Buckingham Palace in London it will be until further notice, no more change of guard. This applies to all palaces of the Queen in London and also to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced. The ceremony of guards dressed in red and black uniforms with their bearskin hats usually attracts tourists in droves. Queen Elizabeth has already canceled a majority of her appointments due to the coronavirus epidemic and has withdrawn to Windsor Castle. (Reuters)
More than 1000 fatality in Spain
According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people who died from the coronavirus in Spain is within one day on 1002 of 767 accelerated . In addition, 19. 980 infections confirmed after 17. 147 on Thursday. (Reuters)
Worldwide more than 10. 000 Dead
By the Spread of the novel corona virus are now more than 10. 000 People died. With 4932 cases most deaths from the pandemic were registered in Europe , as a result of a count of the news agency AFP on Friday based on official data.
Putin does not need a virus test
According to his spokesman Dmitri Peskow, Russian President Vladimir Putin needs no coronavirus test. Putin is healthy and shows no symptoms. “Thank God he always feels dazzling .” So far in Russia there are 199 Infections known. That is significantly less than in many other European countries. However, the number has increased significantly in recent days and one patient has died as a result of the infection. (Reuters)
We may have to assume that we have to spend a year socially in a state of emergency. But you will probably not continue all measures exactly as you have started them now.
The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten in an interview with Zeit Online.
Bundeswehr helps in Saarland
The Bundeswehr helps in Saarland to deal with the corona -Crisis. An application for establishment of smear stations in Bundeswehr barracks was “basically approved”, said the spokesman for the Saarland State Command, Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Dillschneider, on Friday in Saarlouis. Due to questions of the vote he assumes that the measures will not take place before next Monday (23. March) would begin.
Specifically, it is about setting up three or four smear stations and then taking the samples to a laboratory, said Dillschneider. In his opinion, the barracks in Merzig , Lebach and Saarlouis can be used. “Where, when and and in what number and to what extent what is done – that is not yet certain.” (Dpa)
Parliamentary administration works in emergency mode – and sometimes turns a blind eye
Our colleague Paul Starzmann takes a look behind the scenes of the Bundestag in times of crisis
If the Bundestag meets on Monday for the next week of the session, it will only do so in small numbers. Only every third parliamentarian will then probably travel to Berlin. This should keep the general infection risk in the high house as low as possible. Only the currently most important committees should meet, such as the health or budget committee.
In the crisis, Parliament switches to emergency operation, so to speak – but you don't want to take a break, as the Parliamentary Managing Directors agreed with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble on Thursday. Legislators have to prove their ability to act right now, if all groups agree. Maintaining the operation of the Bundestag is not least the task of the round 3000 Parliament administration staff. “Stay fit for work” is the top motto here too.
That's why these days improvised a lot in the otherwise strictly regulated parliamentary bureaucracy – and also turned a blind eye when it comes to the hours worked by employees. Because many of them are in the home office, they cannot report to duty in the morning as usual with a time clock. As a result, they accumulate minus hours every day. Also, that the recording of sick leave in the civil service apparatus does not work smoothly, you have to accept it says a spokesman. You would have to take care of such formalities at times. First, however, “flexible regulations” should be announced.
But what if a MP shows corona symptoms during the next week's session? Under certain conditions, he or she can then have tested by the parliamentary doctor . That is for the health of more than 700 MPs responsible. It has corona test kits; Also in your practice, protective suits for medical personnel are kept ready for emergencies . However, parliamentarians are only tested in suspected cases: if a parliamentarian had contact with an infected person or was in a risk area. The costs – 150 Euro per test – the Bundestag takes over.
The parliamentary doctor herself has no health insurance approval, it says in the administration . Therefore, the employees of the deputies as well as employees in parliamentary groups and administration in the case of suspected corona, like all other citizens, should contact the health department or their own family doctor.
We are all in a crisis on a scale that I have never imagined myself. I now expect the hospitals to be ready. Now it has to be ready.
RKI boss Lothar Wieler.
Travel warning is valid until the end of April
The federal government's travel warning regarding the Corona crisis initially applies until the end of April and therefore also affects the Easter holidays. This was announced by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) on Twitter on Friday. (dpa)
Travel warning – clarification: Our warning against tourist trips abroad is initially valid until the end of April. So it also includes the Easter holidays. This is painful for many, but absolutely necessary. Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings! #Covid _ 19 https://t.co/ 6GOAYtimQJ
Verdi calls for hairdressing shops to be closed
The service union Verdi has requested that hairdressing shops also be closed to curb the coronavirus. “It is simply not possible as a hairdresser to keep the distance from the customers ,” said Verdi board member Christine Behle on Friday. There is also insufficient protection. “That's why hairdressing shops have to be closed,” Behle demanded.
The union also requested support for the shops. “We need unbureaucratic help for the self-employed shopkeepers to finance the running costs and help for the employees,” explained Behle. If a barber shop closed, the workers would be fired immediately without government aid. That is why they need a right to short-time work benefits that ensure their existence e shops closed. For hairdressers, however, just as for example for food retailers, there are exceptions. (AFP)
Further measures in Bavaria?
In the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, further restrictions and requirements may be imminent in Bavaria. The State Chancellery in Munich briefly invited to a press conference on Friday at 12. 30 o'clock, including with Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) – the press conference will be streamed on the Internet.
Government officials said on Friday morning, Söder's intensive discussions were held with his cabinet, the Corona crisis team and local politicians. These conversations would have lasted far into the night and would have continued in the morning.
Which measures Söder would announce was initially unclear. On Thursday, however, he specifically threatened a curfew for the whole of the Free State if the people of Bavaria did not abide by existing restrictions and requirements . (dpa)
Be vigilant, show solidarity, be brave and take care of each other.
Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU).
FDP boss demands tax refunds for companies
FDP chair Christian Lindner demands Tax refunds for companies to protect them from bankruptcy in the coronavirus crisis . “Not every self-employed person, not every company” will be able to benefit from government loans, he said in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart”. Short-time work allowance does not help those who have no employees. Lindner therefore requested a tax refund or a tax credit.
“ So if you have a drop in turnover , you should be able to report to your local tax office, and he or she will receive a direct transfer from the tax office Liquidity aid, ”said the FDP chief on the show. Later you could calculate exactly, “but now it's about preventing an acute bankruptcy wave”. From Lindner's point of view, a next step can be a retroactive tax reduction for the year 2019 his. “And then at some point the question arises of how actually healthy business models can help us to get out of the crisis and into a growth phase again,” said Lindner.
The federal government had one unlimited credit program decided to ensure the liquidity of the companies in the face of the dramatic economic consequences of the Corona crisis. The state development bank KfW offers commercial banks depending on the program, 70 to 80 to assume percent of the credit risk. This should make it easier for financial institutions to grant loans. The development bank receives state guarantees for this. (dpa)
Morocco announces health emergency
In the fight against the new coronavirus, the North African countries are exacerbating Morocco and Tunisia take action. A nationwide curfew will begin in Morocco on Friday evening to curb the spread of the virus, the Interior Ministry said. In addition to Germany, the United States has also started to fly citizens out of the kingdom. Morocco has so far 63 Cases of infection officially announced.
In Tunisia the last return flights for German vacationers will take place on Friday. According to the Tunisian authorities, air traffic is to be stopped completely from midnight. So-called repatriation flights for foreign citizens are also affected. A few days ago, Tunisia had completely stopped ferry traffic across the Mediterranean. The Tunisian authorities speak of 39 confirmed infections and death.
Saudi Arabia announced on Friday, in addition to international and domestic flights for 14 days to be suspended. In addition, the transport with buses and taxis is prohibited. The kingdom had already restricted pilgrims' access to the sacred sites in Mecca and Medina. (dpa)
Robert Koch Institute reports 14. 000 Infected in Germany
The Robert Koch Institute reports 14. 000 Infected in Germany. This is a plus of compared to the previous day cases. “We are in a exponential growth “, says RKI boss Lothar Wieler. (Reuters)
EU open to deadline extension in Brexit negotiations
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is open to a V in view of the corona crisis Extension of negotiations on future relations with Great Britain after Brexit. “Boris Johnson's government has to decide that itself,” she said on Friday on Deutschlandfunk. “We are in a stronger position here. We have a huge internal market. And it is in the interests of the British to participate in this internal market.” The EU Commission is ready to negotiate.
This applies regardless of the infection of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier with the corona virus. “Michel Barnier is without any symptoms,” said von der Leyen. “He is at home.” There is now a lot of work with video conferencing. “That works.”
The discussions are under enormous time pressure . Because Great Britain, the 31. January left the EU, there is a deadline until the end of the year to negotiate a contract for future relations with the EU. If this does not succeed, trade with the kingdom is only possible on the basis of the very general WTO rules. So far, the country still has internal market rules and free access to the EU market. (Reuters)
Von der Leyen: EU economy suffers from “external shock” due to corona crisis
According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the coronavirus pandemic has given the economy in Europe an “external shock” . “We are fighting against it with all our might and are mobilizing everything that Europe has in terms of opportunities,” said von der Leyen on Friday on Deutschlandfunk.
The public life must be shut down to protect against further spread , but that is a pity for the economy “massive”. Innumerable companies were in debt because of the corona crisis.
Europe was the “referee for very strict competition rules” and ” very hard and strict “debt rules. In view of the economic crisis, Brussels is now giving the Member States “a lot of freedom with regard to state aid” and interpreting the debt rules “much more generously”.
However, von der Leyen emphasized that “maximum legroom” had to be given to the member states at the moment to help the companies that had slipped into the crisis. If the corona virus was combated, all these companies would be needed to get out of the deep economic crisis.
Von der Leyen also closed joint issuance of bonds by the euro countries does not. “We look at all the instruments,” she said. “And that which helps is used.” This also applies to so-called corona bonds. “If they help, if they are structured correctly, they will be used.” (AFP)
To secure home office: Netflix and Google relieve internet traffic
After discussions with EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, the streaming service Netflix has decided to its bit rates in Europe 30 for days . “We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic to Europe. Networks around 25 Percent and at the same time guarantee a high quality service for our members, “said Netflix.
The Netflix customers can still choose – depending on the tariff – between SD, HD and UHD resolution. The step is to relieve the Internet traffic to avoid during the corona crisis not endanger home office operations with video conferences and VPN tunnels.
The Go ogle subsidiary Youtube has joined the measure and is going one step further. All videos should initially in the upcoming 30 days only the video platform announced on Friday in standard resolution instead of HD quality.
