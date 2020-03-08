researchers-develop-rapid-coronavirus-test

Researchers from the Taiwanese Academy of Science have successfully tested a test for the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, which only takes 15 minutes .

Experts believe that faster and easier to use tests for the new corona virus are urgently needed. Diagnostic tests currently available for SARS-CoV-2 take approximately four hours to produce a result. In addition, in many places it is currently not possible to carry out enough tests because there is a shortage of laboratory equipment and trained personnel.

Taiwan has tried a significantly faster test

The Academia Sinica, Taiwan's national science academy, announced on Sunday on its Facebook page that researchers there had successfully tested a new, significantly faster test. The method developed by An-Suei Yang and his team at the Genomics Research Center at the Academy in Taipei are so-called monoclonal antibodies that specifically bind to a coat protein of the virus.

This is the coronavirus nucleocapsid protein, also called N protein. Previous tests, however, identify virus genomes. They take a relatively long time because the mostly tiny amounts of that genetic material have to be reproduced first so that a test can even “work”.

The new method has not yet been published in any scientific journal and, accordingly, has not yet been officially reviewed by other experts. According to Yang, none of the monoclonal antibodies used bind N-proteins from the other five coronavirus strains. This means that “cross-reactivity”, which could lead to false positive test results, is excluded for the new SARS-CoV-2 detection kit.

The test still has to be validated and a production in large quantities has to be tested. If this succeeds, such a test kit will be able to detect the coronavirus in just 15 minutes, just like a rapid influenza test.

It is still unclear how long it will take for the test to be validated

Among other things, it will be important to clarify whether the test is sensitive enough in order to be able to detect infections with sufficient certainty. How long it will take before the test is validated and – if the validation is successful – industrial production will be possible is currently unclear.

Normally, at least months pass for such a process . In view of the current exceptional situation, this could possibly also be accelerated significantly.