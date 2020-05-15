Science
Researchers are planning another study in the Heinsberg district
Trump drives development of corona vaccine
US President Donald Trump is driving the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus in the USA and speaks of the greatest effort since the Second World War. “There has never been a vaccine project like this in history” , Trump said in Washington on Friday. “Since the Second World War, nobody has seen anything like what we do in our country now. Incredible. ”It is a massive scientific and industrial effort. Work on a vaccine was running in “Record-Record-Record-Speed” .
Trump's government has launched an operation called Operation Warp Speed to advance the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The name comes from the fictitious “warp drive” in the “Spaceship Enterprise” series, which can fly faster than the speed of light on television.
The US President said again that the goal is to develop a vaccine by the end of the year, maybe a little earlier or a little later. As soon as there is such a preparation, the military will also be involved in organizing the rapid distribution of the vaccine in the country. “We are preparing. It's risky, it's expensive, but we're going to save a lot of time. We'll save years if we do it right. ”
Trump promised that the United States would work closely with others on this issue Countries work together – no matter who develops a vaccine first. “We have no ego in this regard.” (Dpa)
Suspect in the Troisdorf case back to the supermarket – insults
After a clash in a supermarket in Troisdorf with two injured police officers, one of the suspects is said to have returned to the shop days later and received a Insulted employees . Police and prosecutors in Bonn are now investigating this case, according to information from Friday.
Accordingly, the 37 – year-olds turned up again in the supermarket on Friday and insulted an employee there who was there as a witness during the dispute last Saturday. Then the man had left again. The supermarket employees then filed a complaint.
According to the authorities, the police officers suffered a broken nose and ribs in the escalating dispute on Saturday . According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), the conflict is said to have been deliberately provoked.
The 37 – year olds and one 35 – Year-olds are said to have initially refused to wear mouth-nose masks in the shop. When the two police officers arrived, one of the two men refused to show his ID – while filming everything with a camera on his body. The situation eventually escalated. Parts of the man's picture immediately went online. Investigators quickly suspected that it could have been a trap for the officials . The state security took over the investigation. On Wednesday there were raids on the suspects.
The police are now leading a third suspect, according to the partner of the 35 – year-olds . The woman appears in the video. Exactly what role she played is still being determined, according to the prosecutor. According to dpa information, there is a suspicion that she took her partner's camera from the supermarket after the argument . All three suspects are still at large. (dpa)
At the 25. May schools in Schleswig-Holstein open for other classes
In Schleswig-Holstein on 25. May start school again for other cohorts. This applies to grades 1 to 3 at primary schools as well as age groups 8.9 and 10 at community schools and high schools , as the state government announced on Friday. Lessons then take place again in the so-called entrance phase and qualification phase of the upper level at high schools and community schools.
First, the Lessons in core subjects such as German, mathematics and English , said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education of the German Press Agency. Minimum distances and hygiene regulations should be observed in the classrooms.
Also from 25. From May on, afternoon programs can be opened again for the children who are then at school. Cafeterias and similar facilities may also open if necessary.
On May 6th, school lessons for the 4th Elementary school classes started after several weeks of homeschooling due to the corona pandemic. Likewise, the 6th grades started teaching at the high schools. In addition, the vocational schools were opened . Previously, written Abitur exams and exam preparations had already started in community schools in the north.
New York and neighboring states want to open beaches for holiday weekends
New York and its neighboring states want to open their beaches via the upcoming Memorial Weekend dare. In addition to the state of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware will also provide regulated access to the sea in the corona crisis, said New York's governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday.
Via controlled entrances only so many people should be admitted that half the Capacity is exhausted to ensure sufficient distance. Picnic or sports fields by the sea may not be used. Memorial Day is on Monday, the 25 . May.
The particularly hard hit by the pandemic state of New York had started slowly opening some of its rural areas on Friday. North of the metropolis of New York City , some shops may start selling streets again in less affected areas , construction work may also be resumed. (dpa)
Woman in the Czech Republic disregards quarantine rules and is arrested
A woman in the Czech Republic has been arrested by the police because she is said to have disregarded the corona quarantine rules. Despite official instructions, the 32 – year-olds took a taxi A police spokeswoman said on Friday that she visited a shopping mall and moved in public without a face mask. The officers would have worn protective equipment when they accessed them. The woman is now in custody. The accusation is loud endangering people by spreading a communicable disease. This can be punished in the Czech Republic with up to eight years in prison.
In the Czech Republic there were until Friday according to the Ministry of Health 8352 confirmed infections with the new corona virus. 293 Deaths have been associated with the disease. (dpa)
Federal government plans second supplementary budget in the billions
Because of the coronavirus crisis this year according to “Spiegel” a second supplementary budget of at least 100 billion euros needed. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz prepare this for late summer, the magazine reported on Friday. This would lead to new debts.
In view of the collapsing tax revenues and the government's planned stimulus package, many experts expect a second supplementary budget is due. Scholz had recently additionally 156 Billion euros launched . The SPD politician had avoided the question on Thursday at the press conference on the current tax estimate. In view of the numerous uncertainty factors in the Corona crisis, no one can currently seriously estimate whether another supplementary budget will be due. The Treasury did not want to comment on Friday. (Reuters)
Turkish hotels are converting
Turkish hotels start preparing for summer tourism – and retrofitting their homes to ward off the coronavirus. The state news agency Anadolu reported on Friday. Among other things, it referred to “hygiene instructions” from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and hoteliers. According to this hotels will use thermal imagers at the entrances to be able to determine whether guests or employees have a fever. In addition, luggage should be treated with disinfectants .
In dining rooms, buffet meals should be replaced by individually served meals. Pools are set up with loungers with a safety clearance and towels are handed over packed. After guests have left, rooms 24 Stay free for hours. In one on 12. The ministry's catalog of measures published in May may contain similar specifications. (dpa)
Further study planned in Heinsberg
Researchers at the University Hospital Bonn are planning another study in the Heinsberg district, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus, according to North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU). It should clarify how long immunity lasts in corona patients. The state government is currently examining whether it supports the study financially. There is much to be said for this, said Laumann. A first study by researchers at the university clinic, led by virologist Hendrik Streeck, caused a sensation, but also criticism of the methodology and the support from a PR agency. (dpa)
Czech Republic relaxes corona restrictions
From 25. Health authorities have announced that restaurants, hotels and swimming pools in the Czech Republic will open again in May. This should make larger events possible again. The obligation to wear a mask outdoors is to fall, but will continue to apply to local public transport and shops. Czech professional football wants to start playing on 23. May resume. (Reuters)
The governor of the US state New York has the curfew imposed due to the corona virus until mid June extended. A decree signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday evening extends the restrictions on the metropolis of New York City and surrounding counties until 13. June. The only exceptions are five less densely populated regions of the state. There certain sectors of the economy can gradually start up again.
New York is the strongest of Coronavirus affected area of the USA. In the metropolis more than 20. 00 0 dead from coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19 registered. (AFP)
Scholz promises artists economic stimulus
Artists and other cultural workers should also benefit from the federal government's planned economic stimulus package after the Corona crisis. “That must and will be part of the program,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) promised on Friday in the Bundestag. Art and culture are of the utmost importance for living together – their work must therefore be secured. Details of the planned economic stimulus plan will only be given by Scholz in early June. However, he made it clear that it should also be aimed at restaurants, hotels and organizers. It is important that the economic stimulus measures act at the right time, for a limited time and in a targeted manner. (dpa)
Verdi calls for corona tests for daycare staff
The Verdi union has asked for regular, comprehensive corona tests for daycare workers. Given the easing and the gradual return of more and more boys and girls to daycare centers, this was urgently needed, Verdi stressed on Friday. By the end of May, tens of thousands more children in NRW would probably return to care.
The little ones couldn't adhere to distance rules like adults, hardly any mouth-nose protection is worn in day-care centers , Hygiene materials are not sufficiently available everywhere. The thin staff ceiling further exacerbates the situation, according to Verdi. In some municipalities, providers would be put under pressure to also employ employees from risk groups. (dpa)
Austria wants to reopen theaters and cinemas
In two weeks, cultural events with seating up to 100 persons can be allowed in Austria again. From August 1st, events up to 1000 people may be possible. The number of new infections in Austria has decreased significantly in the past weeks. Shops and restaurants in the country are already open again under strict conditions. (Reuters)
Laumann: Loosening from Monday also in the district of Coesfeld
With a week's delay, the Corona contact restrictions will also be relaxed on Monday in the Münsterland district of Coesfeld. This was announced by North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) in Düsseldorf on Friday.
After from 1033 employees of the Westfleisch company there last 268 tested positive for the Corona virus were , the circle only 16 Newly infected people registered without contact with the meat industry. Laumann therefore spoke of a limited local outbreak at Westfleisch in Coesfeld.
The number of new infections in the past seven days per 100 00 0 inhabitants with the Westfleisch cases at 67, 3 . Without them, the value is only 7.3, according to Laumann. The number agreed by the federal and state governments, if easing is possible, is 50. (dpa)
CO2 content of the atmosphere also increases in corona times
The CO2 content of the atmosphere continues to climb, even if industry and traffic were cut back sharply in the Corona crisis. The Science Association of the German Climate Consortium (DKK) referred to new record values on Friday, which were also measured in Germany .
In March the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) was at the measuring station of the Federal Environment Agency on the Zugspitze in the monthly average for the first time to almost 418 ppm increased, that is particles per million particles of air . The new maximum of 417, 838 ppm almost 3 ppm higher than 2019. Also for the month April is the concentration with 415, 779 ppm higher than last year.
experts assume that the worldwide CO2 emissions from the combustion of coal, oil and gas this year could decrease by eight percent because economy and traffic are strong have returned. According to the climate consortium, the previous emissions of this year are still so large that the CO2 content of the atmosphere has risen to the new record values .
The climate researcher and chairman of the German Climate Consortium, Mojib Latif said: “The short break due to the shutdown is far from enough to steer climate development on a path that will Paris climate target. ” It is necessary to constantly reduce emissions in this size in the coming years without paralyzing the economy .
The climate consortium also referred to data from the oldest CO2 measuring station Mauna Loa on Hawaii. The US weather agency NOAA had as an average for April 416, 21 ppm reported and thus an increase of 2, 88 ppm compared to 2019. The fact that the CO2 content of the atmosphere continues to rise is due to the very long residence time of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The oceans and the land regions currently absorb just over half of the CO2 emitted by mankind, the rest remain in the air for about a century. (dpa)
“We expect the government to end special rights May return to Parliament “, it says on Orban's Facebook page. After a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Orban said this would “give everyone the opportunity to unfairly criticize Hungarians for apologizing”. There is reason to admire Hungary for fighting the virus. So far, the country 3417 Corona infections and 442 dead. Orban and his Fidesz party have been repeatedly accused of abusing political power and putting pressure on the media. (Reuters)
Corona crisis aid from the euro rescue fund finally approved
The euro countries can Corona relief loans in the amount of 240 Use billions of euros from the ESM rescue fund . The Board of Governors of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in Luxembourg – these are the Finance Ministers of the Eurozone – finally approved the setting up of precautionary credit lines for everyone on Friday Euro countries. Interested parties can now apply for the help.
The ESM help is part of one 500 – billion euro package, which the EU countries had agreed in April. After the agreement of the Eurogroup on the last details and the approval of the Bundestag, the start signal from Luxembourg was the last step .
The loans are available to all 19 Eurostates open. The only condition is that the money in direct and indirect health costs related to the Covid – 19 – Pandemic flows . The scope can be up to two percent of the respective gross domestic product.
The in the Euro crisis 2012 founded ESM is endowed with capital and guarantees from the countries of the monetary union and can be based on this borrow money very cheaply. According to the ESM, the financing costs are currently close to zero. These loans will be passed on to the Euro States at equally favorable terms.
This is particularly beneficial for those countries that would have to pay higher interest rates on the capital market due to high levels of debt, such as Italy and Spain. So far no country has applied for aid . (dpa)
Aid organizations warn of up to a billion hungry people
Aid agencies warn of an increase in global hunger due to the corona pandemic. As a result of the crisis the number of starving people from 820 Millions increase to a billion people , said the general secretary of the German Welthungerhilfe, Mathias Mogge, on Friday in Berlin. The poorest people's income opportunities were immediately lost if day laborers and migrant workers were no longer able to work due to the corona restrictions.
For them the danger of dying of hunger is more threatening than the virus itself.
Secretary General of Deutsche Welthungerhilfe, Mathias Mogge
One percent economic recession leads to two percent more hunger , said the Welthungerhilfe general secretary. The funding for aid to fight hunger and rural development should therefore not be reduced, said both organizations.
An immediate program by the federal government is important and must be around three billion, as requested by Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) Euro to be underpinned. For this, the budget of his ministry must be increased overall, so that in addition to the immediate programs, long-term structure-building measures can also be financed, said Mogge. (epd)
Especially the weakest People need our support – these are children and families in crisis and refugee regions.
Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU)
Giffey calls 300 Euro family bonus
Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) advocates a “ family bonus ” in the amount of 300 euros per child as a one-time special payment. This is reported by “Der Spiegel”. The minister's child allowance, adjusted at the beginning of the pandemic, for those who have a lower income as a result of the crisis has been well received.
The Greens meanwhile demand a “reliable Corona parental allowance”. The planned continuation of continued payment of wages for parents alone is enough not enough to get a grip on childcare problems arising from the Corona crisis. “As long as not every child is looked after again regularly, a reliable Corona parental allowance is required,” party leader Annalena Baerbock told the AFP news agency on Friday. “It provides financial security and protects against dismissal if you cannot work due to a lack of childcare capacity.”
Before that, Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) pronounced an extension of the expiring transitional regulation on continued wages , which is effective if parents stay at home due to Corona-related daycare and closures have to. The topic should be discussed on Monday at the federal government meeting with employers, he said on Friday in the Federal Council. (with dpa)
Over-mortality in Germany “comparatively low”
Even if more people died in April than average, according to the Federal Statistical Office, the so-called over-mortality rate in Germany is “comparatively low”. This emerges from a special evaluation published in Wiesbaden on Friday. For the more recent data, the statisticians used the death reports from the registry offices. This means that preliminary data are available by mid-April.
During the week 13. to 19. April 2020 died in Germany at least 18. 693 People: 1343 Cases less than the week before, but eight percent more than the average of the years 2016 to 2019. Since the flu wave has been over since mid-March, the statisticians attribute the “slight mortality” to the corona pandemic. The causes of death are not recorded in the registries' reports.
“In a European comparison, the extent of so-called over-mortality in Germany is comparatively low”, accounted for the statisticians. According to the Federal Statistical Office, Italy reports an increase of just under 50 percent increased deaths for March compared to the average of the years 2015 to 2019. For the Stockholm metropolitan area, death rates were twice as high in early April. (dpa)
Share of pupils in emergency care increases
At North Rhine-Westphalian schools, over five percent of students in grades 1 to 6 now use emergency care. The school minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) reported on Friday in Düsseldorf. Previously, the corona-related offer had only been used for a long time by one percent of the students, said the minister. At 6.5 percent, the proportion of emergency care is currently the highest in primary schools. In total, just under 30 percent of teachers do not give classroom instruction, because they belonged to corona risk groups, said Gebauer. (dpa)