research-operations-at-berlin's-universities-will-cease-on-friday

While the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) still hopes to avoid a general curfew in Berlin, the universities are now switching to minimal operation across the board. What had already been announced since Monday was decided by the COVID 19 – Task Force Senate Chancellery for Science and the universities, the Charité and the non-university institutions Definitely on Wednesday evening.

As of Friday with closing time – whenever that is for individual university members – the so-called “presence emergency operation” should start. Exactly what this consists of is not explained in the evening's press release.

Compared to the Tagesspiegel, Science State Secretary Steffen Krach had stated at the beginning of the week that after the apprenticeship, the research operation in “emergency operation” as far as possible.

There is an exception rule for the Charité

The “critical infrastructure” such as data centers or building security were, of course, maintained. This also applies to administrative functions such as the payment of salaries or the Bafög. The work that is not stopped in emergency operation also includes corona research, for example in projects of the Charité and the Max Delbrück Center (MDC), said Krach.

to be justified the steps are currently that “ counteract the spread of the coronavirus” and “take further protective measures for employees, students and scientists”

A total of a excluded from the agreed measures is the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, it is said. They define “appropriate measures with regard to their tasks”.

Exams do not take place, deadlines are extended

Exams, whether for individual modules, bachelor's or master's degrees, the state examination or doctorates, may no longer be taken as of Thursday. The deadlines for theses are retroactive from 12. March “until regular studies are resumed”, they are currently not running.

“be inhibited” until 11. May. This means that the Senate and universities have officially announced a late start of the semester on 20. April passed.

In the days before, the university management had already set students, doctoral students, scientific and administrative staff for an extensive shutdown. Anyone looking after equipment and technical systems should immediately prepare for decommissioning, it said in an information letter published on Sunday by the Technical University.

Thereupon, for example, laboratories that work in biologically oriented areas had their own Experiments canceled. This should be a reason for the fact that the shutdown of the research operation will now be official at the end of the week.

From the administration it can be heard that the “orderly minimum operation” has now been agreed to To give universities and research institutions reliability. And for the time being without a Berlin or nationwide general quarantine.

Sabine Kunst, the president of the Humboldt University, said in a video message published on Wednesday morning that the minimal operation was being prepared, “for that to secure the most important processes and tasks of the university for the future “.