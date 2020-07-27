Research on Serverless Computing Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: Google, IBM, Oracle, Broadcom

The given study document on the Global Serverless Computing Market research report carries in-depth evaluation on several industrial aspects, key countries and other substantial parameters related to the international marketplace. The Serverless Computing market report is categorized according to the potential utilization whenever applicable. Besides this, the research report provides a detailed analysis of the technical problems, risk elements and cost-effectiveness that hindering the world Serverless Computing market.

Some of the top companies competing in the Serverless Computing market are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Broadcom

Rackspace

Alibaba

Tibco Software

Platform9

Syncano

NTT Data

Joyent

Iron.io

Stdlib

Realm

Galactic Fog Ip Inc

Modubiz

Tarams Software Technologies

Snyk

Dynatrace

Fiorano Software

Manjrasoft

Sixsq

Twistlock

The Serverless Computing market fragmentation by product types:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Global Serverless Computing market segmentation by applications:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

