Research on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market (impact of COVID-19) 2020-2026: LLC, VIGILANT SOLUTIONS, INC.

Leading manufacturers mentioned in this report:

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG, CONDUENT, INC., Q-FREE ASA, SIEMENS AG, GENETEC INC., ARH INC., NEOLOGY, INC., ELSAG NORTH AMERICA, LLC, VIGILANT SOLUTIONS, INC., BOSCH SECURITY SYSTEMS, TATTILE SRL, DIGITAL RECOGNITION SYSTEMS LTD., NDI RECOGNITION SYSTEMS, etc.

Market classification by types:

ANPR Camera

ANPR Software

Video Capture Device

Trigger

Other

Application can be segmented as:

Traffic Control

Method Implementation

Automatic Fees Collection (ETC)

Parking Lot Management

Access Control

