Research on Aircraft Electrification market “Estimated to Reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2030”

The “Aircraft Electrification Market” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Aircraft Electrification including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2012 till 2030.

The Aircraft Electrification Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 177 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 46 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- Honeywell International Inc. (US), Safran (France), Thales Group (France), United Technologies Corporation (US), GE Aviation (US), Raytheon Company (US), AMETEK (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), BAE Systems (UK), Radiant Power Corporation (US), EaglePicher Technologies LLC (Canada), Astronics Corporation (US), Pioneer Magnetics (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS AEROSPACE (US), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Avionic Instruments, LLC (US), and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US).

Based on system, the propulsion systems segment is projected to lead the aircraft electrification market by 2030. Penetration of electric components in propulsion systems is projected to enhance the power for take-off, thereby enabling the replacement of turbofans with liquid-cooled electric motors. The adoption of electrical propulsion systems is majorly attributed to the increasing emphasis on reduction inburningfuel, leading to a substantialdecrease in atmospheric emissions.

The business & general aviation segment is expected to witness higher growth compared to other segments in the aircraft electrification market. The significant market growth of the segment is attributedto increasing aircraft electrification projects for domestic air transport. The increasing focus of governing bodies on the reduction of emissions in domestic air transport is driving the market for the business & general segment.

