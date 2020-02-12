research-is-free,-but-not-unhindered

How is the state of science freedom in this country? University teachers whom the Institut für Demoskopie Allensbach asked about this do not see them in danger. 39 percent of respondents think that there is “a lot” of freedom of science in Germany, others 54 percent think there is “a lot” of freedom of science.

In these values ​​- overall 93 Percent think that the freedom to research in this country is well secured, only seven percent see “little” freedom – but there is a bit of skepticism. The ranks behind the front-runners Switzerland, Denmark and Norway with 98 percent each of very good or good values ​​for freedom of science and the Netherlands with 96 percent Slightly down over Germany to 5th place. And for the three countries that give the assessments, each receive 51 or 50 percent a “very good”.

On behalf of the German University Association and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) in December 2019 and in January this year well 1000 professors and academic staff from universities surveyed. The survey is to be presented at the KAS in Berlin on Wednesday evening.

China is seen as the bottom

The judgments about freedom of science are made in several other countries significantly worse: China is at the bottom, where 89 percent of German university lecturers see little or no freedom guaranteed. Respondents also regard it as threatened in Russia and Hungary, for example. The USA only certify 25 percent very much freedom of science and 13 percent little.

But what is behind the comparatively critical judgment of the German university teachers their scientific home? If one follows the logic of the survey, which results from the lecture slides of the Allensbach demoscopes Thomas Petersen that were previously distributed, there are “obstacles that can complicate research”. The professors and staff were confronted with “statements by university researchers”, which they should evaluate.

The statement that there is no “creative leisure” for research is correct 75 percent too, 68 percent agree to the complaint about the “compulsion to publish quickly”. Criticize complicated and time-consuming application procedures for third-party funding acquisition 71 percent. And 36 percent find that their work is inhibited by “the influence of the university administration or university management”. Almost as many consider themselves to be inhibited by high teaching commitments in research.

Little criticism of “Political Correctness”, but many questions about it

Two questions about socio-political obstacles receive the least approval. The statement that “political correctness” prevents “that one can pursue certain research questions” was only true 13 percent too. Seven percent consider themselves to be prevented from doing so by “ethical guidelines”.

The survey's clients are concerned overall about “the climate at universities”. The question “What should be allowed at the university?” obviously takes up discussions about alleged ban on speaking and performing at universities. The last trigger was lectures by AfD founder Bernd Lucke at the University of Hamburg, which were massively disrupted by students and activists. 84 Percent believe that it should be allowed to invite a “left-wing populist” to a panel discussion at the university, agree to the invitation from “right-wing populists” 79 Percent to.

“To refuse gender-equitable language”, for example by speaking of students instead of students who want to 72 Percent allowed to see. A quarter of the respondents also think that this shouldn't be allowed. And 40 percent assume that a refusal would encounter resistance at the university.

“Racial research” and “blasphemy” at the university?

Sometimes the survey operates with unscientific categories. The repertoire of things that were asked to include “blasphemy” (56 agree) and “conduct racial research” (22 percent consent). The latter category ignores the fact that the opinion that “the concept of race” is only “the result of racism and not its prerequisite” has long spread among experts.

The evolutionary researchers explained in September 2019 in the “Jena Declaration”. “The non-use of the term 'race' should be part of scientific honesty today and in the future,” it says there.

In this complex of questions with a strongly suggestive character, statements are also received that climate change must be allowed to deny (43 percent) to reject Islam as a religion (27 percent) to reject Israel as a state (20 percent) or even to reject the Basic Law (seven percent).

Finally, the question as to whether the university lecturers are “through formal or informal guidelines on political correctness is imprecise severely restricted, somewhat restricted or not restricted at all “. On the one hand, this presupposes that such requirements would exist. On the other hand, the range between “strong” and “somewhat limited” is large. But so the Allensbach survey comes to the conclusion that 30 as a result in research and 31 Feel restricted in teaching.