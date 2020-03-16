research-flights-canceled,-but-the-polarstern-remains-in-the-ice

The fight against the spread of the coronavirus also has an impact on scientific research projects. Like the Alfred Wegener -Institut (AWI) announced on Monday in Bremerhaven that the flights planned for spring to measure sea ice and atmosphere in the Arctic will be canceled as part of the so-called Mosaic expedition. The unusual location “unfortunately leaves no other choice,” explained the Mosaic coordinator Andreas Herber.

In the coming week, the development will be closely monitored and worked on alternative plans. The two measurement flight campaigns planned for the summer could possibly be extended, it said. To justify the decision, the AWI referred to the protective measures against Corona introduced by the Norwegian government.

Accordingly, all foreign travelers must expect that they entry is denied or they have to quarantine for two weeks. The basis for the Mosaic measurement flights is on the Norwegian archipelago of Spitsbergen in the Arctic Ocean.

Two corona tests and then on board

Part of the large-scale Mosaic expedition is the German research icebreaker “Polarstern” , which is currently in the Arctic. The AWI emphasized that its mission was ongoing. An exchange of the crew planned for the beginning of April should also take place according to the current status.

All participants should be called “maximum caution” and should do so Enter the ship to be tested twice on Corona. An isolation station was also set up on board the “Polarstern” in the event of an infection. (AFP)