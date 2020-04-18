remdesivir-is-also-successful-in-corona-infected-monkeys

A drug from the US pharmaceutical company Gilead Science shows success in the treatment of Covid 19 patients, according to a media report . According to a study by the Chicago University Hospital, remdesivir, which was originally developed against Ebola, led to a rapid reduction in fever and a reduction in the symptoms of the lung disease, so that almost all patients could be discharged in less than a week.

This emerges from a report published on Thursday evening by the US online platform for medical news, STAT. According to the report, the drug could be the first approved drug for lung disease.

Patients with severe history discharged after six days

“We have seen people do one Day after therapy started, “said medical portal Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who oversees the remdesivir studies for the University Hospital in Chicago.

Most patients would have left the clinic after six days. Mullane said there were “very few” who had to be hospitalized for up to ten days.

[Mehr zum Thema: Remdesivir, Chloroquin und andere – die Mittel der Hoffnung im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus]

As the news platform STAT reports, at the University of Chicago 125 People treated as part of the study. Of these, 113 people had a severe course of the disease. All patients received remdesivir infusions daily.

Effect not yet fully demonstrated

However, Gilead gave to bear in mind that the data would have to be analyzed further in order to draw conclusions. The university clinic indicated in an email that partial data from an ongoing study should not be used to derive results. Information from an internal forum for scientists was published without permission.

After the unauthorized publication, Gilead's stock rose by just under 20 percent. The Dow Jones also rose by almost 2.3 percent.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

Similar studies on the drug are currently being carried out at other clinics. No other clinical data from the Gilead studies have been published to date.

Despite the good news, Mullane also cautioned that the study did not contain a placebo group for comparison. But one thing is certain, she said: “When we start giving the medicine, we see the fever curve fall,” she said.

Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, described the data as “encouraging”. However, as the news portal STAT reports, it is important to get more data from randomized controlled trials.

WHO is testing remdesivir in a large-scale study

Remdesivir has long been considered a promising active ingredient for the treatment of seriously ill covid – 19 – Patient. Tests in cell cultures had shown that the drug attacks the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also testing remdesivir in a large-scale study called “Solidarity Trial” and comparing it with standard treatments and virus inhibitors from AIDS therapy.

There have also been initial successes with the drug in Germany: At the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE), for example, patients were treated with remdesivir. Infectiologist Marylyn Addo spoke of encouraging results. “What can be said so far is that the medication was tolerated very well and we are very satisfied with the course of treatment,” said the senior doctor. But there are individual case observations – just like the other examples, in which there have been very strong improvements under Remdesivir.

The pharmaceutical company Gilead Science now expects first results from the current Phase 3 trial to be announced at the end of the month. The University Hospital in Chicago is one of 152 hospitals participating in the Gilead study with seriously ill Covid – 19 – Patients participate.

Also in a monkey experiment Remdesivir strikes

In a small-scale experiment on monkeys The first treatment successes of Remdesivir against the coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid – 19 have been shown. As scientists commissioned by the US government announced on Friday, the health of the monkeys treated with the virus-inhibiting agent improved significantly after just 12 hours. The preliminary study results have not yet been independently assessed.

For the experiment, the scientists deliberately infected two groups of six rhesus monkeys with the pathogen Sars-Cov-2. One of the two groups was given the remdesivir agent developed by the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences twelve hours after the infection, but not the control group.

[Mehr zum Thema: Woran sterben Corona-Patienten wirklich? Ein Schweizer Forscher macht Hoffnung im Kampf gegen die Pandemie]

The researchers administered the monkeys from the treatment group received the medication shortly before the virus concentration in the lungs peaked. According to the scientists, the health status of the treated monkeys improved significantly twelve hours after receiving the first dose of remdesivir. According to the study report, this trend continued over the entire one-week study period.

According to the researchers, one of the animals in the treatment group had slight breathing difficulties despite the remdesivir therapy. In the control group, however, the health status of all six monkeys deteriorated rapidly. All had severe breathing difficulties.

The researchers found a significantly lower virus concentration in the lungs of the monkeys treated with Remdesivir than in the untreated monkeys. Lung damage was also less in the animals in the treatment group. (with AFP and Reuters)