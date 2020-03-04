relax-quarantine-measure-for-doctors?

Doctors, nurses, paramedics – medical staff is in the Covid – 19 epidemic one exposed to increased risk of infection. According to figures from the end of February, more than 3000 clinic employees were infected in China, although mostly outside the clinic. At least eight have died – including Li Wenliang, one of the doctors who warned early of the new viral disease. Around 29 percent of all infected people in China were medical personnel.

[Hier finden Sie die neuesten Zahlen zur Coronavirus-Epidemie. Ständig aktualisiert.]

It is obvious that this is not only a problem for those affected, but also for combating the disease and treating the rest of the population. For example, a study shows that in China's regions where medical care suffered the most deaths were to be complained of.

In Germany, it is therefore not just about how the actors are thought can be protected in the best possible way in the healthcare system. It is also possible that the quarantine rules for suspected cases in medical staff should be adapted to prevent shortages early.

Drosten: “Pragmatic solutions”

So far, on the recommendation of the Robert Koch Institute ( RKI) Contacts of diagnosed infected people stay in (quarantine) for 14 days. Because this also applies to staff in hospitals and health care facilities, various doctors and nurses are already in quarantine in Tübingen, Hamburg, Saarbrücken and Heinsberg. Is it possible to give these people priority testing and, if the test results are negative, to send them back to the workplace before the quarantine period expires?

Christian Drosten, virology at the Charité Berlin advocates “pragmatic solutions”. One has to “improvise in the current situation”. He expresses the idea of ​​”reducing the isolation time to eight days”. According to previous knowledge, this is the “core incubation period”. With 14 days you go “on the safe side”, but in practice this is “hardly tolerable “. At some point you would have to admit: “You can't stop all the transmissions, so let's focus on the heart of the matter.” then tested.

As soon as someone tests positive, they are isolated at home. “This maintains the ability of the rest of the team to work and does not endanger anyone,” said Drosten, because the test shows the virus much earlier than the patient becomes infectious. “If a lot of staff needs to be tested, you can also do pool testing, for example 100 test smears at once and at positive outcome identify the positive incremental sample, ”says Drosten. “All of this is more practical than closing entire emergency rooms.” Such a procedure is currently being discussed with the RKI, but that takes time.

People must not be endangered

Petra Dickmann, head of the Risk Communication working group in “Public Health” and “Health Security” at the Jena University Hospital doubts that there is already “enough evidence” to define the amount of virus from which a test person is not yet or no longer infectious.

In addition, it is “from the perspective of risk communication not understandable why people with a proven illness should not be quarantined – except for them are urgently needed in health care. ”Just because people are otherwise lacking as workers, neither they nor other people should be endangered.

There was still no scenario of staff shortages, says the leader the special unit for highly contagious life-threatening infections at the Schwabing Clinic in Munich, Clemens Wentdner. Should this happen, he may consider removing a doctor or caregiver who has been in contact with an infected person but who has tested negative for the virus and who will test it again daily. “But if a positivity emerged in the course of an ongoing test, the clinic would have a new problem because many more contact persons would then be created. (with smc)