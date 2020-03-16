relationship-capped

It was the second shock for the nation within 48 hours: First, due to the virus epidemic, the state of emergency including curfew was imposed. Then, late on Sunday evening, King Felipe announced that he was breaking with his father Juan Carlos because he was hiding a secret fortune of dubious origin abroad. A bang that rocked Spain's royal family again. And that should definitely ruin the reputation of Juan Carlos, who has made a name for himself in the past few years, especially through infidelities.

Carlos is said to have used a mailbox foundation in Panama to disguise cash flows. The latter had an account in Geneva, on which 2008 the Saudi government 100 was said to have paid millions of dollars. A large part of this money had Juan Carlos, then head of state of Spain at the time, 2012 transferred to a Swiss account of his German ex-lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

Spanish and Swiss investigators do not currently rule out that the 100 million dollars have been paid to Juan Carlos as bribe. To reward the royal head of state for helping to create an attractive billion dollar deal between Spanish industry and Saudi Arabia. This deal involved the construction of the high-speed line from Medina to Mecca, which had been tendered between 2006 and 2008.

Felipe is said to have been the second beneficiary of the secret Panama property in the death of Juan Carlos. But a royal family that washes money abroad through an opaque financial network? Felipe could not let this suspicion sit on him. Therefore, on Sunday evening he was forced to break all bridges to his father.

In an official written communiqué that indirectly confirms the allegations against Juan Carlos, Felipe states that he was not involved in his father's alleged machinations. Given the unclear origin of Juan Carlos' assets, Felipe now expressly waives any inheritance claim.

Felipe also punishes the old king by withdrawing the financial contribution that Juan Carlos has received from the state since his abdication in 2014. So far, that was around 200000 euros a year. This move will hardly hurt Juan Carlos: The New York Times once estimated the value of the royal property at $ 2.3 billion, even if the source was not cited.

Official information is not available because the private wealth of the Spanish royal family is considered a state secret and does not have to be published as in the case of other high officials.

“The crown,” explained Felipe in his letter, “must guarantee the dignity of the institution and show honest and transparent behavior.”