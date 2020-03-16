refugee-shelters-could-act-as-emergency-hospitals

Temporary mass quarters for Corona patients in China, completely overcrowded clinic stations in Italy, and now Spain is facing a catastrophe with a skyrocketing number of sick people. What happens if such a situation also occurs in Berlin?

The charities set up for emergency situations are alarmed. But there are still no concrete scenarios for coping with disasters. Where could provisional emergency hospitals be set up? Which buildings are in reserve just in case? Are there plans for temporary tent stations? The Tagesspiegel asked these questions to various aid associations and the German Federal Agency for Civil and Disaster Protection (THW), the German civil and civil protection organization.

A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said on 12. March on request: “Emergency accommodation and the necessary precautionary measures are the responsibility of the district offices in Berlin.” The THW has a pandemic plan and is responsible for ensuring that the departments, units and facilities ensure their responsiveness.

The spokesman further said: “The technical relief organization provides technical assistance: according to the Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Act, abroad on behalf of the Federal Government, in the fight against disasters, public emergencies and major accidents on request the bodies responsible for security and in the performance of public tasks (…) insofar as it has taken them over by agreement. “

The Arbeiterwohlfahrt referred on 11. March on request to the Senate and the German Red Cross (DRK). The German Red Cross emphasized that it would “adapt its pandemic plan to the situation on a daily basis”. As in the times of the refugee crisis, there are sufficient cots for emergency shelters. They were able to quickly convert premises such as gymnasiums, school and event halls as well as warehouses into provisional hospitals.

German Red Cross: Tempelhof could act as emergency accommodation

However, the DRK currently has no access to properties that could be converted for corona patients. Hendrik von Quillfeldt, spokesman for the Berlin State Association, says there are currently no plans for certain emergency quarters. If health authorities and owners agreed, one could, for example, equip the airport building in Tempelhof as emergency accommodation. This would also be possible with the former refugee accommodation, the so-called Tempohomes. The DRK does not think of emergency beds in tents.

At Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, Regionalverband Berlin, the assessment on Wednesday was similar. Initially, measures were taken to protect their own employees from infection. “Should the disaster occur, we are prepared for the emergency in cooperation with the aid organizations,” said spokesman Johannes Näumann. However, you cannot act on your own. Buildings for emergency beds would have to be provided by the authorities. However, one could help with setting up tent stations.

The Union Relief Organization would probably not be as strong in a catastrophic emergency situation. It offers “only social services”, but does not operate real estate management, reports spokeswoman Gina Schmelter. Nevertheless: “We are happy to support at any time, provided that this is possible for us in terms of personnel, logistics and infrastructure.”