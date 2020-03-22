real-madrid-ex-president-dies-after-corona-infection

What happens to the Olympics and the Paralympics?

While almost all planned major sporting events have already been canceled or rescheduled, the IOC is afraid to decide on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. There are still four or five months to go before the start, but many associations and athletes are pressing hard for a quick decision to finally clarify. Glau at a regular game Since many athletes are no longer around, a transfer by one year – as with the European Football Championship – has already been discussed. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, athletes spokesman Johannes Herber spoke out for an end to the “hanging game” and this request was also confirmed on Friday by Dagmar Freitag, the sports committee chairwoman of the Bundestag. “No, this delaying tactic only serves the interests of the IOC and the organizing committee in Tokyo,” said Friday of the dpa. The German Olympic Society, the Norwegian Sports Federation and the US Swimming Federation also commented on Friday. German athletics president Jürgen Kessing called for a quick decision on Saturday. “I would have liked that you follow the example of football and, like the European Championship, postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo by a year,” he told dpa. The disabled athlete Denise Schindler said similarly. “It is irresponsible to hold us athletes for a long time,” said the cyclist to the magazine “Bunte”. “Games during a worldwide spread of the corona virus contradict the Olympic spirit, which is just trying to bring the coming together into the world. Under these circumstances, the games cannot become a festival. Social responsibility towards the whole world calls for a rejection. “There will inevitably be contagions among thousands of athletes and many supervisors in the Olympic Village,” said Schindler. “I fear an unwanted corona party and then a second wave when the athletes return to their countries. (with dpa)