Real Madrid ex-president dies after corona infection
Former Real President Lorenzo Sanz died
Lorenzo Sanz, the former President of the Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid, is aged 76 Years of coronary infection. This was announced by his son Lorenzo Sanz Jr. on Saturday evening. In addition to being infected with the new virus, Sanz also had kidney disease, the treating doctors announced on request. Nothing was initially communicated about the cause of death.
Sanz, between 1995 and 2000 Real-President, had been tested positive for the new Sars-CoV-2 virus a few days ago and had been in the intensive care unit of Madrid Hospital Jiménez Díaz since Tuesday. The Spanish professional league expressed condolences to the bereaved. (dpa)
Are you crazy?
In Japan the masses flock to dream of Olympia. Despite Corona:
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people in Japan admired the Olympic flame. More than 50. 000 People flocked to Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, where the flame was shown in a golden cauldron. According to Japanese media reports, the queue was partially 500 Meters long.
The next cancellation / break:
League in Australian Rules Football misses
Because of the corona pandemic, the Australian sports business also has to accept further cuts. The most popular league, Australian Rules Football, ordered a mandatory break on Sunday until 31. May. The season had only just started this weekend when the league officials were forced to take the measure due to new travel restrictions within Australia. The women's league in the sport, which is similar to rugby, has completely waived its season. “To say this is the greatest danger to our game in 100 years would be an understatement, “said league- CEO Gillon McLachlan. Professional football in Australia is already playing without a spectator, the league announced further possible measures for Monday. Amateur game classes and youth football are already pausing until at least 14. April. (dpa)
Paolo Maldini also tested positive
Milan legend Paolo Maldini also tested positive for the corona virus. As announced by AC Milan, the 51 year old technical director of the club and its 18 year old son, Daniel Maldini, who recently made his Serie A debut, found infections. Both have been in quarantine for two weeks and are now being isolated until they are cured. (dpa)
Juventus professional Dybala announces positive coronavirus test
Football professional Paulo Dybala, like his partner, said that he had been tested positive for the corona virus. This was shared by the 26 year old Argentine and his club on Saturday evening with. He is the third Juventus Turin player to have the virus. “Both Oriana and I were tested positive. Fortunately, we are doing perfectly. Thank you for your messages, ”wrote the attacker of the Italian record champion on Twitter and Instagram. The cases of the French world champion Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani had already become known at Juventus. Italy is currently the country most affected by the pandemic. (dpa)
Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid – 19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos Bäumenamos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
– Paulo Dybala on Twitter (@paudybala_jr) https://twitter.com/PauDybala_JR/status/1241423889777004549
Second Frankfurt football professional tested positive for coronavirus
In In the ranks of the Bundesliga soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt, another player has tested positive for the corona virus. The club announced on Saturday via Twitter. As in the first case, the name of the person concerned was not mentioned. At 23 People in the vicinity of the professional team, however, the test was negative. Further test results should follow. (dpa)
Professional football in the next few months? “This is superfluous”
Christian Drosten expects a long break for the Bundesliga. The head of virology at the Charité in Berlin says in the stern interview: “I don't believe at all that we will be filling football stadiums again in the foreseeable future. That is superfluous. That won't happen until next year at this time. ”
Last time during the ghost game between Mönchengladbach and Cologne, many fans came together in front of the stadium. Therefore, ghost games are also not very likely.
The virologist does not believe that leisure activities will return to normal in public facilities for the foreseeable future. “Things that are beautiful but not systemically important will be avoided for a long time,” says Drosten. Only measures such as school closures will probably have to be examined in the near future to determine whether they really had the desired effect. (Tsp)
It has been there 1946 no longer given
The World Ice Hockey Federation has complied with the inevitable and because of the coronavirus pandemic a World Cup was canceled for the first time since the Second World War. The tournament should run from the 8th to 24. May in Zurich and Lausanne.
“The anticipation for the entire preparation program of the national team and the ice hockey world championship in Switzerland was huge. After the complete cancellation of the entire national German game operation, the cancellation of the international one is only understandably consistent, ”explained the German association president Franz Reindl.
for the first time since There is therefore a forced break again during World War II. The world championship in ice hockey usually takes place apart from the Olympic years in the 1980 since 1947 takes place annually. It is still unclear whether Switzerland can catch up on the tournament in another year. (dpa)
Dark prospects
If it happens as the virologist Christian Drosten predicts in an interview with the “Stern”, then it will be hard times for football fans and soccer players.
German professional football has to adjust to the fact that its worst fears come true. “I don't believe at all that we'll be filling football stadiums again in the foreseeable future. That is superfluous. This will not happen until next year at this time, “explains the renowned virologist Christian Drosten in the stern interview (paid content).
stern.de
Ice Hockey World Championships in Switzerland canceled
Bach: Olympic cancellation “would be the least fair solution”
IOC President Thomas Bach considers adherence to the scheduled staging of the Olympic Games justified in the interests of the athletes, despite the coronavirus pandemic. “The cancellation would be the Olympic dream of 11 000 Athletes from 206 National Olympic Committee and the IOC refugee team, “said the 66 – Year-olds in an interview with Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk on Saturday. “Such a cancellation would be the least fair solution.” He also emphasized that it is not as easy to reschedule the games as match days in football to another date. “You can't postpone the Olympic Games like a soccer game next Saturday,” said Bach. “This is a very complex company, where you can only act responsibly if you have a reliable and clear basis for decision-making and we observe it every day, 24 hours. “ (dpa)
President of Olympique Lyon for Champions League demolition
The president of the French top club Olympique To save the national football leagues, Lyon has called for an abortion of the season in the European Cup. “You have to make decisions, be brave. Drop the Champions League, Cup Finals and Internationals. Just focus on the league, ”said Jean-Michel Aula's French media reports, according to RTL. “If we want to save Ligue 1, it must absolutely before 30. June will be over, ”added the official. Lyon had won 1-0 at home to Juventus in the first knockout round of the Champions League. The second leg was no longer played after Uefa suspended the competition due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (dpa)
Handball international Groetzki tested positive
Handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Löwen recorded another positive test for the corona virus. National player Patrick Groetzki has also been infected with the Sars-CoV-2, as the right wing player announced on his Instagram account. “The course was very mild for me. A night of mild fever with a runny nose and cough, after which my test took place. After a day in bed, I felt much better and now I'm completely fit again, ”wrote Groetzki. Before Groetzki, the teammates Mads Mensah Larsen, Jannik Kohlbacher and Gedeon Guardiola and trainer Martin Schwalb had already tested positive. “The number of positive tests on our team alone shows how aggressive this virus is and is intended to remind everyone all the more of how important it is to stay at home during these times and to follow all recommendations,” emphasized Groetzki . The entire lion team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)
Foxes trainer Michael Roth tested positive
Michael Roth was infected with the corona virus. The Füchse Berlin trainer was tested for the corona virus in Hamburg due to cold symptoms. Roth is now for 14 days in home quarantine. “I'm in quarantine now, but I'm fine. It is important that everyone adheres to the federal government's guidelines in order to contain the virus as best as possible. We are all responsible for it. After we have survived this together, I look forward to a healthy return to the burrow, ”Roth is quoted in a message from the association. The national players Fabian Wiede, Silvio Heinevetter and Paul Drux, however, are not infected. After national teammate Jannik Kohlbacher, whom they had met last week during the course, had a positive test, they underwent a provisional test.
PaulDrux, #SilvioHeinevetter and #FabianWiede all had a provisional test on Covid – 19. These were negative. But our head coach, Michael Roth, got a positive test result in Hamburg. The message – https://t.co/DNeZWHwAcJ #unserrevier #covid 19
– Foxes Berlin on Twitter (@fuechseberlin) https://twitter.com/FuechseBerlin/status/1241326186858512385
ManU and City donate 100. 000 Lb
The English football clubs Manchester United and Manchester City support food banks in the face of the corona crisis with a joint donation of 100. 000 Lb. The money goes to the charity Trussell Trust, which is committed to giving food to people in need – similar to the table in Germany. In Great Britain there are 1200 Food banks, alone 19 in the Greater Manchester area. (dpa)
Lewis Hamilton: “I have zero symptoms”
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has rejected concerns about his health. To speculation about a possible infection with the Coronavirus wrote the 35 – year-old on Saturday on Twitter: “I wanted to let you know that I'm fine, I feel healthy and exercise twice a day. I have zero symptoms. ”The British racing driver had been to an event with actor Idris Elba and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, just over two weeks ago. Both later announced that they were infected with Sars-CoV-2. Hamilton therefore got in touch with his doctor and checked whether he should take a corona test. “But the truth is that only a limited number of them are available, and there are people who need it more than I do, especially if I don't show any symptoms at all,” wrote the Mercedes driver. He went into self-isolation last week. (dpa)
Marathon world record holder Kipchoge in quarantine
Marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge has gone into domestic isolation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. British broadcaster BBC released a video explaining the runner has been isolated for three days. Again 35 year old Kenyan world record holder (2: 01: 39 hours) reported, he canceled the training camp in Cape Tagat and returned to his family in Eldoret. “It's really hard to train alone because I appreciate the teamwork that is in everyone's interest and that helps me a lot,” said Kipchoge, who was actually at the London Marathon on 26. April wanted to start as defending champion. However, the race was postponed to October due to the coronavirus crisis. In summer, he is aiming for his second Olympic victory at the Tokyo Olympics. “I try to isolate myself, stay with my family and make sure that I don't meet many people. I stick to the guidelines and respect what is necessary, ”said Kipchoge. The isolation should have something to do with a regulation in his country. The government had ordered a few days ago, among other things, that people who have recently traveled to countries affected by the coronavirus put themselves in a 14 – should quarantine daily. Eliud Kipchoge was in Berlin about four weeks ago at the presentation of the “Laureus Awards”. (dpa)
What happens to the Olympics and the Paralympics?
While almost all planned major sporting events have already been canceled or rescheduled, the IOC is afraid to decide on the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. There are still four or five months to go before the start, but many associations and athletes are pressing hard for a quick decision to finally clarify. Glau at a regular game Since many athletes are no longer around, a transfer by one year – as with the European Football Championship – has already been discussed. In an interview with Tagesspiegel, athletes spokesman Johannes Herber spoke out for an end to the “hanging game” and this request was also confirmed on Friday by Dagmar Freitag, the sports committee chairwoman of the Bundestag. “No, this delaying tactic only serves the interests of the IOC and the organizing committee in Tokyo,” said Friday of the dpa. The German Olympic Society, the Norwegian Sports Federation and the US Swimming Federation also commented on Friday. German athletics president Jürgen Kessing called for a quick decision on Saturday. “I would have liked that you follow the example of football and, like the European Championship, postpone the Olympic Games in Tokyo by a year,” he told dpa. The disabled athlete Denise Schindler said similarly. “It is irresponsible to hold us athletes for a long time,” said the cyclist to the magazine “Bunte”. “Games during a worldwide spread of the corona virus contradict the Olympic spirit, which is just trying to bring the coming together into the world. Under these circumstances, the games cannot become a festival. Social responsibility towards the whole world calls for a rejection. “There will inevitably be contagions among thousands of athletes and many supervisors in the Olympic Village,” said Schindler. “I fear an unwanted corona party and then a second wave when the athletes return to their countries. (with dpa)
Wada adjusts guidelines
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the World Anti-Doping Agency wants to protect clean athletes as much as possible . For this reason, the Wada has adapted its guidelines to the exceptional situation, the agency announced on Saturday. “Wada will continue to work with the anti-doping organizations to provide guidance and support so that the integrity of the anti-doping system can be preserved as much as possible,” said Wada President Witold Banka. “It will be crucial that the system can regain its full performance as soon as the restrictions are lifted.” The sports world is faced with an unprecedented situation. “Covid – 19 has forced all actors in the field of anti-doping, including the Wada, to do so Adapt the way daily work is done, ”said the Pole. “But this matter goes far beyond the fight against doping and sport – it is a global emergency – and our first priority must be public health, safety and social responsibility.” (dpa)
Rot-Weiss Essen switches to short-time work
Traditional football club Rot-Weiss Essen is switching to short-time work due to the financial impact of the Corona crisis. As the regional league announced on Friday, the entire squad and the supervisory staff unanimously approved this measure. “This means that players and the functional team do not have to pay a significant part of their salary to relieve the club and they play an important part in keeping the economic consequences of the corona crisis for Rot-Weiss Essen as low as possible,” wrote the former Bundesliga club and German champions von 1955. (dpa)
Belarusian football starts with spectators
Contrary to the European trend, football in Belarus started the championship on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic – with fans in the stadium grandstands. 730 spectators came to the Game of Energetik-BGU and the former Champions League participant BATE Borisow, as reported by the media in the Belarusian capital Minsk. More than 1400 fans visited the meeting of Shakhtar and Torpedo on Friday -BelAS. President Alexander Lukashenko criticized restrictions in other countries as scaremongering. The ABFF football association had announced the start of the national championship on schedule and with spectators. The ABFF said it will pay close attention to the spread of the corona virus in Belarus. If necessary, precautions should be taken. “I don't call this corona virus any different than a psychosis and I don't let it put me off,” said Lukashenko this week. “The civilized world has gone crazy, and politicians have already started to use the situation for their interests.” It was “absolute stupidity” to close borders, for example. According to official information, Belarus has so far around 70 Coronavirus cases – but not yet a death. (dpa)