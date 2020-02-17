Real Estate Crowdfunding Market by Regions, Production and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Real Estate Crowdfunding market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the Real Estate Crowdfunding market by segmenting the market based on investors, property type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors with a choice of picking particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment plans. Apart from this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for the people to finance the real estate assets of high-quality. All these aspects will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can have a negative effect on the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market during the forecast timeline.

Based on the investors, the market for real estate crowdfunding is segregated into Individual Investors and Institutional Investors. In terms of property type, the market is classified into Residential and Commercial.

Some of the key players in the market include American Homeowner Preservation LLC, BrickFunding, Cadre, Crowdestate OÜ, CrowdStreet, Inc., Estateguru OÜ, Fundrise, LLC, Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., M2CROWD, Bulkestate, REALCROWD, INC., ReInvest24, RM Technologies LLC, and Square Meter SAPI de CV.

Global Real Estate Crowdfunding : Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

