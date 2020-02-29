rb-leipzig-plans-the-attack-from-below

Recently, Viola Odebrecht had a visit from her parents. They had brought along memorabilia from their active careers, including a photo of Anja Mittag. Certainly 15 years old, both played at Turbine Potsdam. Odebrecht hung it in the office at noon. “We had a little bit of fun,” says Odebrecht.

It wasn't a long way to the office, they work practically door to door. Since the middle 2019 the 37 – yearlings who 2003 became world champion, head of women's and girls' soccer at RB Leipzig in the Regionalliga Nordost. Anja Mittag, 34 , World champion 2007, Olympic champion 2016, total over 150 International appearances, has been playing for RB Leipzig since this season and is an individual coach. Anna Felicitas Sarholz completes the trio of former Potsdam women, who together have more than three dozen titles in their careers. The 27- One-year-old is a goalkeeper coach and sporadically runs herself.

The women from RB Leipzig want to go to the Bundesliga

They used to play at Turbine and celebrated there, among other things, the greatest success in club history, winning the Champions League 2010 on penalties Olympique Lyon. Goalkeeper Sarholz saved two penalties and converted one, Odebrecht also hit, noon. That too – on a joking level – is sometimes a topic between Odebrecht and Mittag.

“Turbine connects us,” says Mittag. “But we don't sit in the café and talk about the past all the time. We'd rather be planning the future. ”They want to develop something together, RB has big plans. The Bundesliga is the official goal that managing director Oliver Mintzlaff 2017 has issued. Now Leipzig is getting serious.

The men were allowed to 2009 as a newly founded club with the approval of the Northeast German Football Association take the Oberligaplatz of SSV Markranstädt. There was great outrage everywhere. The club, which has now made it into the top group of the Bundesliga with the money of the Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, was and is a problem especially for the active fan scenes. To date there have been boycotts and protests. On the other hand, quite a few fans have got used to the fact that the grass ball athletes are part of it.

The player trainer. Anja Mittag (middle) moved from Sweden to Leipzig, where she not only plays, but also … photo : Imago

The women's department has been in existence since the season 2016 / 17, initially a syndicate was planned. Instead, however, an independent women's team appeared as RB Leipzig and started in the state league, fourth league, instead of a class lower as usual. Other clubs sharply criticized the Saxon Football Association: This would be very generous with RB Leipzig's own statutes.

The club had taken over the women's and girls' football performance center from FFV Leipzig, which had run into financial difficulties, and had taken on many players from the relegated relegation team. The Bischofswerdaer FV 08 did not even play a game against RB, distortion of competition was the accusation. In the end, Leipzig was confidently promoted to the Regionalliga Nordost.

The response to the entry-level processes was significantly lower than a few years earlier for men, for women's football, and even lower League, but huge. The “Zeit” reported under the heading “Nobody wants to kick against these women”. After the ascent it became calmer for the RB women – and it stayed that way.

Protests against RB Leipzig's women's team are hardly any more

protests there is hardly any fanboy kotte. Who from? The regional league largely plays under the radar of the public, some games come with less than 40 Spectator. Leipzig sometimes welcomes good 200 viewers, in the DFB Cup against the Bundesliga club 1. FFC Frankfurt were around 950. In the regional league, where a lot of volunteer work is done, the reactions to “that a club in this class is concerned with women's football and want to promote it are largely positive,” says Odebrecht, “but there may also be a bit of envy among some. “

RB is now in its third season in the regional league. That should change now, they find in the club. That will change now, many observers believe. Leipzig's lead over the table runners-up Viktoria 89 before the first point game after the long winter break on Sunday at 1. FC Union (14 o'clock, Dörpfeldstraße) eight points. Against Union there was the only loss of points in the first half at 0-0.

Turbine Potsdam with goalkeeper Anna Felicitas Sarholz won 2010 the Champions League. Photo: dpa

In all likelihood Leipzig will be first, and would then also be considered a big favorite in the promotion games. The ascent is of course the goal. What else in view of acting people like Odebrecht, who had previously headed the youth division at the series champion Wolfsburg, or coach Katja Greulich, before that at the Bundesliga club FF USV Jena.

And Anja Mittag, who with 17 hits best Is the league's top scorer. She leads a team of mostly young players. She had actually wanted to stop after her last position at FC Rosengard in Sweden. Then the offer came from Leipzig. It is less about her, she says: “I will not develop further in football. I want to make the others better. ”In the morning, she offers individual training units for those who make it alongside studies or training.

According to Odebrecht, there is no official requirement for reaching the Bundesliga. It is a “long-term goal.” Noon has a different time frame for itself: “As soon as possible.” She wants to follow the path, on the coaching staff: “I definitely don't play in the Bundesliga anymore.” And in the second division? Open. “The motivation is slowly waning.”

RB Leipzig moves in a different world compared to the competition

On the website of the association is next to the current one Kader also listed the coaching and functional team, which includes eight names. There is a lawn and an artificial turf pitch in the women's training center, and there is also a regular exchange with the men's coaching staff. The players also use the 300 000 Euro expensive high-tech training device Soccerbot 360, with which can be simulated in 3D. The seasonal budget should be in the middle six-figure range. This is not another league, but a different world compared to the regional league competition.

“German women's football is currently weakening,” wrote the magazine 11 friends recently. The national team as well as the Bundesliga, to which on average fewer than 1000 viewers come per game. In order to make the league more attractive, the men's Bundesliga teams, of which only six currently have a team in the Women's Bundesliga, should provide pacemaker services. The English league, in which the top clubs have long been represented by women, is a role model.

“I expect all Bundesliga clubs to set a good example and also invest in women's football,” said Fritz Keller, the president of the German Football Association last autumn. At Schalke 04 or Borussia Dortmund, however, there is skepticism. Eintracht Frankfurt is an example of a different approach, where the women's record champion 1. FFC Frankfurt moves under the roof of Eintracht.

Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich are in the women's Bundesliga with budgets from four to five million euros on the road. In Leipzig, the current financial framework is expected to grow steadily with the larger sporting challenges targeted. “If we do something at RB, we do it right,” says Odebrecht. “It does not fit into the philosophy of the club that we become an elevator team.” The league leader led by Wolfsburg could get extremely competitive company in a few years.

The philosophy at all. “You don't need five Anja lunchtimes to get into the Bundesliga. We have really great players between 18 and 23 years that fit our philosophy. We are an association, ”says Odebrecht. The men had initially invested in a manageable amount – for first division. However, RB was still a long way from the Bundesliga. For a normal third division club, the transfer of Yussuf Poulsen in the amount of a good 1.5 million euros would have been a mega sum.

The project in Saxony will also 160 Kilometers further north-east pursued with interest. The six-time German champion Turbine Potsdam plays there. The last championship title dates from 2012. In the current season Turbine is fifth after a major personnel change.

Turbine Potsdam is number one in the east – but for how long?

Rolf Kutzmutz was Vice President for more than a decade and has been President since 2015. He has seen the most successful times, including the Champions League victory 2010 with Anna Felicitas Sarholz , Viola Odebrecht and Anja Mittag. “It helps RB to have three nationally and internationally experienced players. This is a good solution for Leipzig, ”says Kutzmutz about the Potsdam component on and next to the lawn. He is certain: “If RB is pursuing the project with as much seriousness as back then with the men, and I assume that they will do that, it will soon be a really good group.”

Turbine is still the clear number one in eastern Germany, otherwise there is only bottom Jena in the Bundesliga. Kutzmutz has not had any major concerns about being overtaken by RB: “Every club that is involved in women's football is to be welcomed. We look at it in peace. ”However, not only another men's Bundesliga club is pushing upwards for women, but also one who has huge financial strength and is geographically close to Potsdam. Last but not least, when looking for talent, a new rival grows.

Turbine – which as a purely women's and girls' football club in the Bundesliga is likely to be a minority in the view – must concentrate on its own strengths, finds plaster. The elite school of sport, for example, the dual training system or post-career training. And: “We have to be careful in sightings and recognize all talents. But we have enough experience with us in the club. ”

It is quite possible that the balance of power will shift in the not too distant future. But Turbine is still a leader, at least in the east of football. This was also shown in a test game in Potsdam at the end of January. RB lost 1-4 against Turbine's second team from the Second Bundesliga.