Rat Model Market by Type, Top Key Players, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2026 Taconic Biosciences, Janvier Labs, Genoway S.A., Biomere

Rat Model Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Envigo

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Janvier Labs

Genoway S.A.

Biomere

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Transviragen, Inc.

The Rat Model Market report is segmented into following categories:

Model Type Segment

Outbred Rats

Inbred Rats

Knockout/Genetically Engineered Rats

Hybrid/Congenic Rats

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Rats

Immunodeficient Rats

Therapeutic Area Segment

Toxicology

Oncology

New Product Launches for Oncology Research

Continuous Grants/Funds to Support Cancer Research Studies

Immunology and Inflammation

Neurology

Diabetes

Others

