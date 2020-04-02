rarely-has-a-title-in-table-tennis-been-so-deserved

Alexander Teichmann, President of TTC Eastside, had to think of a recent event these days: the Champions League final for table tennis women 2016. Eastside had won the first leg at KTS Tarnobrzeg in Poland, led 2-0 in the second leg and needed an individual victory. Then Han Ying, German international in the service of Tarnobrzeg, raised his hand and signaled: injury, abandonment. “We looked at each other and didn't even realize that we had won the Champions League with it,” recalls Teichmann.

The decisive rally, the last point, all of that was missing. It was still missing now, and in a completely different way. Eastside has been German champion for Wednesday for the sixth time. But not by winning the board, but by a decision of the German Table Tennis Federation (DTTB). The season, which has been interrupted in all leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March, has been declared over – apart from the men's Bundesliga, which is not organized by the DTTB.

“This season is canceled the table at the time of the respective suspension of the season counted as a final table, ”says the association. It is a different path than in volleyball and ice hockey, where there is no master. And also in football, handball and basketball, where attempts are made to continue the season.

Rarely was a championship title so deserved: The Berliners led the table with 22: 0 points . But a title has never felt similarly strange for Eastside – and the club has won many. 2016 in the prematurely ended Champions League final “we at least played. Now you almost become a master by calling, ”says Teichmann. In any case, the DTTB decision secured the sponsored bonuses that were passed on to the players.

Eastside had targeted three titles in the season. It worked in the cup and in the league, but the dream of a triple will probably not come true. The world association ITTF has all competitions up to 30. Suspended June, the continuation of the Champions League is also highly unlikely. Due to the closed borders in several countries, some clubs could not compete anyway. Manager Andreas Hain sees a termination as a logical consequence, “even if that would be extremely bitter for us. A strong team like the one we have at the moment may only be found once. ”

On Friday Eastside would have had the semi-final first leg in the Champions League against Tarnobrzeg, on Sunday the team in the Bundesliga at TTG Bingen / Münster-Sarmsheim would most likely have the Championship made clear. President Teichmann still has the train tickets for the trip there: At 6 a.m. 50 it would have started in Berlin.

As second in the table, TuS Bad Driburg closes the season – and now has to 23 years withdraw from the Bundesliga. Because of the corona virus crisis, it is foreseeable that many long-term sponsors can no longer support the club, the club said. At Eastside, it doesn't look threatening yet: “We haven't heard from any sponsor that he wants to get out,” says Teichmann.