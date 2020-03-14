RARE EARTH METAL MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO., LTD.; ALKANE RESOURCES LTD; ARAFURA RESOURCES; LYNAS CORPORATION LTD; AVALON RARE METALS; CANADA RARE EARTH CORPORATION; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; GREENLAND MINERALS LTD

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high industrial growth being experienced from various end-use industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

By Material Type

Lanthanum Oxide

Lutetium

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Promethium

Scandium

Holmium

Dysprosium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium

Others

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Colorants

Metallurgy

Optical Instruments

Glass Additives

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



