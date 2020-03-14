RARE EARTH ELEMENTS MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC.; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; GREENLAND MINERALS LTD.; NEO; RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD.; FRONTIER RARE EARTHS LIMITED; CANADA RARE EARTH CORPORATION; ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED

Global rare earth elements market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market's growth prospects and restrictions. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in this report makes you aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provides estimations about the future practice.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; China Rare Earth Holdings Limited; Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Frontier Rare Earths Limited; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals; Krakatoa Resources Limited; Ucore Rare Metals Inc.; Namibia Critical Metals Inc. among others

Highlights of the Report

o The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.

o It provides collaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.

o The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Infection Control Supplies Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

Rare earth elements are various chemical elements present in the periodic table. These elements aren’t necessarily rare to find, although their presence is spread across the entire earth in an even manner therefore their availability in a particular location is limited, which results in extraction of these elements from mines quite complicated.

Market Drivers:

Requirement of rare earth elements for the implementation and utilization of green technology worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of various organizations and companies on enhancing their understanding and technologies for rare earth elements; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Increased application area of these elements due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles also acts as a market driver

High demand associated with these elements due to their application as catalysts in various production activities will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the increasing presence of illegal activities for extraction of rare earth elements from the different regions; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of consistent supply to various end-users and applicable sectors is expected to hamper the market growth

Inequality of demand and supply quantities due to the trade wars between supplier of rare earth elements worldwide will restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

By Element

Cerium Oxide Sulfide Others

Neodymium Alloy

Lanthanum Alloy Oxide Others

Dysprosium

Terbium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lutetium

Praseodymium

Promethium

Samarium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium Alloy Oxide Others

Scandium Alloy Oxide Fluoride Chloride Nitrate Iodide Carbonate Others

Others

By Application

Catalysts

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass & Polishing

Metallurgy

Magnets

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report gives most significant details of the Global Rare Earth Elements Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Rare Earth Elements market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Rare Earth Elements – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Rare Earth Elements

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Rare Earth Elements

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

