Rapid Tests Market Research Reoport – Global Forecast till 2026 Akers Biosciences, Becton, Dickinson, Hologic

Rapid Tests Manufacturers Companies in this market are:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Hologic, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

The Rapid Tests Market report is segmented into following categories:

Product Type Sgment

Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

Application Segment

Infectious Disease

HPV

Hepatitis

Influenza

Malaria

HIV

Others

Cardiology

Oncology

Pregnancy & Fertility

Toxicology

Glucose Monitoring

Others

End User Segment

Hospital & Clinic

Diagnostic Laboratory

Home Care

Others

