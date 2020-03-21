Science
Rapid test approved for Sars-CoV-2 in the USA
USA allow rapid corona test
A rapid test has been approved in the USA, which is carried out within 45 minutes of infection with new types of corona virus. The accelerated approval marks an important step in increasing the availability and speed of tests, the US medical approval agency FDA said.
According to the manufacturer Cepheid, the test should primarily be used in hospitals Use and a possible infection with Sars-CoV-2 within 45 minutes. The FDA release said the test allowed results to be obtained “within hours”. So far, tests have had to be sent to laboratories in the United States; Results are usually only available after several days. Cepheid plans to deliver the tests next week.
This is how the test works, according to Cepheid: a patient takes a sample with a cotton swab, for example from the nose. The sample is then placed in a special solution from the manufacturer and transferred to a small cartridge – not unlike a printer cartridge. This is then analyzed in a diagnostic device that has already been approved for testing for other infections. Worldwide there are already 23 000 of the so-called GeneXpert machines, almost 5000 of which in the United States, the company said. (dpa)
Romania imposes curfew
In order to slow the spread of the corona virus, Romanians have largely closed their borders to foreigners. At the same time, citizens' freedom of movement was restricted.
As Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Saturday evening, foreigners can only enter if they can prove that there is a professional need for this. However, foreigners are still allowed to pass through on controlled routes. The measures should apply on Sunday evening.
In addition, a nighttime curfew was imposed – except in emergencies. People are allowed to leave the house during the day, but do not form groups of more than three people who do not live in the same household.
In the large shopping centers only shops that offer groceries or hygiene articles may be open . Church services can only take place without believers. A maximum of eight guests are permitted in the churches for weddings, baptisms and funerals. (dpa)
According to Google Places there was a lot less going on in Germany's streets today
New Jersey also imposes curfew
After US states such as California, New York and Illinois, the US state of New Jersey also has an extensive one Curfew arranged. Governor Phil Murphy announced the measure on Saturday. He instructed the approximately nine million residents of New Jersey to stay at home. All meetings, such as celebrations or events, are therefore prohibited from Saturday evening (local time). Most stores except major stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies and banks would have to close.
Murphy also announced numerous exceptions. People may continue to shop for groceries, go to banks, doctors and pharmacies and go for a walk. But they would have to take precautionary measures and keep a distance.
The number of Sars-CoV-2 infections in New Jersey has been around since Friday 442 cases in total more than 1300 cases increased, Murphy said. This is also due to the strong expansion of the tests. 16 People have been to Covid in the state so far – 19 died. In the neighboring state of New York, more than 11. 600 cases most infections are registered in the United States. (dpa)
Johns Hopkins University: 22. 213 Infected in Germany
In the late evening again a look at the numbers of the Johns Hopkins University: There are now for Germany 22. 213 infected and 84 dead. The official list for Germany comes from the Robert Koch Institute, meanwhile always late at night – that means, their numbers will soon be 24 hours old . There are 16. 662 Infected noted.
According to Johns Hopkins University, four countries have more people infected than Germany: China (81. 304), Italy (53. 578) , Spain (25. 374) and USA (24. 148).
Viktor Orban wants to weaken parliament and rule by decree
With reference to the coronavirus pandemic Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban requests the authorization, in In the event of an emergency of possibly unlimited duration, govern by decree . The bill submitted to Parliament by Orban was already published on Friday evening on the website of the People's Representation. It provides that the government should on 11. March may continue indefinitely due to the pandemic without the consent of Parliament.
This is intended to give the government the right to “suspend the application of certain laws by decree”, not to comply with fixed requirements and “to introduce other exceptional measures to ensure stability to guarantee life, health, the personal and material security of citizens and the economy “, as stated in the draft law.
Orban's critics fear that the law will change the balance of power in Hungary in favor of the government and against Parliament would. Also worrying is the clause in the draft that the possibility of a “forced parliamentary break” provides.
The government did not publish any statement on the proposed law. The draft could be presented to the parliament in Budapest next week. For the passage of the law is one Two-thirds majority required.
It also includes changes to criminal law, see above that long prison terms could be imposed for violations of the corona quarantine measures . There are also plans to introduce prison terms of up to five years for the distribution of “false news” about the novel corona virus and about the measures taken to contain it.
Hungary has so far 103 Coronavirus infections and four deaths reported . The EU country has closed its land borders as well as its schools and other public institutions due to the pandemic. (AFP)
France wants to use helicopters and drones to monitor the curfew
In France is the number of fatality of the coronavirus pandemic within 24 hours around 112 on 562 gone up. The number of infected people who were hospitalized increased in the same period 946 on 6172 , as announced by the Ministry of Health in Paris on Saturday. More than 1500 of the inpatients would have to be treated in intensive care units.
In France, the situation “is rapidly moving towards a general epidemic,” emphasized the Health Directorate General. She called on the population to comply with the national curfew and other Take protective measures such as frequent hand washing and keeping your distance from other people .
Helicopters and drones should now be used to monitor the curfew that has been in effect since Tuesday . “The helicopters allow us a wider view and a real-time panoramic view of the patrols on site “, said from the French Gendarmerie . Drones are used in Paris, for example, to ensure that people don't organize meetings on the banks of the Seine.
During the curfew people in France are only allowed to leave the house if they Shopping for groceries, going to the doctor, walking your dog or jogging alone . Only people who are not able to work from home are allowed to leave the house for work.
Must be outside the people carry a certificate stating the reasons for leaving their home explain. Otherwise, a fine of 135 Euro. According to Minister of Health Olivier Véran, the French government plans to comment on Monday on the duration of the emergency measures. (AFP)
National Academy of Sciences: Shutdown can be recommended from a scientific point of view
The National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina has one on Saturday ad hoc statement on the coronavirus pandemic submitted.
The members of the working group write that there is an indication that a Germany-wide temporary shutdown of about three weeks with consistent spatial distance recommended from a scientific point of view be. Thereby necessary and health-preserving activities should remain possible .
Also go the scientists on other fields of health policy:
- Protection of particularly vulnerable and system-relevant groups of people
- Diagnosis
- Development of drugs and vaccines
- Information and clarification
With a temporary ” Shutdown “the working group discussed a nationwide stringent exit restriction until at least after Easter , according to the message on the Leopoldina website. Then the situation would have to be re-evaluated. This would no ban on work, no ban on shopping for food and also no prohibition of walks in the family circle mean. Aim be the consistent use of Home office if possible. The decisive factor is also a disciplined spatial distance from people of 2 meters , especially if they don't live in a household, it says in the opinion of the interdisciplinary working group.
The traditional Leopoldina was 2008 appointed National Academy of Sciences . Her main tasks are the representation of German science abroad and political advice.
First French coronavirus patients arrived in Freiburg
In the Freiburg University Hospital are first seriously ill patients from the French region of Alsace arrived , like the President of the Haut-Rhin departmental council , Brigitte Klinkert, tweets.
Arrivée des premiers patients alsaciens à l '@ Uniklinik_Fr aujourd'hui! Thanks Winfried Kretschmann and @OBMartinHorn! 🇫🇷🇪🇺🇩🇪 @BWjetzt #Covid 19 @AdeMontchalin @olivierveran @MiRo_SPD #Alsace #Europe https://t.co/rcWkPQiYjk
– Brigitte Klinkert on Twitter (@klinkertbrigitt) https://twitter.com/KlinkertBrigitt/status/73456581
The “Badischen Zeitung” says Klinkert, the University clinic should admit two patients from Alsace, three would be transferred to Heidelberg and three more to Ulm . One will be accommodated in Mannheim and one in Villingen-Schwenningen. All would have to be ventilated. The French army recently had patients from Alsace in other regions of the country have to fly out because the ventilation places became scarce . Klinkert then asked Baden-Württemberg and Switzerland for help. Switzerland wants to admit six patients. (Reuters)
Dispute over aid package for clinics, doctors and nurses
Planned Billions in aid for hospitals in the coronavirus pandemic have triggered violent protest by the clinics. From Saturday evening health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced improvements . The aid package for clinics, doctors and nurses of the federal government should this year initially amount to around 3.3 billion euros .
Hospitals
Income adjustments for hospitals should be compensated for because they make intensive care beds free for coronavirus patients . Losses due to postponement or suspension of scheduled recordings, interventions or operations are to be compensated by a lump sum. Federal Health Minister Spahn said the “Bild am Sonntag”: “Retrospectively from last Monday there is money for the first time for empty beds . “ For additional intensive care beds, specialty clinics should receive a bonus . The federal states should be able to determine preventive and rehabilitation facilities for the acute inpatient treatment of infected people.
After massive criticism, Spahn announced changes on Saturday evening. The CDU politician tweeted that changes had been unanimously agreed with the state health ministers. He did not give details.
The hospitals deserve the best possible support during this time. There was criticism of the draft hospital law. We take these seriously and have just unanimously agreed on several changes with the state health ministers.
– Jens spahn on twitter (@jensspahn) https://twitter.com/jensspahn/status/1241428107577475075
Resident doctors
Fees lost by the resident doctors should be cushioned . The majority of suspected cases and illnesses must be treated in the outpatient area, according to the draft. The statutory health insurance associations should reimburse doctors for the additional costs . Other doctors, such as in ophthalmology, to whom fewer patients now went, should be protected against excessive reductions in fees.
Nursing staff and care facilities
Care facilities should temporarily be relieved of bureaucracy and also financially supported . Personal contacts between examiners, experts and nursing care staff with those in need of care should be avoided as far as possible. The German Foundation for Patient Protection asked the federal and state governments to take “convincing measures” to protect those in need of care against initiate the corona virus . Foundation board member Eugen Brysch told the German press agency: “It is irresponsible that the emergency plan to protect the 800. 000 those in need of care and 764. 000 employees from the year 2013 was still not adjusted . “(Dpa)
rise to 562 Coronavirus deaths in France
In France the number of coronavirus deaths is around 112 on 562 increased. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Paris. According to numbers from Saturday are 14. 459 people infected , 1847 more than the day before . France imposed a curfew on Tuesday. (dpa)
22. 000 Corona infections in the USA, Vice President Mike Pence can be tested
Because of the Coronavirus infection of an employee of Mike Pence , the US Vice President can be tested for the pathogen. He and his wife would undergo a coronavirus test, Pence said in Washington on Saturday. However, there is hardly any reason to assume that he infected the infected employee who had not been to the White House since Monday.
“Given the unique position that I have as Vice President and as head of the Coronavirus Task Force of the White House , both of us, me and my wife, will be tested for the corona virus later this afternoon “, Pence explained his decision. First, a spokesman for Pence had said that neither the Vice President nor US President Donald Trump had “close contact” with the infected employee.
Trump had himself tested for the corona virus last week after being in contact with several representatives of the Brazilian presidential delegation who later turned out to be infected. According to Trump's doctor, the test was negative.
Trump had the test only after some Hesitates agreed and is heavily criticized because of his very late corona crisis management. Pence is responsible for coordinating government policies against the spread of the coronavirus.
In the UNITED STATES the corona virus spreads quickly. According to new information from Johns Hopkins University more than 22. 000 Infection cases counted . In addition, were at least 278 deaths registered. After New York and California, the US state of Illinois also imposed drastic measures against the virus with the city of Chicago. (AFP)
Does the political state of emergency pose a threat to democracy – or is there no other option than the restriction of freedoms in view of the challenge posed by the corona virus? Such a state of emergency is always a challenge for liberal democracy and its self-image. A conversation with political scientist Herfried Münkler about the state of emergency and teachings of the pandemic.
Russia sends protective equipment to Italy
Russia sends medical and personnel help in the fight against the coronavirus because of the dramatic situation in Italy. At the request of Italy, protective equipment, mobile supply stations and means for large-scale disinfection of means of transport and areas should be provided. The Kremlin said on Saturday evening after Putin called the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Russia has so far, according to official information, comparatively few coronavirus cases – as of Saturday evening there were around nationwide 300.
In addition to medical and other equipment a brigade with Russian specialists in the Italian regions particularly affected by the coronavirus, it said in the message from the Russian presidency. “These deliveries are made through the Ministry of Defense with the help of aircraft from the Russian Federation's space units.” According to the Kremangs, Conte was grateful that Russia was helping in a difficult time for Italy. (dpa)
Sunday rest or not, walks, weekly markets: In Italy, the views about a shutdown are split. That too about its consequences for democracy.
220 Dead in the UK
The number of virus deaths in England has become 24 hours around 53 on 220 elevated. The deceased are between the ages of 41 and 90 years ago and would have been all before The authorities have already suffered from underlying diseases. (Reuters)
Italy: 793 Dead people in one day
In Italy there are in one day 793 People died . This means that in the country the total number of coronavirus deaths is at 4825 increased , said the civil defense in Rome.
The northern region of Lombardy is particularly badly affected, where the virus broke out at the end of February and hospitals are now on the verge of collapse.
For comparison: In Germany there are a total of around 70 Dead if more than 21. 000 infected. In Italy the number of infected people rose despite all blocking measures 53. 578 People – that's about 4800 more than the previous day.
In Rome, head of civil defense Angelo Borrelli emphasized that the cause of death for the deceased has not been finally clarified: So whether the people are only Covid – 19 died or if the reason was another illness. Most of the victims are over 70 years old, many suffered one or more diseases, for example diabetes, cancer or respiratory problems. However experts also warn that the disease can take a severe course in younger people .
“ We hope to see light at the end of the tunnel soon, so far we have seen it not yet ”, said Mayor Giorgio Gori. Unfortunately, curfews and other measures have not yet had their effect. Experts believe that the peak in the number of victims is still not reached. (dpa)
China delivers half a million respirators to Greece
Given the worsening corona crisis, in Greece on Saturday Airplane from China with 500. 000 Respiratory masks landed on board . Development and Health Ministers of Greece, Kostis Hadzidakis and Vassilis Kikkilias, were at Athens International Airport to take the cargo, a photographer told AFP.
According to the Minister, the delivery is “An offer” from China's state electricity company State Grid and Greece's Admie, a power company, to the State Grid to 25 percent involved . According to Greek airport employees, the plane came directly from China.
The masks are mainly to be distributed to hospitals. Greece's health system suffers from chronic problems and was further weakened in the wake of the debt crisis . There is a shortage of medical equipment, especially masks, in the hospitals.
Beijing and Athens have established important trade relationships over the past decade, particularly after sales the majority of the terminals in the port of Piraeus near Athens to the Chinese shipping giant Cosco.
So far, ten people in Greece have died from the viral disease Covid – 19, 495 According to official information, people are infected with the novel coronavirus . (AFP)
The rent is due in just under two weeks, but many people do not know how to pay it. Next Monday, the federal government wants to pass a law granting tenants and landlords alike a delay for the duration of the corona epidemic.
Sad record from Lombardy: 546 Coronavirus dead in one day
In the Lombardy are within 24 hours 546 People died of the corona virus – so vi within one day like never before. The number of virus deaths in the northern Italian region was thus a total of 3095 increased , the authorities said on Saturday With. The number of sufferers was around 3251 on 25. 515 gone up.
The Lombardy is the region most affected by the virus outbreak in Italy. For the entire country, the authorities reported on Friday 4032 deaths. So – measured by the information from the respective authorities – there are no more people in one country Virus infection died . (Reuters)
Many foreign companies now produce breathing masks, such as that Trigema family company. A Chinese car manufacturer is one of the largest producers.
