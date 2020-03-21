rapid-test-approved-for-sars-cov-2-in-the-usa

USA allow rapid corona test

A rapid test has been approved in the USA, which is carried out within 45 minutes of infection with new types of corona virus. The accelerated approval marks an important step in increasing the availability and speed of tests, the US medical approval agency FDA said.

According to the manufacturer Cepheid, the test should primarily be used in hospitals Use and a possible infection with Sars-CoV-2 within 45 minutes. The FDA release said the test allowed results to be obtained “within hours”. So far, tests have had to be sent to laboratories in the United States; Results are usually only available after several days. Cepheid plans to deliver the tests next week.

This is how the test works, according to Cepheid: a patient takes a sample with a cotton swab, for example from the nose. The sample is then placed in a special solution from the manufacturer and transferred to a small cartridge – not unlike a printer cartridge. This is then analyzed in a diagnostic device that has already been approved for testing for other infections. Worldwide there are already 23 000 of the so-called GeneXpert machines, almost 5000 of which in the United States, the company said. (dpa)