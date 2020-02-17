Raisins market poised to expand at a robust pace over 2019 – 2025 according to new research report

The Global Raisins Market is expected to grow from USD 1,702.13 Million in 2018 to USD 2,423.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.17%.

The report contains a wide-view explaining Raisins Market on the global and regional basis. Global Raisins market report is a definitive source of information and provides latest market research intelligence, changing consumer trends with actionable insights on emerging players, products, and technologies. Our analysts possess statistical data to provide insights on statistical report including the factors responsible for driving and hindering the growth of the market along with the impact they’ll have on the demand over the coming years.

The study is a combined effort of primary as well as secondary research. The report gives insights on the key factors concerned with generating and limiting Raisins industry growth. Additionally, the report also studies competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new partnerships, new contracts, and new product developments in the global Raisins market. The past trends and future prospects included in this report makes it highly comprehensible for the analysis of the market. Moreover, the latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Raisins market have also been included in the study.

Raisins industry competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:Dole Food Company, Inc., JAB Dried Fruit, Lion Raisins, Inc., Montagu Dried Fruit & Nuts Ltd, NationalRaisin Company, Decas Cranberry Products Inc, Kiantama Oy, Maple Syrup Producers’ Cooperative, Sunsweet Growers Incorporated, and Traina Foods.

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Raisins Market is studied across Black Currant, Golden Seedless, and Natural Seedless.

On the basis of Source, the Global Raisins Market is studied across Conventional and Organic.

On the basis of End User, the Global Raisins Market is studied across Food Industry, Food Service Providers, and Households.

Scope of the Raisins Market Report:

APAC is expected to dominate the global Raisins market during the forecast period. The worldwide market for Raisins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to the study. This report focuses on the Raisins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rateofRaisinsmarket in 2025is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Raisinsmarketare also given.

