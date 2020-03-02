railway-industry-expects-full-order-books-for-15-years

The rail industry wants to agree with politicians on a rapid implementation of the promised billions in investments in the rail network. “By May, together with politicians, we will adopt a plan for the rollout of upcoming investments in the rail alliance for the future,” announced Michael Fohrer, President of the Association of the German Railway Industry (VDB), in an interview with “Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport” , “This is a record time given the volume of more than 80 billion euros to 2030.”

The investment plans for rail transport act as a long-term economic stimulus program for the industry. “The trend towards rail mobility will fill our order books over the next ten to 15 years,” said Fohrer. The industry grew by three to four percent in incoming orders. “The opportunities for us are huge.” At the same time, Fohrer warned not to let innovation opportunities go unused, for example by only looking at the price of tenders. “What we need is a creative, innovation-friendly award and approval culture,” said the VDB President.

Fohrer, who is also the head of Bombardier Transportation, has to defend himself against complaints from transport companies that: had recently complained of technical defects and delivery problems at Bombardier in a brand letter. The French company Alstom plans to take over the transportation division of the Canadian company for up to 6.2 billion euros. complain. “We already met for a first top-level meeting last Monday to show what we have already done and will do to improve our quality,” said Fohrer “Tagesspiegel Background”. “Further meetings will follow in the next three months.”