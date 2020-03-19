rafal-gikiewicz-donates-part-of-his-salary

Union President Dirk Zingler has the procedure of his club regarding the game against Bayern Munich defends. Outlined in an open letter to the club members the 55 – Year-olds from the last days until Wednesday. “It's clear, our game against Bayern Munich is without spectators, ”wrote Zingler regarding the arrangement of the Berlin health administration and the Internal administration, events from 1000 Participants until the end of the Easter vacation

The game will be played this Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky) in the Stadion An the old forester started. On Tuesday it had conflicting information given by the district office and the association whether the lot due to the spread of the novel corona virus would go on stage with or without spectators. First on Wednesday morning there was clarity.

According to Zingler, the club had on Monday contacted the relevant state and district authorities to to strive for an individual case examination. There were also “extensive arrangements to prevent and protect our visitors, ”said Zingler writes.

He also had a written note on Tuesday morning received by District Mayor Oliver Igel, notifying him that the district of Treptow-Köpenick “currently no need for one Game cancellation or a ghost game “see.

The revaluation was experienced by Union then according to Zingler only on Wednesday morning via the media. “On demand informed the district of Treptow-Köpenick by Mayor Oliver Igel verbally that the situation is now assessed differently and therefore a Viewer exclusion will be ordered. We have had this arrangement since today In the afternoon in writing, ”writes Zingler, who welcomes the decision: “Of course, the health protection of our employees and Stadium visitors top priority. “ (dpa)