“quitting-smoking-would-be-most-effective”

Mr. Kollmeier, lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. Why is the lungs affected so often?

The lungs communicate directly with the outside world. And if pollutants are inhaled, this can lead to cancer development. Lung cancer comes to a large extent from smoking. Smoking is also an unfavorable influencing factor for other types of cancer, but of course lung cancer is in the foreground because you smoke in the lungs. As long as the smoking behavior does not change, the number of new cases of 50 000 Do not decrease per year. As smoking behavior in women has developed unfavorably in the past decades, the lung cancer diseases increase even further with them.

Research is working on targeted drugs for cancer treatment beyond chemotherapy. Are chances of a cure better today than 20 years ago?

Basically, the chances of a cure haven't improved that much, even if we can heal more patients today than we did then. But we have also made great strides in incurable cases. Today, we often have better tolerated and yet more effective medication available.

How effective?

On the one hand there are targeted therapies in the form of tablets which are directed against certain changes in the genetic material of the tumor cell. We believe that these changes are responsible for the development of the tumor. For around 15 percent of sufferers, the situation has improved dramatically in some cases, extending life expectancy by years. A second important innovation is immunotherapy. The patient's immune system is supported in the fight against cancer. As a result, the forecasts have improved significantly. In the meantime, we have a corresponding immunotherapeutic offer for almost all patients with lung cancer, even if immunotherapy has to be combined with chemotherapy for many patients.

Still die more than 40 000 People in Germany every year from lung cancer. What makes cancer so tricky?

Most patients are diagnosed only at advanced stages because there is still no really good prevention and because lung cancer starts with symptoms like cough that a smoker often has anyway. Until the patient notices that something may be wrong, the tumor can often no longer be cured by surgery or radiation. In addition: Lung cancer is often very heterogeneous in its structure and therefore cannot be permanently treated with a single therapy principle.

Can pain not be a warning signal?

The lungs themselves are not sensitive to pain, so they notice it there not at first. The first structure that causes pain is the pleura. But to do that, the tumor must have grown there. Or the metastases cause pain, but then it is usually too late to heal.

Why is there no screening for lung cancer like other cancer types?

In the past years, regular CT screening examinations were carried out as part of studies in risk groups that result from smoking behavior and age. These studies were all positive, so you can actually improve early detection and reduce the number of deaths. But to do this, it is necessary to have a regular CT scan. And there you can see not only cancer, but much more often other, ultimately benign changes. However, these often lead to high levels of uncertainty for the patient, many follow-up examinations and occasionally unnecessary operations.

What can you do to reduce his risk of lung cancer?

Exercise and healthy eating reduce the risk of cancer per se. But one has to say very clearly: if you are a smoker, you do not have to eat healthy and go jogging to reduce your fear of cancer. With a stop smoking you can reduce the risk many times better than with all other methods combined. You just have to accept that smoking is the number one danger. In lung cancer, about 85 percent of patients have had more than five so-called pack years, i.e. smoked one pack of cigarettes a day for five years – this is a very clear connection.

What effects do fine dust and nitrogen oxides have on the lungs? Is there any data?

I think there is no clear data on whether and how nitrogen oxide exposure affects the risk of lung cancer. Overall, however, one can say that the more dust the lungs have to endure, the more likely cancer is to develop. This is also understandable, because the dirt is irritating the genetic system to a greater extent, thereby fundamentally increasing the risk of cancer cells developing. Therefore, it cannot be denied that pollution contributes to more lung cancer.

During surgery, multiple lung lobes or even one lung wing often have to be removed. With what effects for the patients?

If you have a healthy lung, is enough Maybe a third of the actual lung volume in order to be able to live reasonably normal. The fact that the majority of lung cancer patients do not have healthy residual lung should, in principle, be operated on as tissue-saving as possible. We have examination methods with which we can very well assess whether a patient is still able to breathe normally after an operation and accordingly continue to live normally. If we know beforehand that this is not the case, we will not operate.

The interview was conducted by Hauke ​​Hohensee. Jens Kollmeier heads oncology at Helios Klinikum Emil von Behring. You can also find this interview in the current health guide “Tagesspiegel Oncologie”. The issue costs 12, 80 and is available in the Tagesspiegel shop at www.tagesspiegel.de/Shop and telephone 29021 – 520.