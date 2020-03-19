queen-elizabeth-ii-prefers-early-easter-holidays

A virus knows no class boundaries. Queen Elizabeth II was expelled from London this Thursday. To Windsor Castle, where she survived World War II. From the now daring to negligent relaxed London, where the spread of the coronavirus should be weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

This step becomes clearer than the long erratic recommendations of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his people signal to the English: the situation is serious. Because the Queen, who will be four weeks 94 years old, has never pinched. Has never had to take this level of escalation in peacetime for your personal protection from an external danger. All public dates have been canceled, including five garden parties at Buckingham Palace in May. For the Queen, canceling garden parties is like taking a surgical set away from a surgeon. There had never been a reason for this in the over 70 years of her reign. But garden parties are also rated as meetings of up to 8000 people of the high-risk group during these times.

The Queen, who last put on gloves with matching colors for appointments – pandemic virtually ineffective as we now know – thus reinterprets Queen Victoria's famous concept of “Splendid isolation” in a contemporary way.

Boris Johnson relied on “herd immunity”

In a first attempt by the British to go it alone after the Brexit on 31. Up until a few days ago, January Johnson had represented the scientifically daring concept of “herd immunity”: after that, the government's goal, like everywhere else in the world, was not to infect as few people as possible in order to flatten the curve of new infections and that To protect the health system. Instead, on the contrary, as many people as possible should immediately become infected, then become immune and thus prevent an even bigger wave of diseases from occurring in autumn. Only old people should be careful. The rest of the world thought this procedure was negligent, especially given that only 4000 intensive care beds across the country. It is estimated that in the UK, where very few have been tested, 55 000 people are already infected could. With stricter measures, one now bluntly hopes to be able to remain dead overall under 20 000 . Yesterday it was decided to close all schools indefinitely.

The Queen part of a herd? Never

Nothing is more important to the British than avoiding the Queen becoming part of a herd. Especially not this herd. The Queen's immunity is different. The virus, this immense leveler, is a virus of the modern nomads, it does not separate the poor from the rich, but first of all the mobile from the settled. Until it finally reaches that. The British Secretary of Health is infected, Tom Hanks, Head of Communications for Brazilian President Bolsonaro. The world travel champion Germany has personally picked it up from his favorite holiday destination, from where the ski areas blew the virus out into the world like snow cannons.

Prince Harry, the approachable, was the one who added a warm royal hug to the traditional handshake in the protocol. It was most recently seen by celebrities such as the singer Jon Bon Jovi, with whom he re-recorded his song “Unbroken” at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London. And it applied to selected “normal” people, whom he met through his many charities.

Not least because of this, there is now fear that the virus may have already reached the royal family. Because Prince Harry, part of the age cohort of under 39 – year-olds, who are considered to be the most infected and hard-working carriers, had on March 6 on behalf of the Queen 1 driver Lewis Hamilton hugs.

The Royal Family – experts for “social distancing”

who in turn was previously with the actor Idris Elba (meanwhile tested positive) and the wife of Canada's premier, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau (also tested positive). All of their lives are so public that you can also document possible chains of infection with photos. Lewis Hamilton has since published a film on Twitter about the beneficial effects of hand washing. Only those in the know know whether Harry gave his grandmother a hug before he left his family shortly before he was banned from entering Canada. The British “Guardian” writes that Harry and Meghan in their exile are “are taking measures”, so they initiate measures. Whatever they can be on Vancouver Island. The palace did not want to confirm that they are in quarantine. For “Social Distancing”, on the other hand, the two former British royals have been recognized worldwide as experts since January 8th. Then Harry and Meghan announced that they no longer wanted to be full-time members of the royal family. Instead, they preferred to live a financially independent life in Canada from now on.

This time, the Queen can enjoy her stay in her favorite castle in unfamiliar peace. So far, Windsor's flaw has been that, located in the Heathrow approach lane, it has been exposed to the constant thunder of globalization. It can be assumed that there will be silence during this extended Easter stay.