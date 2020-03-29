quarantined-basketball-player-and-full-face-hockey-player

Professional sport is now locked away worldwide. If you want to enjoy gates, you have to escape into the virtual world. If you are not a fan of electronic sports, you only have the tin. It can be exciting to discuss Wembleytor again, but the canned food is like the many pasta that we keep at home. No one can enjoy it now. At last there has to be a change, sometimes looking ahead. How is sport going on, above all: who will go on first?

In Germany, this must be football, as much as the men of the Bundesliga, fortunately, donate to the good of the people now these soon cash again. But how is that supposed to work? Such a ghost game in the Bundesliga needs at least 100 people, not just the 22 on the lawn, and those around it. Supervisor, steward, caretaker, police and so on. We won't get it that quickly unless a team has completely defeated the corona virus. Hanover 96 is on the right track, but who should the second division team play against?

The most interesting idea so far came from US basketball. Why not send a complete team into quarantine, lock them up together with coaches and referees. After two weeks, the NBA could play again. With a lot of spectators even and without any risk of infection. For example, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home to three professional basketball clubs in men's and women's leagues, has 172 boxes – one spectator per box would go in times of virus. Or the fans get season tickets and stay there in quarantine, which would be very entertaining with so many games ..

But it may also be possible without completely losing all tactile family contacts for the players, i.e. without locking them away . Ice hockey, for example, could be played again immediately. The solution is – full visor. Without air holes, breathing would have to take place like a snorkel through a special outlet. The only problem would be: During fist fights, no player should get rid of his helmet and gloves.

Who will come back first? We already bet on it in our editorial office. Volleyball is currently just ahead of tennis. It's exciting. Because staring at the frozen soccer Bundesliga betting group is no fun. Yesterday's tips are much, much more boring than yesterday's games.