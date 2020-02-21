Science
Quarantine of Chinese returnees in Berlin ends Sunday
China returnees in Berlin can go home on Sunday
For the 20 Chinese returnees in Berlin will end their two-week quarantine on Sunday due to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. Even in the fourth and last test, no infection was detected in humans, said Lena Högemann, spokeswoman for the health administration. The 16 Adults and four children may go home during the course of Sunday.
were accommodated in an isolated area on the grounds of the DRK clinics in Köpenick. The Germans and their family members had in the severe of the lung disease Covid – 19 affected Chinese city of Wuhan and had been flown out. (AP)
In Bavaria only two patients in clinic
In Bavaria only two of the original 14 treated with coronavirus-infected patients in hospital. Another patient has meanwhile been discharged from the Munich Clinic Schwabing , announced the Bavarian Ministry of Health.
Prerequisites for dismissal include several negative tests for the Sars-CoV-2 virus . The criteria were determined by the Robert Koch Institute.
All 14 Corona cases in the Free State were related to the Stockdorfer auto supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague helped the pathogen brought in a business trip in January. Some employees were infected and some relatives were infected. (AP)
Ukrainian government sees “information war”
Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk sees his country exposed to an “information war” that is fueling fear of the corona virus. He referred to fake emails that were allegedly sent by the Ministry of Health. It reported falsely about deaths. Due to the uncertainties, violent protests against patients who had been evacuated from China occurred outside a hospital in Novi Sanzhary. 24 demonstrators were arrested. (Reuters)
China returnees in Baden-Württemberg are in hotel quarantine
The expected returnees from the Chinese province of Hubei, particularly affected by the new coronavirus, are said to be as a precaution isolated in a hotel in Kirchheim / Teck (Esslingen district) can be accommodated. In China are all 15 People were examined negatively for the disease, said the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs in Stuttgart. The travelers first landed in Paris. Immediately after arrival in Stuttgart they should be examined again at the airport.
The returnees are looked after by the German Red Cross (DRK). The passengers are German citizens and their relatives. You have been abroad for a longer time and no longer have a permanent residence in Germany. People should 14 Stay in quarantine for days to make sure that no illness has occurred, the Ministry of Social Affairs said.
The health department of the Esslingen district is responsible on site. All measures that are required from a medical point of view according to current knowledge are ordered. According to the DRK, there are around 40 employee entrusted with the case. It had already operated a quarantine station in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) and is currently looking after one in Berlin. (AP)
IMF is considering economic stimulus measures in large industrialized countries
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgiewa, has announced joint economic stimulus measures from the major industrialized countries if the economic effects of the corona epidemic necessitate this. “If we find that the epidemic will have more serious consequences than previously thought, we will take coordinated measures to support the global economy” , she said to the “mirror”.
This weekend the finance ministers of the 20 largest industrialized countries in Saudi Arabia Riyadh advise on the location. The IMF boss does not rule out that the virus could cause greater damage than the Sars epidemic before 17 years . “This virus is different, and China is more than twice the global economy than it was then,” she said.
Georgiewa called on the EU countries to support the planned green deal with appropriate reforms in their financial sector. “Governments in Berlin, Paris or Brussels have to ask themselves how they can mobilize private capital more effectively,” she said. “What is needed is progress in the European Capital Markets Union and more cross-border mergers in the banking sector.”
More and more infections in China's prisons
In Chinese Prisons in at least three provinces of the country have so far more than 450 inmates and seven guards infected with the novel corona virus. Prisons in the severely affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected province of Hubei in central China, but also in eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Shandong, as the newspaper ” Global Times reported.
As a result, officials from the detention centers and judiciary in Zhejiang and Shandong were released from their posts. In the province of Hubei alone 220 infections have been reported – in a “handwritten report” from the prison administration, because there is no computer-based reporting system, as the newspaper reported.
In Rencheng Prison in Shandong there are more 207 infections, including seven police officers. The party chief of the provincial judicial administration was released because he had not prevented the outbreak, the newspaper said. Also in Zhejiang province are in the Shilifang Detention Center 34 inmates infected, the sheet reported on Twitter. They were brought to hospital for treatment.
The virus could spread easily in the narrow and overcrowded Chinese prison with poor medical care, the “Global Times” quoted one official, who didn't want to be named. “It is not easy to discover suspect patients with inadequate medical facilities in prisons and to prevent the transmission channels in good time.” (Dpa)
China expects foreign trade to collapse
The Chinese government expects foreign trade to collapse in the first two months of the year due to the coronavirus epidemic. “We expect import and export growth to slow sharply in January and February,” said Li Xingqian, director of the Department of Commerce's foreign trade department. Exports contribute about a fifth to the gross domestic product of the export world champion.
Numerous factories are standing still to contain the epidemic. Others have difficulty restarting production due to a lack of labor and raw materials after the forced break. The government therefore wants to help companies. The Ministry of Commerce is currently investigating which tax, financial and insurance measures are suitable. Foreign companies are expected to resume production in most parts of the country by the end of February.
Not only the industry, but also the service providers are suffering from the epidemic. The outbreak is also putting significant pressure on this area, said Xian Guoyi, director of the Department of Services and Commercial Services. The tourism and transport sectors in particular are suffering. (Reuters)
Machine with China returnees is late
The arrival of a machine in Stuttgart with returnees out the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is particularly affected by the new corona virus, is delayed. The plane with 15 people are likely to meet against 12. 00 o'clock, the German Red Cross (DRK) announced on Friday. According to the plan, the travelers should stop in Paris. The authorities assume that the passengers are healthy. The health authorities are prepared for the arrival of people, said a spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Social Affairs. They would still be at the airport Returnees examined. Then they should be brought to a quarantine station in the Esslingen district. The DRK had already operated a quarantine station in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) and is currently looking after one in Berlin. (AP)
Hundreds are allowed to leave the cruise ship
more as 400 Passengers of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in front of Yokohama are preparing to leave the ship. 3700 people On board the ship had been in quarantine since February 3, at 600 of them that became Virus detected. Two of them, Japanese in their eighties, died on Thursday. (Reuters)
Japan continues Olympic preparations despite virus
Japan continues despite the concern for the new coronavirus the Preparations for the Olympic Games in around five months continued. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confidence in Japan's handling of the Sars-CoV-2 agent, said Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. It will coordinate closely with the IOC, the organizing committee and the Tokyo city government as the host. Preparations for the games from 24. July to August 9th would be continued so that the athletes and spectators can “feel safe” during the games , said Suga.
With more than 700 cases, Japan counts most infections with that new pathogen outside of China. alone 634 of which so far affect people who are on board the cruise ship quarantined up to two days ago “Diamond Princess” were. Still, the fear of the virus affects more and more sporting events in Japan.
After the organizers of the traditional Tokyo marathon recently decided that this year only top athletes, but no amateurs are allowed to participate, the same has now been decided for the women's marathon in Nagoya. The city marathon in Nagoya was also completely canceled. In addition, the Japanese Parasport Association canceled one 28. February three-day bocce competition planned, which should also compete with foreigners.
Japan's health minister Katsunobu Kato called on the organizers of various events to rethink their plans. However, the government is currently not calling for a cancellation. After discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO), the IOC is convinced that the Tokyo Olympics do not have to be canceled or relocated to another location due to the corona virus.
John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordinating Commission, said last week in the Japanese capital that “the games will be played in a way that is safe for athletes and spectators.” The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, had previously confirmed that the planning would not be affected by the new lung disease. The games are ready under the slogan “United by Emotion”. The motto emphasizes the power of sport, people with different backgrounds bring together, according to the organizing committee. (AP)
Containing the infectious disease is a top priority – this effort connects all countries in the world. A guest contribution by the Chinese ambassador.
Germans on cruise ship are flown out of Japan
All aboard the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” Germans remaining in Japan are flown to Berlin on an Italian plane. As the German press agency in Tokyo learned on Friday, the departure for Friday evening is 22. 00 local time ( 14. 00 CET (CET) planned.
The ship had been quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, due to the novel Sars-CoV-2 corona virus. A German couple from Hessen had tested positive for the pathogen and is in the hospital. Another German wants to stay in Tokyo with his Japanese wife from Munich for a few more days. The remaining six passengers from Germany travel with other Europeans by plane from Italy. The machine will first make a stop in Berlin, it was said.
Meanwhile, the Disembarkation of the passengers tested negative for the virus on board the “Diamond Princess”. After together on both previous days 717 Passengers had left the ship, there should be more on Friday 450 people on board, as reported by the Japanese television broadcaster NHK. Two Japanese seniors who tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 had died the previous day. The Ministry of Health has so far 634 Passengers and crew members found infections. They are looked after in hospitals. Those who tested negative but had contact with the infected must stay on board for the time being.
Meanwhile, fear of the virus is affecting more and more Sports events in Japan, where in almost half a year the Olympic Games in Tokyo should take place. After the organizers of the traditional Tokyo marathon recently decided that only top athletes, but no amateurs, are allowed to participate this year, the same has now been decided for the women's marathon in Nagoya. The city marathon in Nagoya was also canceled. (AP)
South Korea's President speaks of a serious situation
Given the rapid increase in cases of infection with the novel corona virus in South Korea President Moon Jae In speaks of a “serious situation”. At a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun, he called for “quick and strong” countermeasures to be taken lte Moons office on Friday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came overnight 52 new cases added . This increased the number of people living with the causative agent of Covid, the lung disease that first broke out in China – 19 infected on 156.
On Thursday the authorities had reported the first death in South Korea in connection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. According to reports from South Korean broadcasters, it was a 63 – year old man who because of a Pneumonia was treated in a hospital in southeast Cheongdo. The virus was detected in his case after death.
The authorities are concerned about the Nationwide spread of the virus. The majority of new infections were again in the southeastern city of millions Daegu captured. However, new cases have also been reported in other regions in recent days, including Seoul and the southern holiday island of Jeju. The capital Seoul banned rallies in the city center until further notice.
The government declared Daegu and Cheongdo to be special control zones. Medical personnel from the armed forces are to be deployed there. In Daegu, most cases have been linked to members of a Christian sect who may have contracted an infected person while attending worship services to have. (AP)
China: First vaccine to be tested from the end of April
The Chinese government expects the end of April the clinical trial of a first vaccine against the new coronavirus. This was said by the Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping. (Reuters)
China's imports and exports are declining
Chinese imports and exports are, according to the Ministry of Commerce hit by virus epidemic in January and February. Your growth will weaken noticeably, the Ministry announced. For the year as a whole, however, foreign trade is expected “within reasonable limits”. (Reuters)
Number of new infections in China doubled
The number of new infections in China increased on Thursday more than doubled. The National Health Commission reported from 889 new illnesses , compared to 394 cases the day before. The number of deaths grew by 118 on 2236. (Reuters)
Iran puzzles over the origin of the corona virus in its own country
The extent of possible Sars-CoV-2 infections in Iran is currently still completely unclear , There were two Covid on Wednesday – 19 – Deaths have been reported in the city of Qom – previously no infection had been recorded in the country. It is said to be two older men who were brought to the hospital with breathing problems earlier this week. According to the authorities, those affected were not abroad and not even outside their hometown of Qom. They also had no contact with Chinese tourists.
All schools and universities in Qom were temporarily closed, like that state news agency IRNA reported. The Ministry of Health sent teams of experts to the religious city 140 kilometers south of Capital Tehran. Relatives of the dead should be tested for the virus become. The almost 1.2 million inhabitants of Ghom were asked to be physical Avoid contact.
Take care an already widespread pathogen is due to the fact that the vast majority of infections – after current status good 80 Percent – mild with few to no symptoms runs. The death rate is based on data collected outside of China about 0.2 percent, like the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, Lothar Wieler, said recently. (AP)
EU condemns expulsion of journalists from China
The European Union has the Expulsion of three Wall Street Journal journalists from China as an attack on freedom of expression sentenced. EU spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said in Brussels on Thursday that the incident was the latest example of Beijing using residence permits to hinder the work of foreign journalists in China.
The withdrawal of the accreditations of the three journalists and their expulsion from China are “worrying” and resulted in “further restrictions on freedom of expression and speech,” Battu-Henriksson continued. The EU would continue to talk to China about the human rights situation there.
The leadership in Beijing had agreed on a Guest comment on the coronavirus in the newspaper and then three journalists withdrew their accreditations , In the guest post from early February, the US professor Walter Russell Mead under the title “China is the real sick man of Asia” criticized the Chinese authorities' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel corona virus. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the article as “racist” and “lurid”. ( AFP)
German passengers of the “Diamond Princess” come to Berlin at the weekend
Berlin is expecting German passengers from the Japanese cruise ship “Diamond Princess” on the coming weekend, on which the innovative corona virus is rampant. “ Probably this Saturday there will be a landing in Tegel, again in the military section, because two Berliners are among the passengers, ”said Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Both are tested negative for Sars-CoV-2. Be planned to start with 14 Isolate days at home. The procedure was coordinated with all participating authorities in the federal and state governments. Kalayci did not provide any further details.
Until Previous day were on the ship 621 infections have been detected among people on board. Two passengers have since died. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship are in progress and should last at least until Friday. The most recent issue was to take German passengers back to Europe on an Italian plane. Almost two weeks ago were 20 China returnees landed in Berlin and quarantined in Köpenick. You can leave the quarantine next Sunday. (AP)
Dozens of cases of coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests
A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: Alone 38 Members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus religious community in Daegu City have been infected with the virus so far, as the authorities said on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year old follower of the sect, the virus tests initially refused and went on to religious masses.
According to the authorities, there were around a thousand people who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman , called to enter self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all large hospitals were closed for security reasons.
The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.
The 61 – According to media reports, year-olds had before their coronavirus diagnosis attended at least four services. Before, she complained about fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far 37 further cases within the local Shincheonji community confirmed, the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 people infected with the virus.
The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the cloak of Jesus Christ and on the day of the Last Judgment 144. 00 0 men will take you body and soul to heaven. (AFP)
Coronavirus has so far not affected the carnival
The coronavirus has according to the festival committee Cologne Carnival so far no effects on the foolish goings-on. The Bützjes (kisses) would not be counted and in this respect it would be difficult to check, said Tanja Holthaus, spokeswoman for the festival committee. But overall, the following applies: “So far we have not felt any effects.”
Of course, people would get closer to carnival than usual – for example when swaying. A few simple hygiene rules already ensured carefree celebrations: “Washing hands, coughing in the crook of the arm and all the other little things that should be observed anyway during the cold period. Dealing with the corona virus is no different than dealing with other diseases that can be transmitted. ”In the carnival strongholds, the highlight of the foolish hustle and bustle begins on Thursday with Women's Fast Night or Old Women's Thursday. (AP)