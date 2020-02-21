quarantine-of-chinese-returnees-in-berlin-ends-sunday

Japan continues Olympic preparations despite virus

Japan continues despite the concern for the new coronavirus the Preparations for the Olympic Games in around five months continued. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confidence in Japan's handling of the Sars-CoV-2 agent, said Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. It will coordinate closely with the IOC, the organizing committee and the Tokyo city government as the host. Preparations for the games from 24. July to August 9th would be continued so that the athletes and spectators can “feel safe” during the games , said Suga.

With more than 700 cases, Japan counts most infections with that new pathogen outside of China. alone 634 of which so far affect people who are on board the cruise ship quarantined up to two days ago “Diamond Princess” were. Still, the fear of the virus affects more and more sporting events in Japan.

After the organizers of the traditional Tokyo marathon recently decided that this year only top athletes, but no amateurs are allowed to participate, the same has now been decided for the women's marathon in Nagoya. The city marathon in Nagoya was also completely canceled. In addition, the Japanese Parasport Association canceled one 28. February three-day bocce competition planned, which should also compete with foreigners.

Japan's health minister Katsunobu Kato called on the organizers of various events to rethink their plans. However, the government is currently not calling for a cancellation. After discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO), the IOC is convinced that the Tokyo Olympics do not have to be canceled or relocated to another location due to the corona virus.

John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordinating Commission, said last week in the Japanese capital that “the games will be played in a way that is safe for athletes and spectators.” The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, had previously confirmed that the planning would not be affected by the new lung disease. The games are ready under the slogan “United by Emotion”. The motto emphasizes the power of sport, people with different backgrounds bring together, according to the organizing committee. (AP)