Quarantine ends – 500 passengers are allowed to leave “Diamond Princess”

500 Passengers may leave “Diamond Princess”

In Japan the two-week coronavirus quarantine for the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” . Round 500 Passengers tested negative for the pathogen began to leave the ship in Yokohama. Near the jetty, city buses and taxis were waiting to take people away.

“I am relieved “ said one 77 – year-old Japanese who did not want to give his name when leaving the ship. He wanted to “rest well” for now. The man said he wanted to travel home by train.

Hundreds of other passengers were still not allowed to leave the ship. Every passenger who has had contact with one of the infected on board must have another 14 stay in quarantine for days . In addition, waiting for pending test results. An additional quarantine was also ordered for the entire crew of the “Diamond Princess”. It should only begin when all passengers are on board.

So far, at 542 of the people who traveled to Japan with the “Diamond Princess”, the causative agent of the respiratory disease Covid – 19 diagnosed. They were brought to Japanese hospitals. The ship with a total of 3771 People on board was quarantined by the Japanese authorities on February 5th

With the “Diamond Princess” also traveled eight Germans . According to the federal government, most of them should be able to return home as soon as possible. “We are making every effort to make it possible for German passengers of the 'Diamond Princess' who are not ill and who are willing to leave, to return to Germany soon” , it said on Tuesday from the Federal Foreign Office. However, the office had already announced on Sunday that two of the Germans had become infected.

The USA was already flying around on Monday 300 US passengers of the “Diamond Princess” from their home country. They were quarantined there. The 40 verifiably infected US passengers had to stay in hospitals in Japan. (AP)