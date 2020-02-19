Quarantine ends – 500 passengers are allowed to leave “Diamond Princess”

Science
500 Passengers may leave “Diamond Princess”
In Japan the two-week coronavirus quarantine for the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” . Round 500 Passengers tested negative for the pathogen began to leave the ship in Yokohama. Near the jetty, city buses and taxis were waiting to take people away.
“I am relieved “ said one 77 – year-old Japanese who did not want to give his name when leaving the ship. He wanted to “rest well” for now. The man said he wanted to travel home by train.
Hundreds of other passengers were still not allowed to leave the ship. Every passenger who has had contact with one of the infected on board must have another 14 stay in quarantine for days . In addition, waiting for pending test results. An additional quarantine was also ordered for the entire crew of the “Diamond Princess”. It should only begin when all passengers are on board.
So far, at 542 of the people who traveled to Japan with the “Diamond Princess”, the causative agent of the respiratory disease Covid – 19 diagnosed. They were brought to Japanese hospitals. The ship with a total of 3771 People on board was quarantined by the Japanese authorities on February 5th
With the “Diamond Princess” also traveled eight Germans . According to the federal government, most of them should be able to return home as soon as possible. “We are making every effort to make it possible for German passengers of the 'Diamond Princess' who are not ill and who are willing to leave, to return to Germany soon” , it said on Tuesday from the Federal Foreign Office. However, the office had already announced on Sunday that two of the Germans had become infected.
The USA was already flying around on Monday 300 US passengers of the “Diamond Princess” from their home country. They were quarantined there. The 40 verifiably infected US passengers had to stay in hospitals in Japan. (AP)
WHO plans to provide North Korea with laboratory materials
The World Health Organization (WHO) has no evidence of the epidemic spreading to North Korea. The head of the WHO emergency program, Mike Ryan, announced that he would provide the isolated country with laboratory materials so that tests could be carried out there . Several cases and possible deaths in the isolated north have been reported in the South Korean media. An independent confirmation of the information is not possible. (Reuters)
People stay at home – China calls for blood donation
According to the state media, a shortage of blood reserves is at risk in several Chinese cities. Many potential donors stayed at home due to travel restrictions. According to a report in the China Daily newspaper, the city of Shiyan has urged Communist Party members, government officials, soldiers, hospital workers, and students to set an example and donate blood. (Reuters)
2004 dead, more than 74. 000 Infected
According to official information, there are now more than 2000 People died of coronavirus. The Health Commission in Beijing announced that the number of fatalities was compared to the previous day by 136 now 2004 gone up. The proven infections were around 1749 on 74. 185 cases increased .
In the Chinese province of Hubei, which was particularly badly affected, according to the new information 132 Dead and 1693 new infections , Outside the Chinese mainland, five deaths and almost 1000 Infections with the pathogen detected, 16 thereof in Germany . According to local media reports, a sixth officially unconfirmed death has now occurred in Hong Kong.
The number of medical professionals who have continued to increase has also increased have been infected with the pathogen since the onset of the disease. As Chinese state media reported, according to a study by the Chinese health authority, at least at least 3000 Doctors and hospital staff infected . Previously, only 1700 diseases were known.
At least six helpers had died by the end of last week, as the state television had reported to CCTV. Most of those affected were therefore deployed to the particularly severely affected province of Hubei, in whose capital Wuhan the virus had broken out. (AP)
Germany sends 8.7 tons of protective equipment and disinfectants to China
The federal government has again sent relief supplies to China. “We want to continue to do our best to support China in fighting the Corona virus,” said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday. Therefore, on Tuesday, “another aid delivery of 8.7 tons with a value of more than 150. 000 Euro on the way “.
Germany wanted to help “quickly and unbureaucratically” with these relief items, explained Maas. Germany is “firmly on China's side” in combating the epidemic and “works closely and trustingly with the Chinese authorities”.
According to information from the Federal Foreign Office, the aid delivery made up of donations includes personal protective equipment and clothing as well as disinfectants and sprayers . Germany had brought a total of 5.4 tons of consumables to China in early February when returning German citizens from Wuhan. (AFP)
China returnees may soon go home
The 20 German returnees from China who started on February 9th the premises of a Köpenicker DRK clinic, are expected to be able to leave this next Sunday. As the district city councilor for health and the environment, Bernd Geschanowski, announced on Tuesday, people are still symptom-free and have so far shown no positive results for the coronavirus. They were last tested on Monday, another test is planned for the end of the week. (Tsp)
Russia imposes an entry ban for Chinese
Russia wants from Thursday no longer allow Chinese citizens to enter . These measures are taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian authorities said. The entry ban should be limited. (Reuters)
To present bad news in a well-dosed and strictly controlled manner, the Chinese leadership has practice. On Monday, the state-run Xinhua News Agency briefly announced that the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party Standing Committee considered it necessary to postpone the National People's Congress to an “appropriate time.”
1870 Deaths in China
The President of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reports the latest coronavirus numbers. In China are 72. 528 people infected , 1870 are at the lung disease Covid 19 died. Worldwide there are 804 Illnesses.
92 people have in 12 Countries outside of China infected by human-to-human transmission . In his speech, Ghebreyesus also praised Singapore's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
@DrTedros “As of 6am GVA time this morning, #China has reported 72 528 #COVID 19 cases to WHO, incl. 1870 deaths. In the past 24 h, 🇨🇳 has reported 1, 891 new cases, including both clinically- & lab-confirmed cases. Outside 🇨🇳, there are now 804 cases in 25 countries, with 3 deaths “- @ DrTedros
– World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter (@who) https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1229796601914417152
@DrTedros @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @WHOAFRO @pahowho @WHO_Europe @WHOEMRO “So far there are 92 #COVID 19 cases in 12 countries outside #China of human-to-human transmission. At the moment we don't have enough data on cases outside 🇨🇳 to make a meaningful comparison on the severity of disease or the case fatality rate “- @ DrTedros #coronavirus
– World Health Organization (WHO) on Twitter (@who) https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1229797387910119424
German cruise ship passengers should return
after the end of the quarantine The cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan should, according to the will of the federal government, also enable Germans to return home as soon as possible. “ We make every effort to ensure that the 'Diamond Princess' German passengers who are not ill and willing to leave the country) to enable a return to Germany soon “, it said on Tuesday from the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
The ministry is “in close exchange with our European partners “. The “Diamond Princess” was quarantined on February 5 because of the new corona virus. Of the originally around 3700 People on board became infected at least 542 with the causative agent of respiratory disease Covid – 19, some test results are still pending.
According to the shipping company, eight Germans on board the ship . The Federal Foreign Office announced last Sunday that two Germans had also been infected. On Monday, the ministry said it was considering a return of the Germans. Great Britain and Italy have already announced a return campaign for their citizens, the USA flew around Monday 300 US passengers of the ” Diamond Princess “.
Wednesday ends the two-week quarantine period on the cruise ship, the at anchor in Yokohama . People who have not been diagnosed with the virus and who have had no close contact with the infected should then be allowed to disembark. According to the authorities, this applies to approximately 500 People.
For the rest of the quarantine is extended. Evidence shows that infected people are isolated in hospitals. (AFP)
Can Singapore contain the outbreak?
The news channel Channel News Asia based in Singapore disseminated the new numbers from the country. Singapore seems to have been able to curb the spread of the virus so far, most recently there were four new infections. Singapore's health system is considered one of the best in the world.
Two Brandenburgers back from the cruise ship
The trip with the cruise ship went for they are different than expected: Two Brandenburgers returned home after days of wandering the “Westerdam” through Asian waters. The two people from the district of Dahme-Spreewald have no symptoms of the coronavirus – but they are currently in domestic isolation and are interviewed daily, as the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. To do this, they would have to fill out questionnaires about their state of health and measure fever. “For our infection control, it doesn't matter where people come from,” said a spokesman for the ministry. According to the ministry, the two have not come into contact with infected people.
The cruise ship “Westerdam”, which came from Hong Kong, had more after the wandering on Thursday Week in the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia . Previously, it had not been allowed to call at several ports due to concerns about the introduction of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. A coronavirus test on one of the passengers on the ship was positive on the way home. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers included 57 German. On Friday the first of just under 2300 passengers may leave the ship. Before they disembarked, they were examined medically. 20 confirmed suspected cases tested not, however. All results were negative, the shipping company said. (AP)
It is only a matter of time before the virus will be more or less everywhere.
The infectious medic Jeremy Farrar
Expert calls coronavirus outbreak “unprecedented”
in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung warns infectious medic Jeremy Farrar of the corona virus. No outbreak of the last 100 Years would have spread so quickly and be so difficult to contain
He expects the virus to first spread to China and other Asian countries, then reach North America and Europe, later also Africa and finally South America. The outbreak could still be contained, but completely stopped but probably no longer.
Farrar has a special role Singapore at. The country would have one of the best health systems in the world . If Singapore fails to get the virus under control within the next few weeks, do so also for other countries.
With a vaccine against the coronavirus the expert calculates in one year at the earliest. Until then, the epidemic applies through protective measures such as quarantine, hand hygiene and a restriction of travel curb.
Further patients in Bavaria discharged healthy from the clinic
Most of the total 14 People in Bavaria who have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the end of January are now healthy return to their everyday life . As the Bavarian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, there are currently four of those affected in the hospital . They are looked after in the Munich Clinic Schwabing and are largely symptom-free. They were also expected to be able to leave the hospital soon, it said.
All 14 Coronavirus infections in the Free State were related to the Stockdorf Auto parts supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague unwittingly introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. Some employees were infected, sometimes relatives also became infected.
The requirements for dismissal include several negative tests for the virus. The criteria were determined by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. (AP)
Chinese study sees “downward trend” in infections
According to the most extensive study on the novel coronavirus in China , most infections have a harmless course. 80, 9 percent of infections should be classified as mild , according to the study, which was published on Tuesday in the “Chinese Journal of Epidemiology” and for which the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention data on 72. 314 infections evaluated. 13, 8 percent of the cases, on the other hand, are serious, 4.7 percent of the infections are even life threatening.
The first climax was that Epidemic in China according to the study authors between the 24. and 26. January. Since then 11. According to the study, there is a “downward trend” in February, especially outside the province of Hubei. At the same time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus could adapt through genetic mutation and may spread more quickly. Doctors should therefore remain “vigilant”.
According to the official study, the highest risk of death in the case of an infection is people with cardiovascular disease Diseases, followed by diabetics, people with chronic respiratory diseases and high blood pressure. According to the data, there have been no deaths among children up to the age of nine until the age of 39 Years, the death rate was very low at 0.2 percent.
Overall, the death rate was at 2.3 percent . According to the study, men (2.8 percent) have a significantly higher risk of death than women (1.7 percent).
The study found a risk group according to healthcare workers. Of the infections examined, 3019 in this professional group. Nearly 86 percent of infections were caused by Found people who lived or traveled in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province. (AFP)
Further German aid deliveries to China
In view of the ongoing The Federal Government has once again sent relief supplies to the People's Republic of China to spread the new corona virus. “We want to continue to do our best to support China in fighting the Corona virus,” said Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin on Tuesday. Therefore, on Tuesday “is an additional delivery of 8.7 tons with a value from more than 150. 000 Euro was put on the way.
Germany wanted with these relief goods Help “quickly and unbureaucratically,” said Maas. Germany is “firmly on China's side” in the fight against the epidemic and works “closely and trustingly with the Chinese authorities”. “We have the greatest respect for the efforts that China has already made,” emphasized the minister.
The aid delivery made up of donations According to information from the Federal Foreign Office, this includes personal protective equipment and clothing as well as disinfectants and sprayers therefor. Germany had brought a total of 5.4 tons of consumables to China in early February when returning German citizens from Wuhan. (AFP)
Steal thieves 6000 Surgical masks from a hospital in Japan
Thieves have from a hospital in Japan r and 6000 Surgical mask stolen . Four boxes with the protective masks, which have also become scarce and expensive in Japan due to the coronoavirus epidemic, disappeared from a locked storage room in the Red Cross Hospital in the port city of Kobe, a hospital representative said on Tuesday. The theft is “unfortunate”, but the clinic still has enough masks for their daily work.
The Japanese Police opened an investigation. She assumes that the thieves want to resell the masks.
protective masks , which have been part of the street scene in hygiene-conscious Japan for decades, are now sold out in many shops due to the coronavirus epidemic t. Prices have exploded in online shops. In the classified ad portal Mercari a box with 65 Masks for 50. 000 Yen (short 420 Euro) offered. The portal therefore urged its users to only trade masks in a “socially acceptable framework”.
In Hong Kong, armed thieves had given panicked hamster purchases on Monday stole hundreds of toilet paper rolls. A delivery truck driver was attacked in the Chinese special administrative zone by three men who threatened him with knives and toilet paper worth more than 1000 Hong Kong dollar (round 120 euros). (AFP)
China returnees in Berlin tested negative again
The 20 China are returnees to Berlin not yet infected with the novel corona virus. The latest test results on the Covid – 19 – Virus again negative, said Lena Högemann, spokeswoman for the Senate Department for Health, on Tuesday.
The Germans and their family members had each other in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the coronavirus, and had been flown to Berlin more than a week ago. Two weeks should 16 Adults and 4 children stay in quarantine in the Köpenick district. Högemann added that if there is still no virus detection, the returnees could leave the isolation station on Sunday. (AP)
curfew for millions of Chinese
To prevent the spread of the corona virus, China's government has the Freedom of movement restricted for many citizens. According to research by the New York Times, at least 150 millions of people affected by restrictions and cannot easily move their houses leave. That corresponds to more than ten percent of the total population.
In places with the strictest rules, only one person per household can leave the house, and not every day, reports the New York Times , In many quarters, residents need appropriate documents to move around the area. In a district of Xi'an, residents can only leave their homes every three days to buy food and other necessary goods. The purchase may not take longer than two hours.
Overall, more live as 760 Millions of people in neighborhoods or villages with government restrictions. They can look very different. In some quarters, residents have to show their ID and measure their temperature before they are allowed to enter the quarter, in other places they are not allowed to To welcome Visitors. In many places, the local authorities have encouraged restrictions on freedom of movement, but have not yet issued restrictions.
Meanwhile 542 Coronavirus cases on “Diamond Princess”
The number of passengers and crew members of the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan, which tested positive for the corona virus, rose again significantly.
As the Japanese Ministry of Health announced, the number increased by 88 on meanwhile 542 Cases. Of the 88, which now tested positive were shown 65 no symptoms such as fever or cough, the Japanese TV channel NHK reported, citing the Ministry of Health in Tokyo. (AP)