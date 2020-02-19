TechnologyWorld
Qualitative report on shared Supply Chain Planning Software Market 2020-2026 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2026 Key Players SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Infor.
Supply Chain Management Software provides a real-time analytical platform, which manages the flow of product and information across the supply chain network. This software is primarily designed to enhance and strengthen the supply chain operations in an organization. Moreover, it supervises the production, inventory, sourcing, and transportation, as well as manages the product demand. The SCM software can be customized based on the enterprise requirements
Supply Chain Planning Software Market was valued at $ +10 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at $ +20 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of +9% from 2020 to 2026
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa etc.)
By Deployment Model
- On-premise
- Cloud Based
By User Type
- Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Major Factors of Supply Chain Planning Software Market:
- Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Supply Chain Planning Software Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Market Forecast
