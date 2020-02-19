Technology
Qualitative report on shared Data annotation tools market growth, trends, demand, share, analysis and market survey 2026 by Cloud Factory Limited, Click worker GmbH, Alegion, Figure Eight, Amazon Mechanical.
Data annotation tools Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +25%. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2020 To 2026
Data annotation tools enable users to enhance the value of data by adding attribute tags to it or labeling it. The key benefit of using such tools is that the combination of data attributes enables users to manage the data definition at a single location and eliminates the need to rewrite similar rules in multiple places. The rise of big data and surge in number of large datasets are likely to necessitate the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the field of data annotation.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Companies Profiled in this report includes:
Data Annotation Tools Market
- Text
- Image
- Video
Data Annotation Tools Market,
- Manual
- Semi-supervised
- Automatic
A new analytical research report has newly published by research n reports to its extensive repository. The global Data Annotation Tools market has been compiled through a blend of primary and secondary research. Moreover, it offers detailed investigations based on latest market trends, regional outlook, top key players, industrial feedback, different rules and regulations of government, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
