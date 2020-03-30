Qualitative Analysis of Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Massive growth with Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, 3M Company, C.R. Bard, Cohera Medical, Baxter International, Henkel

A surgical sealant film is an implantable medical device used during surgery.

Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues, strengthened surgical wounds, binding the tissues together externally and internally after injury or surgery and even replace common stitching practices. Surgical sealants and adhesives are preferred over traditional methods for wound closure such as staples and suture due to their numerous advantages like efficacy, usability, and safety in several situations in different tissues. They can be used in combination with sutures and staples for strengthening, in sealing leaks of fluids or gas and also treating emergency hemostasis, successfully.

Report Consultant Research provides a new industry report “Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market” which is expected to reach USD +2,798 billion by 2028 from USD +1,560 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of +9% in the forecast period 2020-2028.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is significantly growing, due to technological advancements, extensive research and development activities, and upsurging academic and government research for medical devices. The massive unexplored market in the surgical sealants and adhesives industry of the developing economies is creating abundant growth opportunities for the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Medtronic plc

Braun Melsungen AG

3M Company

Baxter International Inc

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

CryoLife, Inc

C.R. Bard, Inc

Cohera Medical, Inc

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Product Segment Analysis

Natural & Synthetic

Fibrin

Collagen

Gelatin

Cyanoacrylate

Polymeric

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Application Segment Analysis

CNS

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Cosmetic Surgery

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global surgical sealants and adhesives market in the coming years, due to upsurge in the geriatric population, increasing FDA approvals, a growing number of surgical procedures, and widening application of sealants and adhesives. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, presence of a huge pool of patients, intensifying government support and upsurging prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

