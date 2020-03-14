PVC COMPOUND MARKET REPORT 2020-2026 INCLUDES ANALYSIS ACCORDING TO KEY VENDORS LIKE WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION, MEXICHEM S.A.B. DE C.V., AURORA PLASTICS LLC, BENVIC EUROPE SAS, INEOS., TEKNOR APEX, FLEX TECHNOLOGIES

Global PVC compound market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Aurora Plastics LLC, BENVIC EUROPE SAS, INEOS., Teknor Apex, Flex Technologies, Roscom Inc, INTERGULF – EMPOL – An IFFCO Group Company., Cary Compounds, LLC, S&E Specialty Polymers, Sylvin Technologies Inc, Konnark Polymer, Thevinyl AB, PolyOne Corporation, Thai Plastic and Chemicals Public Company Limited, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd, BLS Polymers Ltd, DCM Shriram, KLJ Group, Shriram Axiall and others.

Market Drivers:

Less cost associated with the installation, handling and transportation will drive the market growth

Its ability to decrease the chances of leakage will also drive market growth

Increasing awareness about the good elastic properties of PVC will also propel the growth of this market

Rising demand for tubes and profiles will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with reduction in plastic pipe strength at high temperature is restrain the market growth

Its ability to get cracked easily will also hamper the market growth

Unavailability to get installed at high temperature due to their non- decomposing property will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global PVC Compound Market

By Type

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC

By Application

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Other

By Compound

Dry PVC Compound

Wet PVC Compound

By Product Type

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

By Manufacturing Process

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Others

By End- User

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that they have acquired Welset Plast Extrusions Private Limited so that they can enter medical PVC compound business. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their PVC and thermoplastic elastomers businesses. MCC will able to enhance their portfolio and will be able to provide better services to their customers

In January 2018, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V announced that they have acquired Sylvin Technologies Inc. so that they can expand their portfolio of specialty products and applications. This will help the company to provide better solutions to the market and customers and will strengthen their position in the market

For the purpose of the study, Global PVC Compound market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Market opportunities are discussed in detail.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches.

The PVC Compound market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of loan type and deployment which in turn is bifurcated on regional and country level.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends.

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the PVC Compound. The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

