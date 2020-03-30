“Putting the bowl in the air with Ribéry is simply outstanding”

Eunice Beckmann, 28, moved from Madrid CFF to Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln this season. The cathedral city is already her eighth stop in professional football. With Bayern, the Wuppertal native won the German championship twice, at FC Basel the striker became the top scorer of the Swiss league. Since 2018 Beckmann has been Uefa ambassador for the “We play strong” campaign and wants more girls enthusiastic about football.

Ms. Beckmann, you once played against Mario Götze …

… yes, earlier, in the U 15 or so.

Do you have any memories of the game and the result?

We lost with the Wuppertal SV. Gotze scored three goals if I remember correctly. It was of course a highlight to play against a club as big as Borussia Dortmund. Götze was extremely hyped there, he totally took us apart on the pitch. 3: 7 at the end, maybe 3: 9. For his World Cup winning goal 2014 I naturally celebrate Götze. But if I saw him on the street today, I probably wouldn't be that awesome anymore. (laughs)

As a youth player, you should have made the decision to be the first woman to Jump into the men's soccer league to create. Is that correct?

I just played with boys for years. I didn't know girls who play football. And to be perfectly honest, when I was eleven or twelve I also thought that there would be no girl at all who could play football as well as I do. That's why I thought as a child that maybe I could play in the men's Bundesliga at some point. Only when I came to the Lower Rhine selection did I realize: Okay, here are a few girls who can kick really well.

How old were you there?

Then I was already there 16 and had to find it physically no longer enough for the boys. When I took a step, the boys made three. From a certain age they just develop extremely.

Now the ball is also at 1. FC Köln because of the corona pandemic, Your employer. Are you worried about your job?

My contract is still valid until 2021, but at the moment everyone can only wait and see. There has never been an exceptional case like this in football history. We have to respect the decisions of the state and adhere to the guidelines. I hope that the number of infected and dead remains as low as possible and that we will not get Italian conditions. Currently only applies: health comes first!

What is your everyday life like?

If I had to sit alone in my apartment in Cologne, I would probably get bored quickly. Now I am with my parents in Wuppertal, in the living room we are now unpacking the exercise mat. I go for a walk once or twice a day – of course alone.

Football break. Beckmann (left) is also currently not allowed to fight duels. Instead she jogs through the forests of Wuppertal. Photo: Jana Schreckenberger / FC

You have had many stages, including playing in the USA for the Boston Breakers and in Sweden for Linköpings FC , in Switzerland for FC Basel – and at FC Bayern. Where would you like to play again?

All countries in which I am played was a good experience, even if there were ups and downs. In Linköpings I could not perform as I did in Switzerland.

Why was it?

I was not fit and only with 21 years just not ready, mentally not strong enough. The experience was good anyway and Sweden is a beautiful country. But I just couldn't do my job and finally switched to Bayern. The time there was outstanding, thanks in part to the two championships. Putting the bowl in the air with Ribéry on the Rathausplatz is simply outstanding. Nobody takes this moment from you.

Ribéry should at least have the 150 – have earned times annually. Was this difference actually critically questioned among the Munich soccer players?

That he earned so much was perfectly fine. That's not the point.

but?

If a little more was done for women's football, more money would also be made there. But that's not enough. Unfortunately, comparing our salaries with those of men is useless. If x Ribéry jerseys are sold, he has earned a share of it. What would be nice: if, for example, jerseys with the name Beckmann were hanging in shops. Or pictures of us soccer players could be seen more often in stadiums. Maybe someone will say: Oh cool, I would like a jersey from Eunice Beckmann.

Celebrate like the Bavarians. 2015 and 2016 Beckmann won the German championship with the Munich women. Photo: dpa

Do you feel that the clubs hide their women's soccer teams a bit?

Something will be done The importance of women's football at FC has increased and we still have a lot to do here. Bayern and Wolfsburg are also committed, compared to ten years ago or 20 The situation is better for years. As a player, you naturally wish that more would happen faster. It always depends on whether the board members in clubs think something about women's football or not. The money was there in football so far, it only needs individual people who are committed. At FC, managing director Alexander Wehrle is a great supporter of women's football.

Ms. Beckmann, you have been since the beginning 2018 Ambassador of the UEFA campaign “We play strong”. What exactly is it about?

With a lot of social media campaigns let's get attention. It's also about girls' soccer; that I can convince the young players to believe in themselves and to continue with football, for example when they reach puberty. It pays to keep going, as can be a good example: if I had started a nine-to-five job, I wouldn't have gotten around the world that much. But I have achieved something in terms of sport and it is getting better financially – even if we cannot compare it to the salaries of footballers. For the next generation, I would like the budgets to be higher. I believe that too.

How did Uefa become aware of it?

In my time in Bavaria there was a small group of players who were funny, who did a lot of nonsense and tricks in front of the camera Has. And at some point someone from Uefa spoke to us who said that I would fit in perfectly with the other kickers. And since I'm not afraid of cameras, it just started, that went well.

In a clip you stroll through New York and tell what you're doing. What else can the DFB learn from the USA in terms of marketing?

If there is a World Cup taking place or the national team is playing, the stadiums are usually quite full, unfortunately that is not the case with us. The difference is huge. In the US, the focus is really on the national team.

You have a season for Boston in the National Women's Soccer League played. What experiences have you had?

There is more emphasis on individuality. There were no fixed meal times or uniform clothing. In Germany, even the socks have to be the same color when the team meets for breakfast; it was different in the USA. League and people are really great, also the weather. Sometimes it was too hot. In Orlando we played before 40 degrees, after five I couldn't walk for minutes. It was great that the games – compared to Germany – were very well attended. At the away game in Portland we had 18. 000 Spectator; a great feeling, one would also like to wish for that. It needs more advertising for women's football. You can see that things can work in England or Spain, where a lot happens. Why not here in Germany?

Why not?

Women's football would have to be given a lot more attention – not only by the national team, by the way, although much more would also be possible there. That is a major problem. And then there are some men's clubs that don't yet have a women's team, such as Dortmund or Schalke. If something happened there, it would also look better overall.

Is it the only way to make women's football more popular that the established men's Bundesliga clubs are investing heavily?

At the moment it is at least the best and the easiest way to get a certain budget from the men's teams; in England it works that way. With the sums of sponsors in pure women's clubs, it is probably difficult to push something bigger.

Where are the officials hiding for change are open?

I don't know if they're hiding. The only thing that is clear is that it would be important if the actors in associations and clubs said that more needs to be done for women's football. I think there are people, but in some places they are not loud enough.

Understand yourself as a voice women's football?

There are many girls who say: Hey, me find soccer mega cool – but my parents prefer that I do something different, tennis or any other so-called “women's sport”. I always say: football is there for everyone, for men and women. Football is more than the game, football can convey so much: self-confidence, self-discipline, personal responsibility, team spirit. I would be happy to show you the chances.

In Germany, girls with a so-called immigration background in particular have little access to football. Why is that?

I think many families give them too few chances , at least that was the case with me. My coach at the time had to convince my parents that I was a good player. He said: I would like to have that with me in the team – in the boys' team! My parents were totally against it at first. They said that a girl should play with girls or with dolls – until my trainer was able to convince them to come to the trial training.

You yourself had no influence on your parents?

No, of course not. I was five years old and kindergarten. When I saw a ball, I just gambled. It was similar when I went to school later. I came home, threw the schoolbag in the corner and – until my mother had to drag me from the playground – played football with the boys. It was normal, the boys didn't care if I was a boy or a girl. There was still really scratched. I think that's where my aggressive duel style comes from.

What are the main reasons that so many girls – especially at the age of 15, 16 Years – lose your desire to play football?

At this age you have many different interests. You might think that football is not worth it – especially if you are not pushed as much by your parents or clubs.

Is it different for boys?

They work more professionally, early in youth. I would also like that for women's and girls' football: that it is more professional there.