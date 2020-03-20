Pulse Flours market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Pulse Flours Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Great Western Malting, BEAN GROWERS AUSTRALIA LIMITED, Avena Foods, Limited, Blue Ribbon, Alsiano, GPA Capital Foods Pvt Ltd., Groupe Limagrain, Buhler AG, Agspring, LLC, Parakh Group, Ganesh Grains Ltd and CanMar Foods Ltd. among others.

Global pulse flours market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 13.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to surging consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition and increase in the demand for gluten-free flour which will boost the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Pulse Flours Market

Pulse flours have gained a lot adoption and awareness globally due to rising health awareness among the consumers. It is a rich source of protein, dietary fibre, iron and other minerals and vitamins. It has various applications in various industries such as food and beverages. It is widely used in bakeries and snack industries. It has various health benefit associated with it such as plunge in the cholesterol level as well as it also improves the immune system of the body.

Market Drivers:

The purpose floors has high protein content which drives the market growth

Healthy food ingredients demand has increased which boosts the market growth

The popularity of protein rich food is fuelling the market growth.

The rising awareness for the protein content of pulse flours is contributing to the market growth

Market Restraints:

The pulse flavour is unpleasant which hinders the market growth

The GM origin product are being prohibited in Europe which is hampering the growth of the market

The fluctuations in the prices of pulse is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pulse Flours Market

By Type

Peas

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

By Application

Food Bakery Extruded Food Meat Products Beverages Other Food Applications

Feed

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

