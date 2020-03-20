public-utilities-do-not-block-offending-customers-from-electricity-and-gas

The Stadtwerkeverband VKU has announced that its member companies “almost without exception” do not interrupt the supply of defaulting customers. Large utilities had already announced this. Political pressure had increased recently. In view of the corona virus crisis, the German electricity and gas suppliers refrain from switching off defaulting customers ).

The general manager of the municipal utility association VKU, Michael Wübbels, said the decision briefing “Tagesspiegel Background Energie & Klima”: “A quick query at VKU member companies shows: Almost without exception there are currently no interruptions in the electricity, gas and water supply in private households in the event of payment arrears . “

From the VKU point of view, said Wübbels further, it was appropriate behavior, “that the municipal Especially in times of a pandemic, companies make their services of general interest available to the people without interruption. ” Numerous local primary suppliers are organized in the VKU, who generally block the energy supply.

Large providers like Eon and the daughter Innogy and EnBW had already announced electricity and gas connections no more turning off even with arrears. According to the latest report by the Federal Network Agency, 2018 were around 296. 000 customers turned off the electricity , There were gas barriers at around 33. 000 connections. The number of threats is many times higher. Nationwide figures on the water barriers are apparently not available.

Federation of energy consumers: unlawful closures in coronavirus crisis

Because of the harshness in the special situation of the corona crisis Julia Verlinden , Spokeswoman for energy policy of the Greens, and her party friend Sven Lehmann , spokesman for social policy, called on Thursday to immediately remove existing electricity and gas barriers for private households and until further notice none to impose new locks. It is unclear whether existing blocks are actually lifted by utilities.

The Federation of Energy Consumers even questioned the legality of such closures: “In view of the Covid – 19 pandemic in Germany is currently without exception disproportionate and thus unlawful “, it said in a message. The electricity blocks are in the year 2018 decreased by ten percent compared to the previous year and was 2018 at 330. 000. According to the Federal Network Agency, this corresponds to around 0.6 percent of all end-user connections. The number of gas barriers decreased even more. In the event of delayed payment , energy suppliers must be notified at least four weeks in advance by the supplier.