Psychedelic Drugs Market 2020 : Evolving Opportunities. Leading Players are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V.

In this Psychedelic Drugs market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Psychedelic Drugs market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding. Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth. Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others. Market Definition: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace. According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market. Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme
- In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression
